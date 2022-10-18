Major Link Soccer: Alexia Putellas wins the Ballon d’Or

Seattle

OL Reign will face Kansas City Current at Lumen Field in the NWSL Semifinals at 4:30pm this Sunday. OL Reign's Nikki Stanton in-studio talking NWSL Semifinals on 'Seattle Sports Live'

MLS

Under a driving October rain Monday night in Queens, a magical career started flashing back for Gonzalo Higuain after the final whistle had sounded on his final match. Gonzalo Higuain’s career ends with playoff loss: “The dream is over and another life begins” | MLSSoccer.com

It had to come down to penalty kicks but FC Dallas managed to survive. FC Dallas downs Minnesota United in penalty kicks to advance - Big D Soccer

Round One is complete. Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs field: Conference Semifinals set | MLSSoccer.com

The MLS Players Association (MLSPA) released its updated Salary Guide Monday morning, featuring salary information for all MLS players under contract as of Sept. 2, 2022 – including big-name summer transfer arrivals. Bale, Insigne & Herrera: MLSPA releases updated 2022 player salaries guide | MLSSoccer.com

With the 2022 MLS regular season now in the books, clubs have started planning for next year and beyond by updating their squads. Who's in, who's out? Charlotte, Portland announce year-end roster moves | MLSSoccer.com

NWSL

An independent arbitrator ruled that as of August 26th, players can now enter free agency in the league. The NWSL officially has a free agency period - All For XI

The decision ends a dispute between the league and union over the status of 22 players who have played for six or more years in the NWSL. 22 more players declared free agents after arbiter rules in favor of NWSLPA – Equalizer Soccer

An impartial arbitrator ruled that 22 NWSL players are eligible for free agency, beginning immediately. The news was announced on Monday by the NWSL and NWSL Players Association. Twenty-two NWSL players eligible for free agency after arbitration decision

NJ/NY Gotham FC assistant coach Becki Tweed talks NWSL Playoffs and what to expect from each of the six teams. A Coach's Perspective: Becki Tweed Talks NWSL Playoffs - Nets Republic

USA/Canada

Hope Solo was first to sue U.S. Soccer over alleged pay bias. Her latest moves in court signal she wants last word, as well. Hope Solo Objects to USWNT Settlement – Sportico.com

“Violence like this has no place in our sport at any capacity,” said former national team star Dwayne De Rosario. GTA soccer community mourns ref killed in on-field dispute | The Star

Award Named After Pioneer U.S. Women’s National Team Player Kim Crabbe Celebrates Diversity, Inclusion, Impact, Creativity and Sustainability Within the Soccer Community; U.S. Soccer Now Accepting Nominations. U.S. Soccer And Game Changers United Announce Kim Crabbe Game Changers Award

World

Alexia Putellas has won the Ballon d’Or Feminin for a second successive year, becoming the first woman to win it twice since it launched in 2018. Ballon d'Or Feminin: Barcelona's Alexia Putellas becomes first woman to win award twice

ESPN+ writer Ryan O’Hanlon’s book is released Tuesday. We present an excerpt about the value of scouting and the art of finding hidden talent. Tim Sparv and Midtjylland joy - excerpt from Net Gains

Only fans’ calm behaviour prevented tragedy at the Champions League final, independent experts say. Uefa’s organisation of Champions League final a failure, panel finds - BBC News

The “unprovoked” use of tear gas by French police towards Liverpool fans, including children, at the Champions League final in Paris caused crushes that led to Tear gas at Champions League ‘amounted to criminal assault’ | Sport | The Times

Liverpool have condemned a section of the travelling Manchester City support for engaging in ‘vile’ taunts during the game between the clubs on Sunday. Liverpool condemn ‘vile chants’ and graffiti in away section at Anfield | Liverpool | The Guardian

People living in the U.S., Saudi Arabia and England topped the list of international ticket buyers. World Cup ticket sales near 2.9m - FIFA and Qatar organisers

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte says Brazil forward Richarlison should be available for the World Cup following a scan on his calf injury. Brazil's Richarlison should be fit for World Cup, says Tottenham boss Antonio Conte - BBC Sport

Emiliano Sala’s plane crash death shocked the football world. We’ve since learned the extent to which that world shaped his path. Emiliano Sala: 'A tragic plane crash; a stain on football's reputation' - BBC Sport

Lyon, Brest, Auxerre and Reims have all rolled the dice but none of them enjoyed a new-manager bounce this weekend. Sacking season hits Ligue 1 as four managers lose their jobs in a week | Ligue 1 | The Guardian

Have you ever wondered why Everton are nicknamed the Toffees? We delve into the rich, and delicious, history of the Merseyside club. Everton: Ever Wonder why and how they are nicknamed the Toffees?

What’s on TV?

9:00 AM - Stuttgarter Kickers v. Eintracht Frankfurt - DFB Pokal - ESPN+

9:00 AM - RB Leipzig v. Hamburger SV - DFB Pokal - ESPN+

9:00 AM - Genoa v. SPAL - Coppa Italia - Paramount+

10:00 AM - Sevilla v. Valencia - La Liga - ESPN2

11:00 AM - Getafe v. Athletic Club - La Liga - ESPN+

11:30 AM - Brighton & Hove Albion v. Nottingham Forest - Premier League - USA Network

11:45 AM - Eintracht Braunschweig v. Wolfsburg - DFB Pokal - ESPN+

11:45 AM - Hoffenheim v. Schalke 04 - DFB Pokal - ESPN+

11:45 AM - Darmstadt 98 v. Borussia M’gladbach - DFB Pokal - ESPN+

11:45 AM - Kilmarnock v. Dundee United - Scottish League Cup - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Atletico Madrid v. Rayo Vallecano - La Liga - ESPN+

12:00 PM - Blackburn Rovers v. Sunderland - EFL Championship - ESPN+

12:00 PM - Torino v. Cittadella - Coppa Italia - Paramount+

12:15 PM - Crystal Palace v. Wolverhampton - Premier League - Peacock

12:30 PM - Colón v. Defensa y Justicia - Argentine Primera División - Paramount+

3:00 PM - Lanús v. Racing Club - Argentine Primera División - Paramount+

5:30 PM - Huracán v. Platense - Argentine Primera División - Paramount+

5:30 PM - Central Córdoba SdE v. Tigre - Argentine Primera División - Paramount+

11:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Men’s and Women’s NCAA Soccer on ESPN+ and BTN.