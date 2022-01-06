Several Sounders heading out on international duty

When the Seattle Sounders open 2022 training camp next week, they’ll be doing it without several players. Jordan Morris (United States), Cristian Roldan (United States) and Nouhou (Cameroon) have all been called into their respective national teams.

The United States’ camp will run from Jan. 7-21 and will feature just 19 players, all of whom are based in MLS. That will serve as a bit of a World Cup qualifying warmup as the USMNT has three matches between Jan. 27-Feb. 2. Assuming they’re given some time off, it’s entirely possible that Roldan and Morris wouldn’t rejoin the Sounders until a week before their Concacaf Champions League opener on Feb. 17.

Nouhou could be in a similar boat as Cameroon prepares for the Africa Cup of Nations. Cameroon has group stage games scheduled Jan. 9, 13 and 17 and could feasibly be involved until the final on Feb. 6.

Fellow first-teamers Danny Leyva and Obed Vargas are also getting called into the United States’ U20 team, although it wasn’t immediately clear how long that camp will run. Vargas apparently turned down an invitation from the Mexico U20s to attend the camp.