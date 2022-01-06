Major Link Soccer: David Blitzer group buys Real Salt Lake

Multiple teams found new owners yesterday, the SheBelieves Cup dates were announced, and more random transfer news. Oh, and in case my mom is actually reading this, Happy Birthday!

MLS

The move puts an end to a 15-month ownership saga. Real Salt Lake officially sold to David Blitzer, Ryan Smith - RSL Soapbox

David Blitzer’s group is buying MLS club Real Salt Lake, the latest addition to Blitzer’s rapidly-growing sports portfolio. David Blitzer Group To Buy Real Salt Lake in Latest MLS Team Sale – Sportico.com

Let’s take a deep dive. Who are David Blitzer and Arctos Sports, reported new owners of Real Salt Lake? - RSL Soapbox

Officially, official. David Blitzer & Smith Entertainment Group to Purchase Real Salt Lake | MLSSoccer.com

Buckle up — it’s a wild ride out here. Albert Rusnak linked with LA Galaxy move — or potential MLS departure - RSL Soapbox

So much for retirement. FC Cincinnati sign defender Ray Gaddis | FC Cincinnati

Philadelphia Union Maintain Shape & Consistency Alongside Homegrown Development Path

New York City FC have sent James Sands to Scotland’s Rangers FC on an 18-month loan through June 2023, the club announced Wednesday. Rangers hold a purchase option as part of the deal. Official: NYCFC send James Sands to Rangers FC on 18-month loan | MLSSoccer.com

An 18-month loan with an option to convert to a permanent transfer. James Sands loaned from NYCFC to Rangers FC - Stars and Stripes FC

The offseason is in full swing. Lots of rosters have been torn down, and a few have been steadily built up. MLS Western Conference roster build status for 2022 season | MLSSoccer.com

Major League Soccer today announced an important update to the competitive schedule and details for the 2022 season of eMLS: League Series 1 and League Series 2 are moving to an online format to ensure the safety of our players and fans. 2022 eMLS schedule and competition details updated | MLSSoccer.com

St. Louis CITY SC have named Bradley Carnell head coach ahead of their MLS expansion season in 2023, the club announced Wednesday. St. Louis City SC name Bradley Carnell head coach before 2023 MLS launch | MLSSoccer.com

The Chicago Red Stars today entered into a new broadcasting partnership with Univision Chicago and The U. Chicago Red Stars Announce Broadcasting Partnership with Local Broadcasters

Ten key moments from Gotham FC’s 2021 season could be indicative of a strong showing to come in the 2022 NWSL season. 10 Meaningful Gotham FC Moments of 2021, and What They Mean for 2022 - Nets Republic

USA

USWNT star Megan Rapinoe blasted ex-USSF president Carlos Cordeiro for his ‘caveman levels of misogyny.’ USWNT's Megan Rapinoe blasts ex-USSF president Cordeiro for 'caveman levels of misogyny'

The United States women’s national team will compete with Czech Republic, Iceland and New Zealand in the 2022 SheBelieves Cup. SheBelieves Cup - USWNT to face Czech Republic, Iceland and New Zealand in 2022 edition

Three new opponents join the field. USWNT to head to Carson, Frisco for SheBelieves Cup - Stars and Stripes FC

Over six years ago, U.S. Soccer looked at its annual March trip to the Algarve Cup in Portugal and realized it would be better served hosting an invitational women’s tournament of its own. Exclusive: Kate Markgraf on SheBelieves Cup challenges, upcoming USWNT schedule – Equalizer Soccer

WFAA has confirmed the NFL is looking into AT&T Stadium’s availability as a backup 2022 Super Bowl host; Arlington officials say the city is ready to host if needed. NFL eyes AT&T Stadium as possible backup Super Bowl LVI host | wfaa.com

World

The Premier League has told its clubs that there will no longer be a requirement for twice-weekly PCR Covid-19 testing and instead will carry out daily lateral flow tests. Premier League to stop twice-weekly PCR tests for players and staff - BBC Sport

Arsenal have been charged by the Football Association with failing to ensure players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during Saturday’s home defeat to Manchester City. Arsenal charged with 'failing to ensure players conduct themselves in orderly fashion' during Manchester City defeat - BBC Sport

Uefa would welcome a bid for the 2028 European Championship from the UK and Republic of Ireland after hopes of bringing the 2030 World Cup there began to fade. UK and Ireland may favour Euro 2028 bid over 2030 World Cup | Soccer | The Guardian

The Women’s Championship club Coventry United have avoided liquidation after an agreement in principle to sell the club’s shares was struck at the 11th hour. Women’s Championship club Coventry United avoid liquidation at 11th hour | Women's football | The Guardian

Christian Eriksen wants to play for Denmark in this year’s World Cup as the midfielder targets a remarkable return to the pitch. ‘I want to play’: Christian Eriksen targets Denmark return for 2022 World Cup | Christian Eriksen | The Guardian

Yeah, this is about as bad as it gets right now. Breaking: Alphonso Davies becomes 9th Bayern Munich player to test positive for Covid-19 - Bavarian Football Works

Philippe Coutinho is open to leaving Barcelona this month with five Premier League clubs keen on a loan deal in January, sources have told ESPN. Philippe Coutinho future: Aston Villa, Everton among Premier League clubs in talks with Barcelona midfielder - sources

Italian club Salernitana avoid relegation from Serie A after finding a new owner, agreeing a takeover deal reportedly worth €10 million. Salernitana agree ‘€10m’ takeover deal - SportsPro

