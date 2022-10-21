Major Link Soccer: Let it Reign

The blessed rains brought the air quality much closer to normal and should have a mitigating effect on the fires in our region. Hooray for a more normal Sunday when OL Reign host KC Current in the NWSL semis. Be bold together and join the crowds.

What to Watch

Sure, there’s other soccer on TV this weekend. Here are a few select non-Reign games. For a full guide head to Live Soccer TV.

Friday

11:45 AM PT — Juventus men vs Empoli in Serie A action on Paramount+.

3:00 PM PT — Pumas UNAM women vs Atlas in Liga MX Femenil on ViX.

6:00 PM PT — Oregon St. men vs Washington on the Pac-12 network.

7:00 PM PT — Seattle U men vs Utah Valley on ESPN+ and at Redhawks Stadium.

Saturday

The USL Championship playoffs are on ESPN+ with games starting at 4:30 PM PT.

3:30 AM PT — Tottenham Hotspur women vs Manchester City in Women’s Super League on Paramount+

9:30 AM PT — Chelsea men vs Manchester United in EPL action on NBC and Universo.

6:00 PM PT — Club América men vs Toluca in the Liga MX semis on Univision and TUDN.

Sunday

Dedicate the day to the Playoffs and OL Reign

10:00 AM PT — CF Montréal vs New York City in the Eastern Conference semis on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

2:00 PM PT — Portland Thorns vs San Diego Wave in the other NWSL semis on CBS Sports net and Paramount+ (maybe)

4:30 PM PT — OL Reign vs Kansas City Current at Lumen Field and on CBS Sports net.

5:00 PM PT — FC Austin vs FC Dallas in the Western Conference semis on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.