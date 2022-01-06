Former USL Sounder Jason Farrell is Ballard FC’s first head coach

Ballard FC has named former Sounder and Seattle University assistant coach Jason Farrell as the first head coach in club history.

Farrell, a graduate of Shorecrest High School, takes the helm as the club prepares for its inaugural season in 2022. He played soccer at Skagit Valley College, University of Washington, and Seattle Pacific University before joining the Seattle Sounders in 1994. Farrell played indoor soccer with the Kansas City Attack and was selected by the Columbus Crew in the 1997 MLS Supplemental Draft. He retired as a Sounder in 2004 after making 167 appearances for the club over two separate stints.

His coaching career began with the Sounders, and after a year as an assistant with the club, he left to become an assistant at Seattle University. Farrell was Technical Director of Seattle United and was most recently Director of Soccer Operations at Sound FC.

Though Farrell has only recently signed on with the club, he feels confident in the leadership and the plan.

“Ballard FC is a new club that feels like it has been around for a while,” Farrell said recently. “There is a lot of momentum here already. There are signs all over town. People are coming up to us on the street. This is a very exciting project to be involved with.”

A long-time Ballard resident and Seattle area native, Farrell is excited to see the sport continue to grow in the region.

“Ballard is a small town in the middle of one of the greatest soccer cities in the world,” he said. “This is a great opportunity for the city, the sport, and for me. At its core, Ballard is historically a working-class town, but at the same time it has shown so much innovation and creativity in the business community. This is exciting for all of us in the community.”

Fans who may be wondering what sort of team will hit the field for this inaugural season can expect to see high-energy play. Farrell is busy putting together a roster primarily comprised of college-age players, while also bringing in some veterans who can take on a leadership role right away.

“I want a team that’s going to outwork everybody but at the same time really reward individual creativity and let the players’ personalities come through,” Farrell said. “And mostly I want the fans to leave Interbay after a match feeling like they watched some really good, entertaining soccer.”

Ballard FC begin play in summer 2022. Get connected with the team on Twitter (@GoBallardFC) and Instagram (goballardfc) and follow along at https://goballardfc.com/ for events, merchandise, and news about the club.