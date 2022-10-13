Major Link Soccer: Liverpool blows out Rangers

Seattle

USMNT legend Clint Dempsey and NBA star Chris Paul are involved with The Soccer Tournament, an upcoming event featuring a $1 million prize. Clint Dempsey, Chris Paul back The Soccer Tournament | Pro Soccer Wire

MLS

MLS is parity. MLS is chaos. MLS is unpredictable. MLS Cup chase: How "bad" teams turned it around in 2022 | MLSSoccer.com

It’s bracket challenge time for the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs. MLS experts make playoff bracket predictions: Who makes it through? | MLSSoccer.com

Welp. I asked Tom “Scoop Dogg” Bogert and his sources are saying your team didn’t make the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs. Bummer. How to hate-watch the MLS Cup Playoffs if your team didn't make it | MLSSoccer.com

Defending Major League Soccer champion New York City FC is shifting its postseason opener from one second home to another. New York City FC will open MLS playoffs at Mets' Citi Field

As we near the end of the 2022 USL regular season, it’s time to look back at a handful of players who have truly excelled this season. On the rise: Three breakout USL stars you should be watching - Backheeled

Here’s a look at how the teams finished, with everything you need to know about the upcoming playoffs. 2022 NWSL playoffs: what you need to know – Equalizer Soccer

Having the NWSL and MLS organizations under one roof creates a number of complicated issues that could impede a potential sale. Selling Portland Thorns without Timbers would face numerous difficulties - The Athletic ($)

Former USSF President, and current UEFA employee, Sunil Gulati appears to have ignored the repeated claims of harassment and abuse in NWSL. UEFA demand Sunil Gulati explanation for ignoring NWSL harassment | World Soccer Talk

USA

Soccer is such a strange, maddening sport. Fans, journalists, players, we all debate for hours, and yet nobody can truly predict what is going to happen — not consistently, anyway. In Spain, the joy of victory meets the agony of circumstance – Equalizer Soccer

European football is coming for the USWNT, reigning World Cup champs. Coach Vlatko Andonovski and the players need to get prepared. Why European teams are so much better than the USWNT now | ESPN

Hope Solo has objected to the equal pay lawsuit settlement between her former teammates and the USSF, filing a notice in federal court Tuesday. Hope Solo files notice of objection to U.S. Soccer equal pay deal

After USWNT recorded back-to-back losses for the first time since 2017 on its European trip, is it time for fans to push the panic button? Should USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski be on the hot seat?

Three of the USA team talk about what must happen after the Sally Yates report revealed ‘systemic’ abuse in the NWSL ‘Lean on each other’ – how USWNT players are dealing with abuse report | Soccer | The Guardian

World

BDO understood to have told club it won’t do work on its accounts, which sources say is related to Farhad Moshiri’s ownership. Everton auditor considers walking away, raising questions over club’s financing | Everton | The Guardian

Manchester United will fight any attempt to ban Cristiano Ronaldo over the mobile phone incident at Goodison Park in April. Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United will fight any attempt to ban Portugal forward over his improper conduct charge - BBC Sport

Mohamed Salah comes off the bench to score an incredible six-minute hat-trick as Liverpool obliterate Rangers in the Champions League. Rangers 1-7 Liverpool: Anfield side humiliate Scots in Champions League - BBC Sport

Spanish second division side Burgos have made a record-breaking start to the season and are dreaming of La Liga. Burgos: The record-breaking Spanish minnows beginning to dream of La Liga - BBC Sport

Lifting the Saturday 3pm blackout is one option the English Football League will consider in the sale of its next television and media rights EFL will consider lifting Saturday 3pm blackout in next TV deal | Football League | The Guardian

The manager says he will support his players’ account of the altercation at the end of Arsenal’s 3-2 win against Liverpool on Sunday. Arteta will back his Arsenal players ‘100%’ as FA reviews Liverpool row | Arsenal | The Guardian

‘If we want to do anything to do with the stadium we’ll talk to the supporters,’ promised Darren Eales, who added that the club must be commercially innovative due to FFP. Newcastle fans will be consulted over St James’ Park naming rights, insists CEO | Newcastle United | The Guardian

Surprise package Club Brugge booked their place in the Champions League last 16 with a 0-0 draw against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday. Club Brugge earn Atletico draw to reach Champions League knock-outs

Napoli reached the Champions League knockout stages with two games to spare on Wednesday after a flamboyant 4-2 victory over Ajax maintained their 100 percent start in this year’s competition. Napoli see off Ajax and stroll into Champions League knockouts

Qatar World Cup organisers on Wednesday warned fans to brace for “congestion” in the first two weeks of the tournament when the peak number of supporters will be packing the Gulf state’s capital. Fans warned to be ready for World Cup queues

Haaland and Mbappe are the natural heirs to Messi and Ronaldo at the peak of the game, but they differ in how they understand the power they hold. Haaland and Mbappe use leverage like Messi, Ronaldo did not

Thierry Henry hit out at Kylian Mbappe amid growing rumours that the France forward wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain. Kylian Mbappe's PSG future: France legend Henry says no player bigger than club

Kylian Mbappe is pushing to leave Paris Saint-Germain in January, as his relationship with the club has broken down, sources have confirmed to ESPN. Kylian Mbappe seeks PSG exit in January amid broken relationship with club - sources

What’s on TV?

9:45 AM - Bodø / Glimt vs Arsenal - UEFA Europa League - Paramount+, TUDN

9:45 AM - 7 Additional Europa League Matches - Paramount+

9:45 AM - 8 Europa Conference League Matches - Paramount+

10:00 AM - Ibiza vs Eibar - Segunda Division - ESPN+

12:00 PM - Manchester United vs Omonia Nicosia - UEFA Europa League - Paramount+, TUDN

12:00 PM - 7 Additional Europa League Matches - Paramount+

12:00 PM - 8 Europa Conference League Matches - Paramount+

12:30 PM - Vélez Sarsfield vs Talleres Córdoba - Primera División - Paramount+

3:00 PM - Lanús vs Patronato - Primera División - Paramount+

3:00 PM - Godoy Cruz vs Argentinos Juniors - Primera División - Paramount+

5:00 PM - Toluca vs Santos Laguna - Liga MX - TUDN

5:30 PM - Atlético Tucumán vs Rosario Central - Primera División - Paramount+

5:30 PM - Newell’s Old Boys vs Tigre - Primera División - Paramount+

7:00 PM - Tigres UANL vs Pachuca - Liga MX - TUDN

NCAA Men’s and Women’s Soccer from 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM on ESPN+.