SPORTING KC 1, SOUNDERS 0: William Agada scored his eighth goal in his eighth start, giving Sporting KC a lead late in the first half.

The touch, turn and finish from William Agada!



8 goals in 9 starts for the @SportingKC forward. pic.twitter.com/BkuoU6SMGe — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 2, 2022

LINEUPS: Jordan Morris gets his first start of the season as a lone forward as Brian Schmetzer makes room to put Cristian Roldan back in the starting lineup.

The Seattle Sounders have now arrived at the point of the season where it’s literally win-or-go-home. Thanks to a couple of decent results on Saturday, today’s game will absolutely matter, but the Sounders will need to do their part. If the Sounders drop any points in their final two games, they’ll be eliminated from the playoffs no matter what happens elsewhere.

Despite their place in the standings, Sporting KC looks like a team more than capable of ending the Sounders’ playoff hopes. After a rough start, Sporting are currently among the hottest teams in MLS with six straight unbeaten and five straight wins at Children’s Mercy Park.

Midseason acquisition William Agada has provided a spark, with seven goals and two assists in 10 appearances. He along with Johnny Russell and Daniel Saloi have helped bring Sporting’s attack back, which has scored 14 goals during their six-game unbeaten run.

The Sounders, meanwhile, have just one point in their last eight road games and have not won away from Lumen Field since beating Toronto FC on July 2. All seven of those losses have been by just one goal.

Notes

The Sounders beat Sporting KC 3-0 earlier this year. They have not beaten KC twice in a single season since 2011.

Sporting KC has scored three or more goals five times in their past eight matches. They did not do that all in their first 24 matches.

Although Raúl Ruidíaz is listed as questionable, he is unlikely to feature after suffering an injury while with Peru. His Instagram seemed to indicate he was still in Seattle.

Absences: Injury, international duty and suspension

Sporting KC

QUESTIONABLE: Graham Zusi (Quad Injury)

OUT: Tim Melia (Hamstring Injury); Ozzie Cisneros (Hamstring Injury); Gadi Kinda (Knee Surgery); Alan Pulido (Knee Surgery)

Seattle

QUESTIONABLE: Raúl Ruidíaz (R Ankle Sprain)

OUT: João Paulo (R ACL Tear); Andrew Thomas (Lower Back Stress Fracture); Obed Vargas (Lower Back Stress Fracture); Kelyn Rowe (suspension)

Officials

REFEREE: Ted Unkel; AR1 (bench): Corey Rockwell; AR2 (opposite): Ryan Graves; 4th: Calin Radosav; VAR: Ismir Pekmic; AVAR: Craig Lowry

