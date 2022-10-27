Major Link Soccer: Charlotte FC extends Christian Lattanzio

Seattle

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and safety Quandre Diggs on Wednesday said they’d like to see a close reexamination of whether NFL stadiums should exclusively use natural grass. Carroll - NFL needs to 'seriously' look into grass-turf debate

MLS

Christian Lattanzio signed a two-year deal to return to MLS club Charlotte FC. Sporting director Zoran Krneta also returning. Head coach Christian Lattanzio to return to Charlotte FC | Charlotte Observer

As much as FC Cincinnati head coach Pat Noonan would like to keep forward Brandon Vazquez long-term, he also recognizes the trajectory the club’s breakout star is on. FC Cincinnati: Brandon Vazquez will be a "hot commodity" on transfer market | MLSSoccer.com

The Portland Timbers are in advanced talks to acquire Brazilian attacking midfielder Evander from Danish Superliga side FC Midtjylland, sources tell MLSsoccer.com. The deal would be a club-record signing if it gets done. Sources: Portland Timbers in advanced talks for club-record signing | MLSSoccer.com

The Timbers head coach signs on for at least three more years in the Rose City. Giovanni Savarese signs multi-year contract extension with Portland Timbers - Stumptown Footy

Q2 Stadium’s tech-forward soccer stadium design brings Austin FC fans close to the action on the field Top Trends in Soccer Stadium Design

The Wave went 10-6-6 in its inaugural season. San Diego Wave recruits head coach Casey Stoney's son to tell her she won NWSL Coach of the Year

Newcomer takes league by storm with expansion team. San Diego Wave FC’s Casey Stoney voted 2022 NWSL Coach of the Year - LAG Confidential

The honors keep coming for the expansion side as team number one named league best. San Diego Wave FC’s Kailen Sheridan named NWSL 2022 Goalkeeper of the Year - LAG Confidential

Investigation by former US Attorney General found Portland Thorns owner Merritt Paulson ignored player complaints about ex-coach’s abusive behavior. Portland Thorns owner will skip NWSL championship after abuse report

The NWSL has a lot to offer sponsors: key demographics who are highly engaged, and huge upside. Recent revelations created challenges, however, but sponsors like Ally and Mastercard doubled down on their NWSL investments. The NWSL has great upside for brands. Here’s why current sponsors have doubled down – Equalizer Soccer

The NWSL’s business model relies on attendance to boost both ticket revenue and interest in sponsorships. But the league is still a mixed bag. NWSL needs higher attendance to make money: how to do it | ESPN

USA

Colleges, universities and media institutions should examine how they can change the culture that exists around women’s sports. Fumbled Title IX Celebration Shows Need to See Bigger Picture – Sportico.com

The U.S. Postal Service is releasing an eclectic series of stamps honoring American culture, starting with women’s soccer. This New Stamp Will Score Big With Women’s Sports Fans

You won’t find wheat, dairy or sugar at Sean Sherman’s award-winning Minneapolis restaurant. The menu has been “decolonized,” but that doesn’t mean it feels antiquated. 'Sioux Chef' Sean Sherman is decolonizing the menu at Owamni in Minneapolis : NPR

World

Newell’s Old Boys name former defender and Argentina international Gabriel Heinze as their new manager. Gabriel Heinze: Ex-Argentina defender appointed as manager of former club Newell's Old Boys - BBC Sport

Qatar’s so-called “morality” laws have left LGBTQ fans who yearned to experience a World Cup feeling unsafe and unwanted at soccer’s quadrennial extravaganza. At Qatar’s World Cup, LGBTQ fans are supposedly ‘welcome’ but still afraid

Sydney Morning Herald: Socceroos, Football Australia speak out on Qatar’s human rights record. Sydney Morning Herald: Socceroos, Football Australia speak out on Qatar’s human rights record

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly faced criticism after telling gay fans heading to the World Cup that they should show some “compromise.” UK minister criticised for telling gay WC fans to ‘compromise’

Australia has become the first nation in the World Cup to collectively protest treatment of migrant workers and the LGBTQI+ community in Qatar. Australia call for Qatar to ‘establish a lasting legacy’ on human rights after World Cup

