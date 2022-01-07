Major Link Soccer: DC’s offering up their PK expert

Silly season continues to build around MLS. The NWSL is going to expand again soon. There’s so much more to read too, which is good, because you can’t go skiing this weekend.

MLS

The Draft is Tuesday. Prepare yourself.

MLS SuperDraft 2022 eligible players | MLSSoccer.com

Seven played college locally and two are former Academy players.

Cheat sheet for team needs in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft | MLSSoccer.com

You: Why hasn't Seattle made moves?

Doyle: They have no needs so there’s no urgency here.

D.C. United open to trade offers for leading scorer Ola Kamara - The Washington Post

Anyone need a dedicated PK taker?

Rumor: Atlanta United interested in signing Will Bruin - Dirty South Soccer

The Five Stripes are said to be one of several clubs after the former Sounders attacker.

LA Galaxy sign defender Kelvin Leerdam - LAG Confidential

The former Sounder has signed a two-year deal with the club.

Why Ricardo Pepi left FC Dallas for German club Augsburg | FOX Sports

As Ricardo Pepi prepares for his debut in the Bundesliga, Doug McIntyre details how he came to sign with FC Augsburg.

NWSL

The league is going to expand again, by going back to where it was already working.

Blitzer says new ownership plans to bring back Utah Royals - RSL Soapbox

In an interview with the Salt Lake Tribune, new RSL owner David Blitzer shares plans for the Royals.

Becky Sauerbrunn opens up about freezing embryos, ending stigma

USWNT captain Becky Sauerbrunn opens up about freezing her embryos. "Broaching the subject with the national team, that was kind of terrifying."

Saori Takarada departs Washington Spirit for Linköping FC - Black And Red United

The Spirit brought in a transfer fee as the Japanese international moves from the DMV for Sweden

Houston Dash sign Mexican forward María Sánchez from UANL Tigres | Houston Dynamo

The Houston Dash have signed forward María Sánchez for a two-year deal, the Club announced today. Sánchez will join the team for the start of preseason on February 1.

Rutgers Soccer Star Gabby Provenzano To Start Pro Career With Portland Thorns - Jersey Sporting News

Gabby Provenzano has always dreamed of going pro; from her time at the Players Development Academy (PDA) to her years at Rutgers.

Kansas City Current Names Camille Levin General Manager - Kansas City Current

The Kansas City Current announced today that Camille Levin has been named General Manager of the club, effective Jan. 15. Levin will be responsible for the overall management of the soccer operations and will report directly to ownership.

On Her Turf

US National Teams

Old Leaders, New Rivals In A Busy Week For The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team

A familiar, but not necessarily a welcome face is back in the running for his former job, as Carlos Cordeiro announced his candidacy for the presidency of U.S. Soccer this week.

Carlos Cordeiro running for U.S. Soccer president again after USWNT equal pay lawsuit scandal

The former Goldman Sachs partner headed U.S. Soccer from 2018-20. He resigned after a legal filing with sexist language prompted widespread criticism from players, sponsors, and MLS's commissioner.

ASN article: Berhalter calls up mostly familiar names on the January training camp roster

World Soccer

An Afghan girls soccer team rebelled to play the game they love. Now they're refugees : NPR

The teenagers on the Afghan girls national soccer team lean on each other as they adjust to a new life in Portugal, where they fled after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

Kim Little – Time To Recognise – Up The Arsenal

It's time to recognize the sheer brilliance of Kim Little.

Finalists for The Best FIFA Women’s Coach and The Best FIFA Men’s Coach announced

The final nominees in the coaching categories have been revealed.

Why FIFA's push for a biennial World Cup hurts the women's game

FIFA is eager for a World Cup every two years, for obvious reasons, but it has not considered how it would squeeze, not help, the women's game.

Culture stuff

Some books to read, some D&D to play, a new series by our favorite cocktail doctor — oh, the passes are closed.

New Young Adult SFF for January & February 2022 | Tor.com

As COVID continues in Sitka, Dungeons and Dragons offers an escape - KCAW

Heroes Come From Everywhere | Full Moon Storytelling

Who is your next zero-to-hero?

Evening update: Snoqualmie, Stevens, White & Blewett passes remain closed. Because of the conditions and amount of work needed to safely re-open, our passes will likely remain closed until Sunday. (1/7) pic.twitter.com/vfpWRV41eh — Washington State DOT (@wsdot) January 7, 2022

What to Watch

Go for the Liga MX double-header on TUDN tonight. The FA Cup is all over ESPN+, mostly on Saturday — the magic of the cup. Then Sunday watch Serie A and PSG.

Friday

11:30 AM PT — Bayern München vs Borussia VfL Mönchengladbach on ESPN+

5:00 PM PT — Juárez vs Necaxa on TUDN

7:00 PM PT — Puebla vs América on TUDN

Saturday

6:30 AM PT — Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin on ESPN+

Noon PT — Real Madrid vs Valencia on ESPN+

Sunday

7:30 AM PT — Napoli vs Sampdoria on Paramount+

9:30 AM PT — Roma vs Juventus on Paramount+

11:45 AM PT — Olympique Lyonnais vs PSG on BeIN Sports