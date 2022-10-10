Major Link Soccer: The women at Wembly

The USWNT and England faced off at Wembley as a reminder that while some people only cast their eyes towards women’s football when tragedy or turmoil strike, the actual game is truly a thing to behold. MLS held its “Decision Day” on Sunday, which featured plenty of drama. Hany Mukhtar grabbed the Golden Boot and solidified his case for MVP, and RSL claimed a place in the playoffs as they topped the visiting Portland Timbers and knocked them out of the running in the process. In unpleasant news, Iker Casillas and Carles Puyol made a pretty gross joke of the idea of being gay, and then Casillas claimed that he actually had been hacked. It sucks, it’s not funny, and it makes life much, much harder for the LGBTQIA+ folks in and around football, whether they’re out or not.

Seattle

The winners of the 2022 GABF awards have been announced. We have the list of Washington winners for you. In all, 19m medals coming home to WA. Washington's breweries win 19 medals at this year's GABF

The Huskies remain undefeated, and likely to keep hold of their no. 1 spot. No. 1 Washington Shuts Out Cal - University of Washington Athletics

There’s still a bit of a wait for OL Reign’s playoffs to start, so you’ve got plenty of space in your heart for the Mariners. Division series schedule set through Thursday, Mariners playoff games dates and times - Lookout Landing

MLS/Domestic men’s soccer

Taking the field without Sam Adeniran, San Antonio still managed to tie a league wins record with a comeback victory. SAN ANTONIO FC RALLIES TO DEFEAT BIRMINGHAM LEGION FC 2-1, TIES LEAGUE WINS RECORD - San Antonio FC

DC United got thumped as FC Cincinnati booked their tickets to the playoffs for the first time, but the day wasn’t without highlights for the home fans as 17 year-old Kristian Fletcher scored his first goal in his first MLS start. D.C. United trounced, 5-2, FC Cincinnati clinches a playoff spot - Black And Red United

Happy for our friends in Utah, especially since they were able to claim their playoff spot at the expense of Portland. RSL sends Portland packing with 3-1 victory, reaches playoff berth - RSL Soapbox

Hany Mukhtar claimed the 2022 MLS Golden Boot with 23 goals and 11 assists, and has a pretty good argument for MVP to go with it. Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar wins 2022 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi | MLSSoccer.com

My money’s on MLS Cup being played at Subaru Park in Chester, PA. MLS Cup 2022 hosting scenarios: Where will the final be held? | MLSSoccer.com

NWSL/Women’s soccer

At least three new cases of misconduct have emerged since the release of a report alleging systemic abuse within women’s professional soccer, US Soccer Federation president Cindy Parlow Cone said Friday. 3 new misconduct cases in women's soccer emerge after release of abuse report, US Soccer president says | CNN

Keira Walsh, the Barcelona star, was key to controlling the midfield as England beat the USWNT at Wembley. Keira Walsh may be England’s best ever regista - All For XI

Houston’s continued silence is deafening. Haley Carter calls out Houston Dash's silence on Yates report

USA

Mike Golub, former president of business for the Portland Thorns/Timbers, has now resigned from the OPB board of directors. OPB statement regarding Mike Golub - OPB

Partners, affiliates and sponsors are cutting ties and creating distance with the PTFC organization in the fallout from the release of the Yates report. Bill Oram: Oregon Youth Soccer prepares effort to end relationship with Portland Timbers and Thorns - oregonlive.com

The focus, at least briefly, was squarely on the play on the field as the two teams clashed. England beats USWNT in friendly after Yates report

Christian Politic nabbed his first Premier League goal of the season. Pulisic capitalizes on Chelsea start, scores in 3-0 win

Auston Trusty is at his best in the Championship, and his coach things he should be playing his way to the Men’s World Cup. Birmingham coach tips Trusty for USMNT World Cup roster

Global men’s soccer

Cruz Azul are through to the Liguilla quarterfinals. Cruz Azul defeat Leon and book ticket to the Liguilla quarterfinals - FMF State Of Mind

Gignac does as Gignac is wont to do. French ST Gignac advances Tigres UANL with another clutch performance - FMF State Of Mind

Things are going very well for Arsenal, and very poorly for Liverpool. Arsenal 3 - Liverpool 2: statement win - The Short Fuse

“We know we can turn it around but we have to work hard. That’s the only thing to do and the only way forward as well.” Van Dijk Addresses Waning Confidence After Another Poor Result - The Liverpool Offside

Borussia Dortmund put at least a brief pause to their struggles at the hands of Bayern. Ay, Ay, Ay! Modeste’s Header Snatches a Point for BVB From Bayern Munich - Fear The Wall

Rodrygo’s skill and intelligence have made him both invaluable and versatile. Carlo Ancelotti’s latest re-invention: Rodrygo Goes as a #10 - Managing Madrid

Juventus spent 90 minutes in hell at the hands of a soaring AC Milan. AC Milan Ease Past Juventus 2-0 At The San Siro As Pioli’s Rotation Works - The AC Milan Offside

More than football

It should go without saying, but this isn’t a laughing matter. Iker Casillas and Carles Puyol tweeted stupid messages about being gay - Outsports

What’s on TV today?

11:45 AM - Fiorentina vs. Lazio (Serie A) - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Nottingham Forest vs. Aston Villa (Premier League) - USA Network

12:00 PM - Elche vs. Mallorca (La Liga) - ESPN+

3:00 PM - Estudaintes vs. Lanus (Primera División) - Paramount+