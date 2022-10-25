Major Link Soccer: Aston Villa hires Unai Emery

Seattle

For the second straight year, OL Reign fell in the NWSL semifinals, extending the club’s championship drought as their stars’ windows close. What to make of OL Reign's latest NWSL playoff disappointment | Just Women's Sports

MLS/CPL

Four teams (of 14 entrants) remain in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs, and now single-elimination Conference Finals are set for this coming Sunday. Mr. Clutch: Which players have powered Conference Final berths? | MLSSoccer.com

Houston Dynamo FC have conducted an in-person interview with Ben Olsen for their head coaching job, sources confirm to MLSsoccer.com. The Dynamo have also interviewed El Salvador national team manager Hugo Perez, per sources. Sources: Ben Olsen, Hugo Perez interview for Houston Dynamo coaching job | MLSSoccer.com

The Houston Dynamo are engaged in discussions with former D.C. United manager Ben Olsen about becoming their next coach, multiple sources told The Athletic on Monday. Houston Dynamo, Ben Olsen discussing vacant coaching position: Sources - The Athletic

Japanese football club Tegevajaro Miyazaki has announced the death of striker Masato Kudo at age 32, the Japan Times reports. Masato Kudo: Former Japanese international and MLS soccer player dies aged 32 | CNN

CPL Awards: Finalists announced for the Canadian Premier League’s Players’ Player of the Year – Canadian Premier League

USA

Exactly four weeks from today, the US men’s national team will kick off their World Cup expedition with their Group B opener vs. Wales at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Doha’s western suburbs. One month out: USMNT comforts & concerns as World Cup rapidly approaches | MLSSoccer.com

NWSL/W-League

Sunday was a day unlike one I’ve experienced in the National Women’s Soccer League. This entire playoff campaign so far has been unprecedented, from the record-setting crowds to the game-winning goals that keep coming in the last possible moments. Kassouf: NWSL for the fans, by the fans – Equalizer Soccer

In Portland’s first home game since the release of the Yates report, fan groups turned their focus from the front office to the field of play. How Portland Thorns fans balanced protest and support for the NWSL semifinal - The Athletic

Despite a heroic seven saves in the semifinal win over the OL Reign, the KC Current goalkeeper resumed her humble position that the entire team came together for a stirring defensive performance. On a vintage night, AD Franch is all about her teammates

The community-owned USL-W club has been a runaway success in the Twin Cities. On Monday, they penned a letter explaining what the future could hold. Minnesota Aurora FC announces intent to become professional soccer club | The Striker

World

Who needs what to qualify for the Champions League knockout stage this week, plus what Celtic and Rangers need for third spot. Champions League: Where it stands going into final two rounds of group games - BBC Sport

Aston Villa appoint Villarreal manager and former Arsenal boss Unai Emery to succeed the sacked Steven Gerrard. Unai Emery: Aston Villa appoint Villarreal manager as head coach - BBC Sport

Middlesbrough appoint ex-Manchester United and England midfielder Michael Carrick as head coach. Michael Carrick: Middlesbrough name former Manchester United midfielder as boss - BBC Sport

Pep Guardiola has said moving to Borussia Dortmund was perfect for Jude Bellingham – ‘the best thing for a young player to be better is to play’. ‘The whole package’: Pep Guardiola hails Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham | Champions League | The Guardian

Lille’s wobbly defence was on show again in their 4-3 win over Monaco – but so was their irrepressible attack. Attack is proving the best form of defence for Lille and Paulo Fonseca | Ligue 1 | The Guardian

League leaders Arsenal have a lot of top players to keep happy and Khadija Shaw is benefiting from being City’s main striker. Women’s Super League: talking points from the weekend’s action | Women's Super League | The Guardian

If you want a child to make this list, you better make sure he is born as soon as possible after 1 September. Next Generation 2022: Why scouts select players based on ‘the relative age effect’ | Soccer | The Guardian

A hush descended over the players and coaching staff of the Welsh national team as renowned actor Michael Sheen delivered a stirring pre- World Cup speech at the squad’s training base. Bale the star as Wales returns to World Cup after 64 years

Belgium skipper Eden Hazard said his country need to win the World Cup in Qatar to justify the ‘golden generation’ tag they have carried. Hazard says Belgium's 'golden generation' need World Cup win

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. has said fans found guilty of racist abuse should be banned for life from attending games. Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. calls for lifetime bans for racist abuse

Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk urged FIFA to remove Iran from the World Cup because of the country’s alleged military support to the Russian invasion. Shakhtar Donetsk urge FIFA to remove Iran from World Cup

What’s on TV?

9:45 AM - RB Salzburg v. Chelsea - UEFA Champions League - TUDN, UniMas, Paramount+

9:45 AM - Sevilla v. FC København - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Dinamo Zagreb v. AC Milan - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Celtic v. Shakhtar Donetsk UEFA Champions League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - RB Leipzig v. Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Borussia Dortmund v. Manchester City - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - PSG v. Maccabi Haifa - UEFA Champions League - TUDN, UniMas, Paramount+

12:00 PM - Benfica v. Juventus - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Burnley v. Norwich City - EFL Championship - ESPN+

3:00 PM - Vélez Sarsfield v. Central Córdoba SdE - Argentine Primera División - Paramount+

4:30 PM - Platense v. Lanús - Argentine Primera División - Paramount+

5:45 PM - Flamengo v. Santos - Brasileirão - Paramount+

5:45 PM - Athletico-PR v. Palmeiras - Brasileirão - Paramount+

3:00 PM - 5:00 PM - NCAA Men’s Soccer on ESPN+ and BTN