Major Link Soccer: Jesse Marsch is in the mud

The Men’s World Cup is almost here, which means we’re about to start seeing previews in the near future. The draw for the Women’s World Cup next year just took place, so we’ve also entered into a season of previews of sorts for that as well. MLS and NWSL playoffs are underway, which has quickly become a painful topic of conversation around here. Liverpool seem to be in some real trouble, but certainly no more trouble than Jesse Marsch’s Leeds United.

Seattle

Before her first single topped Billboard’s Hot Latin chart, Yahritza Martinez shared her immense singing talent with teammates on the Davis soccer bus. As her musical fame grows, soccer remains important to Davis' Martinez | Sports | yakimaherald.com

Alex Loera’s first goal proved the difference as a standout performance from AD Franch built the foundation for KC Current’s win over OL Reign in front of a record crowd for the Reign. Alex Loera helps send Current to NWSL final with first-ever goal

Up for NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year in her first season as OL Reign starter, Phallon Tullis-Joyce has a second love: marine biology. Phallon Tullis-Joyce embraces the unknown in NWSL, ocean life.

MLS/Domestic men’s soccer

New York City score early then add two more in upset of No 2 seed CF Montréal, will face Philadelphia Union in a rematch of last year’s conference final. Game Recap: NYCFC grind out 3-1 win over Montréal, will face Philadelphia Union in MLS Cup Playoff Eastern Conference Final - Hudson River Blue

Following an amazing - and surprising - season from Montreal, the club is set for some serious changes this offseason. "Change is inevitable": CF Montréal's record-breaking 2022 opens crossroads | MLSSoccer.com

The reigning champs have lost their manager and best player since they lifted the MLS Cup last year, but still they find themselves on the cusp of a chance to defend their title. Déjà vu! NYCFC book mouth-watering rematch with Philadelphia Union | MLSSoccer.com

No. 99 is rapidly becoming one of the more storied jersey numbers at LAFC. From one No. 99 to another, Denis Bouanga carries torch for LAFC - Angels on Parade

The Mighty McConaugheys have made sure that FC Dallas stay off the list of MLS Cup winners for at least another season. FC Dallas’ 2022 season comes to a close with a 2-1 loss to Austin FC - Big D Soccer

NWSL/Global women’s soccer

Crystal Dunn is, and forever will be, one of the best players and attacking talents in the league’s history. NWSL playoffs: Late Dunn winner sends Thorns past San Diego

Surprisingly to some, England-Harder was the scoring duo for Chelsea and not slogan for an attempted post-Brexit rebrand. Brighton WFC 0-2 Chelsea FCW, Women’s Super League: Post-match reaction - We Ain't Got No History

Portland Thorns midfielder Sam Coffey spoke to On Her Turf about her rookie NWSL season, USWNT debut and — following the Yates report release — how fans can support the players. Q+A: Sam Coffey on NWSL rookie season, USWNT debut and Yates report takeaways

As some brands have been reconsidering their relationships with the NWSL following the findings of an independent investigation into its culture of abuse, one very visible league sponsor isn’t — Ally. While some brands consider their relationships with the NWSL, Ally strengthens their resolve to invest more | The GIST

USA

The group called into the camp includes four from Washington state. U.S. Under-15 Women’s Youth National Team Will Hold Training Camp At Nike Headquarters In Portland, Oregon

At least two groups have emerged publicly, one led by successful women entrepreneurs and the other backed by major fan groups. Bidders emerge for Portland Timbers, Thorns as Merritt Paulson faces mounting pressure to sell - oregonlive.com

The USWNT will face Vietnam, the Netherlands and one of Cameroon, Portugal or Thailand. USWNT drawn into Group E for 2023 Women’s World Cup - Stars and Stripes FC

Caden Clark still isn’t in RB Leipzig’s immediate plans, so hopefully his next loan will be more productive than the season he just spent in MLS. Caden Clark set for another loan after RB Leipzig return

The chair of U.S. Soccer’s committee to oversee the implementation of recommendations from the Yates report explains the work being done. Danielle Slaton on implementation of Yates recommendations: ‘This is real, sustainable change’ - The Athletic

The World Cup is barely a month away and there are more questions than answers around the U.S. men’s national team. Here are the important ones. USMNT and Gregg Berhalter: Four questions before World Cup

Gio Reyna marked an emotional return to Borussia Dortmund’s Bundesliga starting XI with a well-taken goal. For BVB head coach Edin Terzic, the US teenager brings a range of qualities to vary the team’s attack. Reyna emotional after Borussia Dortmund goal – DW – 10/22/2022

Global men’s soccer

Red Bull owner and co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz has died at age 78. Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies at age 78

Jesse Marsch might not last much longer in the Premier League. Match Recap: Leeds United 2-3 Fulham - is it game over for Jesse Marsch? - Through It All Together

However good the win against Manchester City was, this one seems equally bad. Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s Defeat to Nottingham Forest - The Liverpool Offside

How’s about a little rumor to ease the pain? Rumor Mongering: Liverpool Lead Race To Sign Dortmund Starlet - The Liverpool Offside

Ousmane Dembélé reminding folks just what a star he can be is exactly what we love to see, folks. Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao, La Liga: Final Score 4-0, Dembélé shines as dominant Barça win second in a row at home - Barca Blaugranes

Toluca keep America stuck on lucky number 13. Toluca hold firm and defeat America to book ticket to the final - FMF State Of Mind

What’s on TV today?

9:30 AM - Cremonese vs. Sampdoria (Serie A) - Paramount+

11:45 AM - Sassuolo vs. Hellas Verona (Serie A) - Paramount+

12:00 PM - West Ham United vs. AFC Bournemouth (Premier League) - USA Network

12:00 PM - Celta Vigo vs. Getafe (La Liga) - ESPN+