Major Link Soccer: Jim Curtain named MLS Coach of the Year

This last weekend marked the first playoff game for the team in their new stadium, and more than 21,000 fans filled the seats. While this postseason journey ended in disappointment, the Reign’s most loyal and inclusive fan club, The Royal Guard Supporters Group, say they’re just getting started. Meet the Royal Guard, the OL Reign's most dedicated supporters | KUOW

MLS / US men’s club soccer

MLS is considering a massive change to its playoff format for 2023, club and league sources told The Athletic on Tuesday. The change could see roughly 30 playoff matches played next year, up from 13 this season. MLS considering significant overhaul of playoff format - The Athletic

It’s the second time Curtain has earned the honor. Philadelphia Union’s Jim Curtin named 2022 MLS Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year | MLSSoccer.com

Despite the team’s struggles, Atlanta United’s Argentine playmaker made quite the impression in his first year in MLS. Thiago Almada wins MLS Newcomer of the Year Award - Dirty South Soccer

Inter Miami coach Phil Neville and sporting director Chris Henderson are expected to have their contracts extended at least one more year after reaching the MLS playoffs. Phil Neville awaits word on his future with Inter Miami | Miami Herald

MLS playoff soccer was nearly as popular on English-language channels as EPL matches. SKEDBALL: Weekly Sports TV Ratings 10.17-10.23.2022 | Showbuzz Daily

NWSL / women’s club soccer

The NWSL announced its Best XI and Second XI for the 2022 regular season, with 13 USWNT regulars being recognized for strong performances. NWSL announces 2022 Best XI, Second XI winners | Pro Soccer Wire

With a slew of events planned for fans, D.C. Supporters Groups are ready to show that the nation’s capital is also America’s Soccer City. Washington Spirit supporters groups are ready for the NWSL Final - All For XI

NJ/NY Gotham FC forward Ifeoma Onumonu has signed a three year deal, keeping her at the club through 2025. Ifeoma Onumonu’s Heart is with Gotham FC - Nets Republic

American striker Mia “Big Fish” Fishel became the first non-Mexican to win the league’s golden boot thanks to a six-minute hat trick in the final weekend of action. Liga MX Femenil, Apertura Week 17: Mia Fishel wins Golden Boot; Toluca, Cruz Azul and Pachuca advance to Liguilla – Equalizer Soccer

Chelsea captain Magdalena Eriksson says they want to “go all the way” in the Women’s Champions League this season and “build momentum” from their group-stage victory over Paris St-Germain. Magdalena Eriksson: ‘Chelsea want to go all the way in Europe’ - BBC Sport

International soccer

A Spanish man trekking from Madrid to Doha for the 2022 World Cup has not been heard from since entering Iran three weeks ago, his family have said. Fan walking from Spain to Qatar World Cup feared missing in Iran | ESPN

Rhys Norrington-Davies is set to miss the World Cup in Qatar owing to a hamstring injury but Wales are hopeful Joe Allen will be fit. World Cup blow for Wales with injury poised to keep out Norrington-Davies | The Guardian

Qatar’s ruling emir has lashed out at criticism of his country over its hosting of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Qatar’s ruling emir lashes out at critics of World Cup amid human rights scrutiny | ESPN

Incident outside National Museum in Doha comes less than a month before start of men’s football World Cup. Peter Tatchell stopped in Qatar while staging LGBT+ rights protest | The Guardian

Amputee soccer is a volunteer-led sport where players are either born with a limb difference or have undergone an amputation. And this is World Cup. Inside the United States’ Amputee Soccer World Cup campaign | ESPN

World men’s club soccer

We’re past the halfway stage of the UEFA men’s Champions League group stage, and that means sides have started to book their places in the round of 16. Champions League: How every team can reach knockout rounds | ESPN

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira says black managers need “more opportunities to show that we are as good as anybody else”. Vieira: Crystal Palace boss says ‘doors are not open’ for black managers - BBC Sport

Chelsea are set to continue the rebuild of their recruitment department by appointing Monaco’s Laurence Stewart and are looking to poach Brighton’s Paul Winstanley. Chelsea want Brighton’s Winstanley to join Stewart on recruitment team | The Guardian

Two wonderful finishes by Mateo Kovacic and Kai Havertz earned Chelsea victory over Red Bull Salzburg and sent Graham Potter’s side into the Champions League last 16. Red Bull Salzburg 1-2 Chelsea: Blues reach Champions League last 16 - BBC Sport

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Villarreal and Real Betis have been on the wrong end of some ridiculous refereeing aberrations over the past few days. LaLiga’s poor refereeing: Ridiculous red cards, confusing calls | ESPN

Spurs boss Antonio Conte says the club knows the importance of signing players in January as they bid to book their place in the Champions League knockout stages. Tottenham Hotspur v Sporting Lisbon: Antonio Conte says ‘important players’ needed in January - BBC Sport

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to group training after being ordered to train alone last week by manager Erik ten Hag. Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United forward returns to group training - BBC Sport

Two years ago, Mikel Arteta insisted Arsenal would “score more goals” if they crossed the ball more. So why are the Gunners — and every other Premier League team, even with specialists like Trent-Alexander Arnold — no longer doing it? Crossing in the Premier League is a dying art | ESPN+

Wrexham, the club owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, have banned Paul Mullin from wearing boots featuring an offensive slogan about the Conservative Party. Wrexham ban political message on striker’s boots - BBC Sport

There is another team in the Bundesliga this season that has attracted as much attention as Union Berlin. Secrets of SC Freiburg’s success story - FOCUS Sports Education

