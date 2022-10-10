 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Seattle Sounders FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes: community player ratings form

One last round of ratings for 2022. Please take it very seriously.

MLS: San Jose Earthquakes at Seattle Sounders FC Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

Your Seattle Sounders wrapped up their 2022 MLS season with a 2-2 draw against the San Jose Earthquakes that was emblematic of their campaign as a whole. There were thrilling moments and glimpses of skill, cohesion, and desire. But in the end, the result was a rather “meh” draw against a team they should be beating.

One last round of ratings, then an offseason to really mull things over.

Here is a direct link to the form; we hope this allows everyone to submit a response.

Here’s the scale:

(Substitutes can be left blank if the player did not play enough to judge)

1 - not a pro (USL/NASL/MLS) quality performance

4 - average USL starter

6 - average MLS starter

9 - MLS All Star

10 - MLS MVP-quality performance

