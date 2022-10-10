Your Seattle Sounders wrapped up their 2022 MLS season with a 2-2 draw against the San Jose Earthquakes that was emblematic of their campaign as a whole. There were thrilling moments and glimpses of skill, cohesion, and desire. But in the end, the result was a rather “meh” draw against a team they should be beating.
One last round of ratings, then an offseason to really mull things over.
Here is a direct link to the form; we hope this allows everyone to submit a response.
Here’s the scale:
(Substitutes can be left blank if the player did not play enough to judge)
1 - not a pro (USL/NASL/MLS) quality performance
4 - average USL starter
6 - average MLS starter
9 - MLS All Star
10 - MLS MVP-quality performance
