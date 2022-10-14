Major Link Soccer: It’s playoff season

Why each NWSL team will win playoffs (and why they won't) | ESPN

The NWSL is a league of parity, so everyone can win the championship -- but they can all lose, too. Here's why each team might win or lose.

Fan Guide to Sunday’s Houston Dash playoff game - Dynamo Theory

Going to PNC Stadium Sunday for the Dash’s first ever playoff game? Here are some things to know before you go.

Black women object to National Women’s Soccer League’s treatment of their own

Last week, an investigation of the National Women’s Soccer League revealed systemic abuse that permeated the organization. The report is damning in its details,…

Looking back on Freya Coombe’s 2022 season with Angel City FC - Angels on Parade

Evaluating the manager in guiding an expansion team through a debut campaign.

Best NWSL players of 2022: Top 5 Defenders – Equalizer Soccer

As the National Women’s Soccer League playoffs approach, we at The Equalizer will be recognizing the best players of the 2022 season.

Paul Riley abuse scandal: Ex-Philadelphia Independence player Joanna Lohman on what she didn't know back then

Lohman played for Riley's Independence for both seasons the team existed, and played with Sinead Farrelly both there and in Europe.

MLS

MLS crowds dip slightly from 2019; select markets see big gains | SBJ

The Crew, Fire and Revolution all posted attendance gains of more than 25% compared to the last non-Covid season, as MLS overall averaged 21,033 fans per game.

Finalists Announced for 2022 MLS Year-End Awards | MLSSoccer.com

No Sounders make the season-long lists.

Vote for 2022 MLS Save of the Year pres. by Allstate

Stef Frei is up for Save of the Year. Give us some joy and him an award.

An important winter beckons for Atlanta United | US Soccer Players

Charles Boehm looks back at an Atlanta United season where the club finished 11th in the Eastern Conference and eight points out of the playoffs.

other men’s club soccer

Welcome to Wrexham is coming back for season two

Rob McElhenney has confirmed that “Welcome to Wrexham” will return for a second season in 2023.

Newcastle United: Dan Ashworth says spending £200m a year on players 'unsustainable' - BBC Sport

Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth admits the club must be open to selling players in order to comply with spending restrictions.

Neymar faces call for five-year prison term over transfer to Barcelona - BBC Sport

A Brazilian investment firm is calling for Neymar to face a five-year prison term when he stands trial on charges relating to his transfer to Barcelona from Santos in 2013.

Le PSG accusé d’avoir acheté, via une agence, une «armée numérique» pour attaquer joueurs et médias - Le Parisien

Automatic translation: Mediapart reveals this Wednesday that the Parisian club would have paid an agency to create several fake accounts on social networks in order to discredit certain personalities including Kylian Mbappé. Information denied by PSG.

United States National Teams

SSFC Spotlight: Dual-national Tomas Totland chasing title at Häcken - Stars and Stripes FC

The fullback is impressing in the Allsvenskan.

other international soccer

Qatar’s emir thanks Vladimir Putin for ‘great support’ over World Cup | The Guardian

Qatar’s emir has thanked Vladimir Putin for Russia’s great support in organising the 2022 World Cup and said he is ‘proud’ of the relationship between the two countries.

Qatar to send drunken fans to sobering-up areas during World Cup | ESPN

Qatar's World Cup chief Nasser Al Khater has said there will be special zones at the tournament for drunken football supporters to sober up.

World Cup 2022: Hosting tournament allowed Qatar to make progress on worker rights, committee says - BBC Sport

The World Cup has seen Qatar make progress on issues related to worker rights but there remains gaps in country's labour system, organising committee says.

Friday Newsletter: A Request for Fox Sports and Telemundo on Your Qatar World Cup Broadcasts

Your U.S. viewers care about Qatar's record on migrant workers and its stance on LGBTQ+ rights and women's rights. So please don't put your head in the sand in November.

Diego Maradona 'Hand of God' football set to be sold at auction for £2.5-£3m - BBC Sport

The ball used by Diego Maradona for his infamous 'Hand of God' goal for Argentina against England in the 1986 World Cup quarter-final is set to be sold by the referee in charge.

Puget Sound soccer

Cascadian Gamers cross enemy lines to raise money for the children - Sounder At Heart

UPDATE: Extra Life 2022 is Nov. 5-6. This year’s Cascadian Gamers team again will be 100% virtual due to (gestures wildly) ‘all this.’ The annual SuperMegaRaffle (tm) is back as always.

Likkit P - Fundraising For Extra Life

Likkit's first raffle for 2022 are a pair of awesome Reign tickets. Every $20 donation is an entry - winner pulled Thur 10/20. (WINNER MUST HAVE Ticketmaster acct)

Scroll & click on incentive to donate!

Puget Sound culture

Mariners find snake in boot, get bit by it, lose 4-2 to Astros - Lookout Landing

the waiting is the hardest part

Hasbro Is Looking to Cash In On Dungeons & Dragons. Could It Be The Next Harry Potter?

As it nears 50 years old, the role-playing game is more popular than ever—and Hasbro is looking to cash in by moving its wizards and warriors to TV, movies, game consoles and even virtual tabletops.

Dungeons and Dragons Documentary Movie in Works at Hasbro – The Hollywood Reporter

Hasbro division Entertainment One is at work on a documentary feature about Dungeons and Dragons, the popular roleplaying game.

Neither darkness, nor snow, nor wyverns – the Message must be delivered | Full Moon Storytelling

Often welcomed in strange towns, a messenger sometimes wears an official uniform of a ruling power and at others is a freelancer working without direction from above. You and your messenger companion are a symbol of civilization even in the furthest outposts.

What to Watch

Friday

12:00 PM PT — Brentford vs Brighton & Hove Albion on USA Networks and Universo. Is it fair that Brentford has to play two teams? No.

Saturday

wake up with MLS

9:00 AM PT — New York Red Bulls vs FC Cincinnati in the Eastern Conference Playoffs on Univision, UniMás, TUDN and MLSSoccer.com. People will complain about this game’s lack of availability and then it will get better ratings than the games on Fox.

12:00 PM PT — LA Galaxy vs Nashville SC in the Western Conference Playoffs on Univision, UniMás, TUDN and MLSSoccer.com. People will complain about this game’s lack of availability and then it will get better ratings than the games on Fox.

Sunday

Just watch the Am Socc playoffs all day.

12:00 PM PT — Austin FC vs Real Salt Lake in the Western Conference Playoffs on ABC, ESPN Deportes. Big soccer Sunday.

2:00 PM PT — Houston Dash vs Kansas City Current for the right to face OL Reign on Paramount+.

5:00 PM PT — CF Montréal vs Orlando City SS in the Eastern Conference Playoffs on ESPN, ESPN Deportes. Impact forever.

7:00 PM PT — San Diego Wave vs Chicago Red Stars on CBS Sports Net and Paramount+ on the other side of the NWSL bracket.