This is like something out of ‘Black Mirror’. Qatar’s mandatory Covid app during the World Cup is scary as hell - SBNation.com

Genius Sports and Football DataCo are expanding their data-capture deal to include skeletal data from Premier League players. Genius Sports, Premier League to Commercialize Player Skeletal Data – Sportico.com

Antonio Conte expressed his frustration as VAR denied his Tottenham side a dramatic late winner against Sporting Lisbon, before he was sent off for his reaction to the decision. Tottenham 1-1 Sporting Lisbon: Antonio Conte furious as VAR rules out late winner - BBC Sport

Sam Kerr scores four as Chelsea win comfortably against Vllaznia to extend their lead at the top of their Women’s Champions League group. Chelsea 8-0 Vllaznia: Sam Kerr scores four as Chelsea sit top of group - BBC Sport

The shirt worn by Sergio Agüero as he scored Manchester City’s title-winning goal against QPR in 2012 is expected to fetch at least £20,000 at auction next month. ‘Agüerooo’ Manchester City shirt tipped to fetch at least £20,000 at auction | Sergio Agüero | The Guardian

777 Partners is submitting a bid on Thursday to take over operations for Maracanã, the largest stadium in Brazil. Owned by the Rio de Janeiro state government, Maracanã has around 60,000 seats and was renovated for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. 777 Partners Joins Legends in Bid to Manage Brazil’s Maracana Stadium – Sportico.com

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to training with Manchester United’s first team on Tuesday and is in contention to feature in Thursday’s match at home to Sheriff. Cristiano Ronaldo back training with Manchester United first team after exile | Manchester United | The Guardian

The FA will take no action after an investigation into a confrontation between Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson and Arsenal’s Gabriel. Jordan Henderson & Gabriel: FA takes no action after confrontation - BBC Sport

It has nothing to do with actual soccer. Why Chicharito, Mexico's all-time leading scorer, won't be joining El Tri at World Cup | Yahoo Sports

Atletico Madrid missed a stoppage-time penalty and two golden chances afterward in a 2-2 Champions League draw with Bayer Leverkusen. Atletico produce incredible misses in Champions League draw | Pro Soccer Wire

Knowing their Champions League fates were sealed before kickoff, the Catalans played like a club in mourning against an always strong Bayern side. Barcelona's Champions League exit sealed before Bayern loss

Netflix has released the trailer for its upcoming documentary “FIFA Uncovered,” which is set for a November 9 release. FIFA documentary on Netflix set for November 9 release

What’s on TV?

9:45 AM - PSV v. Arsenal - UEFA Europa League - TUDN, Paramount+

9:45 AM - Juventus v. OL - UEFA Women’s Champions League - DAZN

9:45 AM - Rosengård v. Barcelona - UEFA Women’s Champions League - DAZN

9:45 AM - 7 other UEFA Europa League Matches - Paramount+

9:45 AM - 7 UEFA Conference League Matches - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Manchester United v. Sheriff Tiraspol - UEFA Europa League - TUDN, Paramount+

12:00 PM - SL Benfica vs Bayern München - UEFA Women’s Champions League - DAZN

12:00 PM - Arsenal v. Zürich - UEFA Women’s Champions League - DAZN

12:00 PM - 7 other UEFA Europa League Matches - Paramount+

12:00 PM - 9 UEFA Conference League Matches - Paramount+

2:00 PM - USC v. University of Washington - NCAA Women’s Soccer - Pac12

3:00 PM - Cal-Berkeley v. University of Washington - NCAA Men’s Soccer - Pac12

3:00 PM - São Paulo v. Atlético Goianiense - Brasileirão - Paramount+

3:00 PM - Fortaleza v. Coritiba - Brasileirão - Paramount+

3:30 PM - Atlético Mineiro v. Juventude - Brasileirão - Paramount+

4:00 PM - Cuiabá v. Avaí - Brasileirão - Paramount+

6:00 PM - Toluca v. Pachuca - Liga MX - TUDN

8:00 PM - Stanford v. Oregon State University - NCAA Men’s Soccer - Pac12

NCAA Women’s Soccer on ESPN+, ACC, Pac12, and Mountain West from 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM.