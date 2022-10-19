Major Link Soccer: Kante to miss World Cup to injury

Puget Sound

Harvey, who returned to OL Reign last season, is no stranger to winning the Coach of the Year award. She has won the award the most times of any coach in the NWSL, with her most recent win being last season. 10 Reasons Laura Harvey is our Coach of the Year — OL REIGN: WE ARE THE BOLD

MLS / US men’s club soccer

Round One lacked the chaos we’ve grown accustomed to, but there were still two shootouts and an upset in the MLS Cup playoffs’ opening salvos. Round One underdelivered on MLS Cup playoffs’ usual chaos | ESPN

Chicago Fire’s sporting director and technical director are back for a fourth season. Technical staff Heitz and Pelzer renewed for 2023 - Hot Time In Old Town

Toronto winger Lorenzo Insigne set an MLS record with his $14 million salary when he joined the team from Napoli last summer. Toronto’s Lorenzo Insigne earns MLS record $14m salary | ESPN

Memphis 901 FC Announces Plans for a New Soccer Specific Stadium - Memphis 901 FC

The city of Memphis is asking state government for $350 million in funding to help renovate three existing stadiums and build a new one. The total projects would cost $684 million. Memphis asks state for $684 million for FedExForum, Liberty Stadium

NWSL / women’s club soccer

Could this be the most competitive UEFA Women’s Champions League ever? Women’s Champions League returns: What to look out for in 2022-23 group stages - BBC Sport

The Thorns will donate funds to a trio of charities for their semifinal match against San Diego. Portland Thorns to donate portion of playoff ticket proceeds to 3 local charities selected by players - oregonlive.com

In a letter from January 2022, multiple Red Stars investors informed board members of allegations against majority owner Arnim Whisler. Board of NWSL’s Chicago Red Stars took no action after being informed of player complaints - The Athletic

Defector spoke with 13 people who were or are in contact with the Chicago Red Stars, including multiple former employees, who described an environment in which owner Arnim Whisler continued to behave as if the NWSL were still a small mom-and-pop league on the brink of bankruptcy, with all the bad or even dangerous habits that come with that mindset. How The Chicago Red Stars Became The Epitome Of NWSL Dysfunction | Defector

International soccer

We examine the potential road for the USWNT. Breaking down the Women’s World Cup Draw - Stars and Stripes FC

Portugal forward Diogo Jota is ruled out of the World Cup with a calf injury, says his Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. World Cup: Liverpool’s Portugal forward Diogo Jota ruled out with calf injury - BBC Sport

France and Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has been ruled out of the World Cup in Qatar after having an operation on a hamstring injury. N’Golo Kante: Chelsea midfielder to miss World Cup following operation on hamstring injury - BBC Sport

World men’s club soccer

Indonesia has announced plans to demolish the stadium where at least 131 football fans died and hundreds were injured in a stampede this month. Kanjuruhan stadium: Indonesia to demolish and rebuild site of arena disaster - BBC News

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been charged by the Football Association following his sending-off during his side’s 1-0 win against Manchester City. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp charged by FA after red card against Man City - BBC Sport

Everton boss Frank Lampard says managers have a responsibility to behave on the touchline but does not think there is a link with referee abuse at grassroots level. Managers have responsibility to behave on touchline - Frank Lampard - BBC Sport

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe says people should “be careful with comments and opinions” after Jurgen Klopp said they have “no ceiling” when it comes to spending power. Newcastle boss Eddie Howe on Jurgen Klopp spending comments: ‘Everyone has to be careful’ - BBC Sport

Here’s some sportswashing for you. Man City fury over Jurgen Klopp jibes turns Liverpool FC rivalry even uglier - Manchester Evening News

The unseen army Premier League clubs are enlisting in pursuit of glory: the analysts, statisticians, scientists and ... surfers? Bobsledders? Throw-ins, ballstriking, neuroscience: How coaching evolves | ESPN

The European Court is deciding if a Barcelona fan group in France can demand the European Commission probe whether PSG unfairly signed Lionel Messi. PSG’s Messi signing focus of European court case from Barcelona fans | ESPN

Neymar has told a court that he did not participate in negotiations over his transfer to Barcelona from Santos in 2013, but had signed what his father told him to. Neymar tells court he did not take part in negotiations over Barcelona move - BBC Sport

Manchester United have been charged by the FA with failing to control their players after Cristiano Ronaldo had a goal disallowed during Sunday’s draw with Newcastle. Manchester United charged with failing to control players against Newcastle - BBC Sport

Royal Antwerp’s Radja Nainggolan has been suspended indefinitely for general behaviour that reflected badly on the Belgian Pro League club. Radja Nainggolan suspended indefinitely by Royal Antwerp after smoking e-cigarette on the bench | ESPN

It’s a very busy day of games today — lots of European league and cup action, NCAA soccer, and some games in South America, along with the Liga MX playoffs. Here’s a selection:

9:00 AM: Hannover 96 vs. Borussia Dortmund (DFB Pokal) — ESPN2 / ESPN+

9:45 AM: Zurich vs. Juventus (UEFA Women’s Champions League) — DAZN YouTube

9:45 AM: Bayern Munich vs. Rosengård (UEFA Women’s Champions League) — DAZN YouTube

10:00 AM: Real Valladolid vs. Celta de Vigo (La Liga) — ESPN+

11:30 AM: AFC Bournemouth vs. Southampton (Premier League) — Peacock

11:30 AM: Brentford vs. Chelsea (Premier League) — USA / Universo

11:30 AM: Newcastle United vs. Everton (Premier League) — Peacock

11:30 AM: Liverpool vs. West Ham United (Premier League) — Peacock

11:45 AM: Augsburg vs. Bayern Munich (DFB Pokal) — ESPN+

12:00 PM: Elche vs. Real Madrid (La Liga) — ESPN+ / ESPN Deportes

12:00 PM: Olympique Lyonnais vs. Arsenal (UEFA Women’s Champions League) — DAZN YouTube

12:00 PM: Barcelona vs. Benfica (UEFA Women’s Champions League) — DAZN YouTube

12:00 PM Millwall vs. Watford (English Championship) — ESPN+

12:15 PM: Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League) — Peacock

7:00 PM: Toluca vs. America (Liga MX semifinals) — TUDN