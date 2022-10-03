Major Link Soccer: Shield’s back home

This weekend was a great one for Seattle soccer. OL Reign claimed a league-tying third NWSL shield with a victory over Orlando Pride in a loud and full Lumen Field. The Seattle Sounders had their playoff hopes put out, while Tacoma Defiance had their playoff run ended by St. Louis City FC 2. While OL Reign took the NWSL Shield, LAFC claimed the MLS Supporters Shield with a very late winner against the Portland Timbers. Across the pond Manchester City and Arsenal keep on going, while Liverpool still just can’t get the transmission to engage.

Seattle

Alex Roldan discusses his heritage, and the choice between playing for his parents’ home nations or waiting for a call from the USMNT. Alex Roldan: Writing my own story and the choice between three countries | MLSSoccer.com

The above story, pero en Españo.l Alex Roldán construye su propia historia, tras decidir entre tres selecciones | Deportes MLS | TUDN Univision

Buoy the troll forever. Kraken unveil new mascot Buoy the troll - Davy Jones Locker Room

Tacoma Defiance centerback Stuart Hawkins is ranked no. 9 on the list. 2022 Youth Series: Top 20 Born In 2006 | Chasing A Cup

You’ll soon have a spot where you KNOW you can catch the Storm or O Where everybody knows her name: 2 sports bars to feature women’s games | The Seattle Times

OL Reign claimed the NWSL Shield with some help from NJ/NY Gotham FC as they drew the Portland Thorns 3-3. OL Reign overcome Portland Thorns to win NWSL Shield – JWS

OL Reign left no doubt against Orlando Pride as they climbed into and held onto the top spot on the NWSL table. Match Recap: OL Reign Wins 2022 NWSL Shield — OL REIGN: WE ARE THE BOLD

OL Reign Academy has announced the two recipients for the annual Boeing Scholarship for young soccer players of Color. OL Reign Academy Announces Boeing Scholarship Winners — OL REIGN: WE ARE THE BOLD

MLS/Domestic men’s soccer

90 minutes for Ray Serrano in the win. LouCity hits landmark 20th win with victory at RGV FC - Louisville City FC

Minnesota can guarantee themselves a spot in the playoffs on Sunday with a win. Loons’ season on life support after 2-0 loss to San Jose – Twin Cities

Adeniran goes 90, but not the full game. SAN ANTONIO FC TOPS PITTSBURGH RIVERHOUNDS FC 1-0, SECURES BEST RECORD IN USL CHAMPIONSHIP - San Antonio FC

LAFC handled business on the road, and secured the Supporters’ Shield with a match to spare. Supporters’ Shield Winners!: Portland Timbers 1, LAFC 2 - Angels on Parade

NWSL/Women’s soccer

NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman, NWSLPA head Meghann Burke and attorneys speak on how the joint inquiry has progressed. NWSL & NWSLPA’s joint investigation, one year after Paul Riley: Where it stands, what’s next - The Athletic

The CBS deal signed back in 2020 has been very quickly outgrown. NWSL regular-season finale comes without televised matches, decision day

Retired U.S. soccer star Abby Wambach is cutting ties with a venture linked to NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre that got millions in Mississippi welfare funds. Abby Wambach cutting all ties with Brett Favre-backed venture that got Mississippi welfare funds

Megan Reid’s taken a unique path to playing week after week in front of thousands of cheering fans. Angel City’s Megan Reid on going pro after years as an EMT

USA

How big would the game be if either team was good? FOX says US-England could rank in top 5 biggest games ever

Global men’s soccer

With the Men’s World Cup heading to Qatar, what exactly does a meaningful protest look like? Denmark’s Toned-Down World Cup Jerseys Are Designed to Protest Host Country Qatar | GQ

Tragedy struck in Indonesia after an attempt to stop fan violence caused a crush. 125 die as tear gas triggers crush at Indonesia soccer match | AP News

When the moment is bad and the past isn’t better, all we have left is hope for the future. Diggin Deeper Into Liverpool’s draw with Brighton & Hove Albion - The Liverpool Offside

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the latest attempt at answering Chelsea’s striker question, is off the mark! Delight and ‘huge relief’ for Aubameyang with first Chelsea goal - We Ain't Got No History

Erling Haaland is having none of the troubles with adjusting to the Premier League that some suspected he would. Erling Haaland is the world's best player, and Man City are unbeatable

Ansu Fati makes his first start in over a year as Barcelona finish the weekend on top of the table. Five talking points from Real Mallorca 0-1 Barcelona - Barca Blaugranes

Real Madrid have a promising present and future for their midfield all in hand. Real Madrid’s squad building in midfield and attack has a long-term vision - Managing Madrid

Arsenal hammered their stake in as the top team in London. Arsenal 3 - Tottenham 1: Gunners dominate rival Spurs in comprehensive victory to stay atop the Premier League table - The Short Fuse

What’s on TV today?

11:45 AM - Hellas Verona vs. Udinese (Serie A) - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Leicester City vs. Nottingham Forest (Premier League) - USA Network

12:00 PM - Rayo Vallecano vs. Elche (La Liga) - ESPN+

3:00 PM - São Paulo vs. Cortiba (Brasileirão) - Paramount+

4:00 PM - Rosario Central vs. Unión Santa Fe (Primera División) - Paramount+

4:00 PM - Botafogo vs. Palmeiras (Brasileirão) - Paramount+