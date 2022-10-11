Major Link Soccer: Caleb Porter let go by the Columbus Crew

Seattle

Wales face Switzerland with a place at the World Cup finals on the line while Scotland take on the Republic of Ireland. Sophie Ingle calls on Wales to believe they can achieve World Cup dream | Women's World Cup 2023 | The Guardian

The clock has just ticked past the quarter hour mark but already, the stir-crazy seeds are beginning to consume the small pocket of girls packed into section 109 of Cardiff City Stadium’s Canton Stand. Candied gummies are shuffled from one end of the row to the other. Boots are being compared. A game of slide down as many linoleum seats as you can without running into another human being is about to get underway. FISHLOCK FOREVER — Alternative Wales

It’s a statement. That’s all I will say. Rowdies Statement on USL Suspension of Laurence Wyke - Tampa Bay Rowdies

The match officials bungled the Lions’ late triple substitution and it could have allowed the Crew to tie the game. PRO Substitution Officiating Fiasco Could Have Been Costly to Orlando City - The Mane Land

Rowdies defender Laurence Wyke violated the league’s zero-tolerance policy related to any form of harassment or discrimination on or off the field. USL Championship Issues 12-Game Suspension to Laurence Wyke

When you win give a big shout to Sounder at Heart. eMLS Amateur Cup 2022 signups

The curtain has come down on the 2022 MLS regular season, so we asked our writers: Whose campaign was a success and who’s already looking to 2023? MLS season-end report cards: How all 28 clubs fared in 2022

The Black & Gold will be looking for a new head coach heading into 2023. The Columbus Crew parts ways with head coach Caleb Porter - Massive Report

The Columbus Crew have parted ways with head coach Caleb Porter, the club announced Monday. Columbus were eliminated from Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs contention with a 2-1 loss at Orlando City SC on Sunday. Columbus Crew part ways with head coach Caleb Porter | MLSSoccer.com

And so with the conclusion of Decision Day, the 27th regular season of Major League Soccer is in the books. Since seven games were going on at the same time, and then seven more games were going on at the same time, and since I was on a live stream. MLS Cup Playoffs tiers: Favorites, underdogs & dark horses | MLSSoccer.com

Union Wine Company is the latest company to revoke their sponsorship of the Merritt Paulson-owned teams. Oregon wine maker cuts ties with Timbers, Thorns

In the wake of the U.S. Soccer Yates report, On Her Turf surveyed women’s professional sports leagues about whether they have an anti-harassment policy. Yates report takeaways extend beyond NWSL: ‘Guardrails’ are essential for women’s pro sports

The long-awaited results of a league investigation into Amanda Cromwell and Sam Greene have been released. NWSL Terminates Contract of Orlando Pride Head Coach Amanda Cromwell, Assistant Coach Sam Greene - The Mane Land

The NWSL has terminated the contracts of Orlando Pride head coach Amanda Cromwell and assistant Sam Greene following an investigation. NWSL terminates contract of Orlando Pride head coach Cromwell | Pro Soccer Wire

Amanda Cromwell, a former UCLA coach, was banned from coaching in the NWSL after an investigation into abusive treatment of Orlando Pride players. Former UCLA coach Amanda Cromwell banned from NWSL following abuse investigation

Chicago Red Stars players released a coordinated statement on Monday calling on owner Arnim Whisler to sell the team. Chicago Red Stars players call on Whisler to sell the team | Pro Soccer Wire

The Chicago Red Stars today announced the following changes to the Board of Directors and front office. Red Stars Name Kim Vender Moffat as Board Chairwoman, Mike Ernst as Interim Chief Business Officer

Sophia Smith has urged Portland Thorns fans to keep showing up at Providence Park despite their anger over the Yates report. Sophia Smith urges Portland Thorns fans to keep showing up | Pro Soccer Wire

17-year-old Thompson replaced 37-year-old Megan Rapinoe for the USWNT against England — a big moment. But this is only just the beginning. USWNT is integrating teenager Alyssa Thompson slowly

Plus midfield takeaways and the debut of 17-year-old Alyssa Thompson. USWNT vs. England notebook: The good (Sophia Smith and Naomi Girma) and the bad (VAR) - The Athletic

The 2-1 win won’t go down as a classic, by any means, but England showed impressive strength to beat the world No. 1 U.S. team at Wembley. England beats U.S. women’s national soccer team at Wembley

With every minute of match action at a premium in the countdown to the start of the 2022 World Cup next month, it was a busy and largely encouraging week for many members of the US men’s national team player pool. Pulisic answers Chelsea doubters, Pepi stays red-hot as World Cup nears for USMNT | MLSSoccer.com

We’re another week closer to the World Cup, which means it’s crunch time for several Canadian men’s national team players to lock down a spot on the final 26-man roster. Canada World Cup tracker: Kone's rising stock, Buchanan's back healthy & more | MLSSoccer.com

The Twitter exchange between Iker Casillas and Carles Puyol matters because it shows football has a lot more to do to make the LGBTQ+ community feel welcome, says Jack Murley. Iker Casillas 'I'm gay' tweet: Why it was no laughing matter - BBC Sport

England is prepared to face FIFA punishment by wearing the “OneLove” anti-discrimination armband at the World Cup. Ten European nations have committed to promote inclusion and campaign against discrimination this season. Eight of them have qualified for Qatar, and FIFA is coming under pressure to allow the captains of each of those teams to wear an armband with a multi-colored heart design at the tournament that kicks off next month. England willing to be penalized for World Cup armband

A PFA survey has revealed the mental health challenges footballers face with 40 players saying they had experienced suicidal thoughts in the last three months. Almost 10% of Premier League and EFL players have experienced bullying | Soccer | The Guardian

Sarina Wiegman has confirmed she has not signed a new contract with the Football Association to extend her time with the Lionesses beyond 2025. Sarina Wiegman confirms she has not extended England contract beyond 2025 | England women’s football team | The Guardian

Blanc says hunger still there after returning to coaching at Lyon

Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart have fired their American manager Pellegrino Matarazzo, the club confirmed late on Monday afternoon. VfB Stuttgart fire American manager Matarazzo

Steve Bruce has been sacked by West Brom after a poor start to the season that has left the club in the relegation zone. Steve Bruce sacked by West Brom after poor start to the season | West Bromwich Albion | The Guardian

Shakhtar Donetsk will not allow Russia’s latest attacks on Ukraine to “destroy morale” before their Champions League match with Real Madrid, says coach Igor Jovicevic. Shakhtar Donetsk v Real Madrid: Latest attacks on Ukraine won't destroy morale, says coach - BBC Sport

Atletico Madrid re-sign France forward Antoine Griezmann from Barcelona on a deal that runs until 2026. Antoine Griezmann: Atletico Madrid re-sign France forward on permanent deal after Barcelona loan - BBC Sport

Antoine Griezmann has signed a long-term deal with Atletico Madrid, ending the France international’s three-year association with Barcelona. Atletico Madrid confirm permanent signing of Griezmann from Barcelona

Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has clarified his comments on Mikel Arteta after a video showed him criticising the Arsenal manager. Chelsea’s Aubameyang: ‘Bad feelings’ for Arsenal in past after leaked Arteta criticism

Crackdown follows a rise in disorder and pitch invasions at football matches. Home Office bans 1,300 ‘violent and abusive’ fans from travelling to the World Cup in Qatar | Football violence | The Guardian

Lionel Messi is ruled out of Paris St-Germain’s Champions League Group H fixture with Benfica on Tuesday with a calf injury. Paris St-Germain v Benfica: Lionel Messi ruled out for hosts in Group H tie - BBC Sport

