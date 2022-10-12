Major Link Soccer: Merritt Paulson resigns as CEO of Timbers, Thorns

MLS / US men’s club soccer

Will the New York City FC faithful travel to New Jersey to watch their team play a “home” game? NYCFC and the Red Bull Arena dilemma - Hudson River Blue

NWSL / USSF abuse scandal

Merritt Paulson removes self from day-to-day operations of both Thorns and Timbers, remains owner. A statement from Merritt Paulson | PTFC

In the wake of the findings of an independent investigation into the NWSL, Portland Thorns and Timbers owner Merritt Paulson is removing himself as CEO of both teams, he said in a statement released Tuesday. Portland Thorns, Timbers owner Merritt Paulson stepping down as CEO - The Athletic

A global search for a new CEO for both teams will begin immediately. Merritt Paulson steps down as CEO of Portland Timbers and Portland Thorns - Stumptown Footy

NWSL / women’s club soccer

The NWSL welcomed LA’s newest Angels in 2022, with the expansion side setting the bar for those who follow. Looking back at Angel City’s heavenly 2022 debut - Angels on Parade

International soccer

The USWNT’s 2-0 loss to Spain, coming days after a loss to England, marks the first time in over five years that they’ve lost back-to-back games. USWNT vs. Spain: First consecutive losses for USA in 5 years | Pro Soccer Wire

The 4-3-3 currently employed was exposed by both England and Spain. The USWNT need a tactical backup plan - All For XI

“El Tri Femenil” played well but weren’t clinical in the final third. Mexico Femenil starts its new process with a draw against Chile - FMF State Of Mind

Scotland missed out on a place at the Women’s World Cup as the Republic of Ireland crushed their hopes at Hampden to reach the country’s first ever finals. Scotland 0-1 Republic of Ireland: Vera Pauw’s side qualify for first Women’s World Cup - BBC Sport

Wales’ hopes of reaching a first major tournament came to an agonising end as Switzerland fought back to win a dramatic World Cup play-off final in the dying seconds of extra time. Women’s World Cup play-off: Wales hearts broken by extra-time Switzerland winner - BBC Sport

La Liga clubs Sevilla, Villarreal and Valencia criticised Luis Rubiales, the president of the Spanish football federation after disrespectful comments he had made in a private WhatsApp conversation were published. ‘Arrogant’ Rubiales criticized by clubs over leaked WhatsApp messages | TheScore

World men’s club soccer

Celtic have been sanctioned for their fans’ anti-monarchy banner while Rangers and Hearts were also fined by UEFA. Celtic fined by UEFA for fans’ anti-monarchy banner in Warsaw - BBC Sport

Barcelona boss Xavi describes the Champions League match with Inter Milan as “a final” as Barca try to avoid elimination from the competition. Barcelona v Inter Milan: Champions League match ‘a final’, says Xavi - BBC Sport

Mbappé is unhappy at PSG and wants to leave, although the club have no intention of selling the forward after he signed a new three-year contract. Kylian Mbappé unhappy at Paris Saint-Germain and wants January transfer | The Guardian

Chelsea are aiming to end doubts over Mason Mount’s future after opening formal talks with the midfielder over a new long-term deal. Chelsea ready to give Mason Mount big pay rise as they open contract talks | The Guardian

Chelsea enjoyed a comfortable Champions League victory at AC Milan after an early red card for Fikayo Tomori at the San Siro. AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea: Blues win after Fikayo Tomori sent off - BBC Sport

Ten-man Manchester City missed a penalty and had a goal ruled out as they were made to wait to reach the last 16 of the Champions League by Copenhagen in a VAR-dominated contest. Copenhagen 0-0 Manchester City: Pep Guardiola’s 10-man side made to wait on last-16 place - BBC Sport

Juventus face a tough task to qualify for the Champions League knockout stages after suffering a shock loss to Maccabi Haifa. Maccabi Haifa 2-0 Juventus: Omer Atzili scores twice in Champions League Group H game - BBC Sport

After 131 lives were lost at a match, supporters have come together to offer support and seek answers. Indonesian football fans set aside fierce rivalries after stadium disaster | The Guardian

Eric Gill kept fellow goalkeeper Dave Hollins out of the Brighton team for years, but more than six decades later they remain pals. Brighton rivals to bowls buddies: is this elite football’s firmest friendship? | The Guardian

7:15 AM: Spain vs. Colombia (U-17 Women’s World Cup) — FS2

9:45 AM: Napoli vs. Ajax (UEFA men’s Champions League) — Paramount+ / TUDN

9:45 AM: Atletico Madrid vs. Club Brugge (UEFA men’s Champions League) — Paramount+ / ViX

12:00 PM: Rangers vs. Liverpool (UEFA men’s Champions League) — Paramount+ / ViX

12:00 PM: Bayer Leverkusen vs. Porto (UEFA men’s Champions League) — Paramount+ / ViX

12:00 PM: Barcelona vs. Internazionale (UEFA men’s Champions League) — Paramount+ / TUDN

12:00 PM: Viktoria Plzen vs. Bayern Munich (UEFA men’s Champions League) — Paramount+

12:00 PM: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Eintracht Frankfurt (UEFA men’s Champions League) — Paramount+

12:00 PM: Sporting Club vs. Olympique Marseille (UEFA men’s Champions League) — Paramount+

5:00 PM: Puebla vs. América (Liga MX) — TUDN

7:00 PM: Cruz Azul vs. Monterrey (Liga MX) — TUDN

Plus some USL Championship action and a few dozen NCAA women’s and men’s college games, mostly on ESPN+.