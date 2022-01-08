Final Round of Voting for the Sounder at Heart 2021 Sounders Moment of the Year

With nearly 1,000 votes cast there was no clear standout among the potential Seattle Sounders moments of 2021. So, we’re having a runoff to ideally get some clarity. Whichever moment wins this vote will go into the hallowed trophy case that Sounder at Heart maintains.

The final nominees of 2021 are listed in random order.

Starting the youngest lineup in history, Seattle beats Austin

Due to injuries and exhaustion, Brian Schmetzer decided to start his youngest lineup ever against Austin on a trip to Texas. There were five teens in the lineup, two others were in the low-20s. Somehow they held serve until the 54’ when there was a triple-sub of ringers. Raúl Ruidíaz empowered the road victory song by scoring a half-field chip.

Alex Roldan makes 3 saves as an emergency goalkeeper

A pedestrian 1-0 victory over San Jose doesn’t look special in the box score. That’s because the people who program those things aren’t ready for situations when a field player has to enter goal. Due to an injury to Stefan Frei, and with no subs remaining, Alex Roldan wore the bright colors of a goalkeeper. He made 3 saves and preserved the shutout, all because his older brother volunteered him.

6-2 over Portland, in Portland

Tied 2-2 at the half, the match was already a high-scoring affair. Then a dash of Medrandamania, a double entrée of Ruidíaz, and the icing of Benezet debuting his One Piece inspired cellie. The second 45 was won by Seattle 4-nil as they dominated the lesser team in the region. The drubbing helped Seattle to its third straight Cascadia Cup, and seventh overall.