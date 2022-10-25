Cristian Roldan, Jordan Morris, Danny Leyva called into pre-World Cup camp

Cristian Roldan and Jordan Morris are among a group of nine World Cup-hopefuls invited to participate in a training camp that will run from Oct. 25-Nov. 5 in Frisco, Texas. All nine players play for MLS teams who have already been eliminated from the playoffs, with more players due to be added as their teams are eliminated. The final 26-man World Cup roster will be announced on Nov. 9 ahead of the USMNT’s opener against Wales on Nov. 21.

The other senior players invited to the camp are Paul Arriola (FC Dallas), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Shaq Moore (Nashville SC), Gaga Slonina (Chicago Fire), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami) and Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC). Although an undeniably positive sign, this does not guarantee anyone’s spot on the final roster.

To help fill out training numbers, they will be joined by a group of U20-eligible players. Sounders midfielder Danny Leyva is among that group.

In a separate camp, Sounders Academy forward Abad Vargas — Obed’s younger brother — was among 24 players called into the final U15 training camp of the year. That camp will run from Oct. 23-30 and be held in Kansas City, Kan.