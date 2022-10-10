Your Seattle Sounders wrapped up their 2022 MLS season with a 2-2 draw against the San Jose Earthquakes that was emblematic of their campaign as a whole. There were thrilling moments and glimpses of skill, cohesion, and desire. But in the end, the result was a rather “meh” draw against a team they should be beating.

One last round of ratings, then an offseason to really mull things over.

