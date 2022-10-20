Major Link Soccer: DC United let GM Lucy Rushton go

Seattle

Seattle Sounders FC announced its 2022 team award recipients, as voted on by the club’s players and technical staff at the conclusion of the MLS regular season. Stefan Frei was voted Most Valuable Player for the second time, after previously winning the award in 2018. Sounders FC Announces 2022 Team Awards | Seattle Sounders

While the daily effects are pretty harmful for anyone forced to breathe the air outside, the effects it has on Cascade glaciers are even worse. Cascade glaciers hold secrets of future smoky skies - MyNorthwest.com

MLS/USL

Her dismissal after two seasons among multiple moves by the MLS club following a last-place finish. D.C. United fires general manager Lucy Rushton - The Washington Post

D.C. United have parted ways with two key sporting figures – general manager ​​and head of technical recruitment and analysis Lucy Rushton, as well as first-team performance director Victor Lonchuk – after the 2022 season, the club announced Wednesday. DC United part ways with general manager Lucy Rushton | MLSSoccer.com

The 2022 Philadelphia Union represent the city they call home and identify with so well. It’s special when those values align. Underdogs no more: Philadelphia Union’s “best team” is an MLS Cup favorite | MLSSoccer.com

Before the question can be fully asked, Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez tosses out his answer. Is El Trafico the biggest rivalry in MLS? “For sure, 100 percent,” said the LA Galaxy’s captain Wednesday after training at Dignity Health Sports Park. El Trafico: What makes LAFC-LA Galaxy "absolutely the best rivalry in MLS" | MLSSoccer.com

The United Soccer League has solidified plans for an expansion franchise in Milwaukee, Wisconsin that will begin play in 2025 in the USL Championship. Milwaukee gains USL Championship expansion franchise | SportBusiness

Lunken Airport seems an unlikely addition to the annals of MLS history. FCC fever grips Cincinnati as first-ever MLS postseason run unfolds | MLSSoccer.com

NWSL team sales in the aftermath of the Yates investigation into abuse and misconduct in the leauge could shake up expansion economics. NWSL Team Sales Post-Yates Could Shake Up Expansion Economics – Sportico.com

The Kansas City Current’s last-gasp winner in Sunday’s first-round playoff win over the Houston Dash was the latest regulation goal in National Women’s Soccer League history. Kansas City improv: Why fluidity is the secret to the Current’s success – Equalizer Soccer

With the NWSL playoffs underway, we highlight the best 11 players at every position during the 2022 regular season. JWS' NWSL Best XI: Naming the top players in 2022 – JWS

USA

Human rights organisations have said it is “an embarrassment” that Fifa has yet to commit to a fund to compensate the families of migrant workers injured or killed. US joins calls for Fifa and Qatar to pay £390m to migrant workers’ families | Sport | The Times

World

Human rights abuses “persist on a significant scale” in Qatar according to a report Amnesty International one month before the 2022 Fifa World Cup begins. Human rights abuses in Qatar ‘persist on significant scale’, says Amnesty report | World Cup 2022 | The Guardian

More than 100 black professional footballers have come together to demand change and to break the ‘grass ceiling’ of representation in coaching roles. Black footballers come together to demand fair leadership opportunities | Soccer | The Guardian

The draw for next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup takes place on Saturday in Auckland with the women’s game at an all-time high and the United States and England the teams to beat. Women’s football on all-time high ahead of biggest World Cup draw

A Caitlin Foord brace helped Arsenal ease past Women’s Champions League holders Lyon in Group C action on Wednesday night. Arsenal thrash holders Lyon, Barcelona score nine in Women's Champion League

It’s obviously not too late for Man City to hit the kind of form that will put them in title contention, but questions are rightfully being asked. Is Gareth Taylor right manager for Man City WFC

Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has slammed the European Super League project amid news the company backing the proposed project has hired a new CEO. Jesse Marsch slams 'totally ridiculous' European Super League ideas

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has taken a swipe at the Ballon d’Or after Brazil teammate Vinicius Jr was only ranked eighth. PSG's Neymar blasts Ballon d'Or after Vinicius Jr snub

West Ham’s Michail Antonio says VAR has “made refereeing worse” as referees now have “something to fall back on”. Michail Antonio: West Ham forward says VAR 'has made refereeing worse' - BBC Sport

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says he will “deal with” Cristiano Ronaldo after the unused substitute walked down the tunnel before the end of the win over Tottenham. Cristiano Ronaldo: Erik ten Hag will 'deal with' Man Utd forward over early exit down tunnel - BBC Sport

Newcastle underline their top-six credentials by beating Everton thanks to former Atlanta United man Miguel Almiron’s fifth goal of the season. Newcastle United 1-0 Everton: Miguel Almiron strike sees Magpies underline top-six credentials - BBC Sport

QPR director of football Les Ferdinand says black players are not being helped to get jobs in the game by the FA’s Football Leadership plan. Les Ferdinand: FA diversity code 'made no difference' in helping black players get jobs in football - BBC Sport

The ex-England midfielder Michael Carrick, out of work since December 2021, has been talked into the role by Boro owner Steve Gibson. Michael Carrick set for Middlesbrough job after further talks with owner | Middlesbrough | The Guardian

Every four years, there is an explosion of green and yellow in Julio Cesar Freitas’s neighborhood as locals cover the streets in the colors of the Brazilian flag. Brazil jersey hostage to politics a month from World Cup

What’s on TV?

6:00 AM - Cremonese v. Modena - Coppa Italia - Paramount+

9:00 AM - Sampdoria v. Ascoli - Coppa Italia - Paramount+

9:30 AM - Antwerp v. KV Oostende - Belgian First Division - ESPN+

9:45 AM - Vllaznia v. Real Madrid - UEFA Women’s Champions League - DAZN

9:45 AM - Wolfsburg v. St. Pölten - UEFA Women’s Champions League - DAZN

10:00 AM - Arsenal v. PSV - UEFA Europa League - Paramount+, TUDN

10:00 AM - Almeria v. Girona - La Liga - ESPN+

11:00 AM - Osasuna v. Espanyol - La Liga - ESPN+

11:30 AM - Fulham v. Aston Villa - Premier League - USA Network

12:00 PM - Barcelona v. Villarreal - La Liga - ESPN+

12:00 PM - PSG v. Chelsea FC - UEFA Women’s Champions League - DAZN

12:00 PM - Roma v. Slavia Praha - UEFA Women’s Champions League - DAZN

12:00 PM - Bologna v. Cagliari - Coppa Italia - Paramount+

12:15 PM - Leicester City v. Leeds United - Premier League - Peacock

1:00 PM - Gimnasia La Plata v. Boca Juniors - Argentina Primera División - Paramount+

5:00 PM - Philadelphia Union v. FC Cincinnati - MLS - FS1, Fox Deportes

7:00 PM - LAFC v. LA Galaxy - MLS - FS1, Fox Deportes

7:00 PM - Pachuca v. Monterrey - Liga MX - TUDN

NCAA Men’s and Women’s Soccer from 12:00 PM to 7:30 PM on ESPN+, Pac12, BTN.