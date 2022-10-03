Major Link Soccer: Shield’s back home

This weekend was a great one for Seattle soccer. OL Reign claimed a league-tying third NWSL shield with a victory over Orlando Pride in a loud and full Lumen Field. The Seattle Sounders had their playoff hopes put out, while Tacoma Defiance had their playoff run ended by St. Louis City FC 2. While OL Reign took the NWSL Shield, LAFC claimed the MLS Supporters Shield with a very late winner against the Portland Timbers. Across the pond Manchester City and Arsenal keep on going, while Liverpool still just can’t get the transmission to engage.
Seattle
Alex Roldan discusses his heritage, and the choice between playing for his parents’ home nations or waiting for a call from the USMNT. Alex Roldan: Writing my own story and the choice between three countries | MLSSoccer.com
The above story, pero en Españo.l Alex Roldán construye su propia historia, tras decidir entre tres selecciones | Deportes MLS | TUDN Univision
Buoy the troll forever. Kraken unveil new mascot Buoy the troll - Davy Jones Locker Room
Tacoma Defiance centerback Stuart Hawkins is ranked no. 9 on the list. 2022 Youth Series: Top 20 Born In 2006 | Chasing A Cup
You’ll soon have a spot where you KNOW you can catch the Storm or O Where everybody knows her name: 2 sports bars to feature women’s games | The Seattle Times
OL Reign claimed the NWSL Shield with some help from NJ/NY Gotham FC as they drew the Portland Thorns 3-3. OL Reign overcome Portland Thorns to win NWSL Shield – JWS
OL Reign left no doubt against Orlando Pride as they climbed into and held onto the top spot on the NWSL table. Match Recap: OL Reign Wins 2022 NWSL Shield — OL REIGN: WE ARE THE BOLD
OL Reign Academy has announced the two recipients for the annual Boeing Scholarship for young soccer players of Color. OL Reign Academy Announces Boeing Scholarship Winners — OL REIGN: WE ARE THE BOLD
MLS/Domestic men’s soccer
90 minutes for Ray Serrano in the win. LouCity hits landmark 20th win with victory at RGV FC - Louisville City FC
Minnesota can guarantee themselves a spot in the playoffs on Sunday with a win. Loons’ season on life support after 2-0 loss to San Jose – Twin Cities
Adeniran goes 90, but not the full game. SAN ANTONIO FC TOPS PITTSBURGH RIVERHOUNDS FC 1-0, SECURES BEST RECORD IN USL CHAMPIONSHIP - San Antonio FC
LAFC handled business on the road, and secured the Supporters’ Shield with a match to spare. Supporters’ Shield Winners!: Portland Timbers 1, LAFC 2 - Angels on Parade
NWSL/Women’s soccer
NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman, NWSLPA head Meghann Burke and attorneys speak on how the joint inquiry has progressed. NWSL & NWSLPA’s joint investigation, one year after Paul Riley: Where it stands, what’s next - The Athletic
The CBS deal signed back in 2020 has been very quickly outgrown. NWSL regular-season finale comes without televised matches, decision day
Retired U.S. soccer star Abby Wambach is cutting ties with a venture linked to NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre that got millions in Mississippi welfare funds. Abby Wambach cutting all ties with Brett Favre-backed venture that got Mississippi welfare funds
Megan Reid’s taken a unique path to playing week after week in front of thousands of cheering fans. Angel City’s Megan Reid on going pro after years as an EMT
USA
How big would the game be if either team was good? FOX says US-England could rank in top 5 biggest games ever
Global men’s soccer
With the Men’s World Cup heading to Qatar, what exactly does a meaningful protest look like? Denmark’s Toned-Down World Cup Jerseys Are Designed to Protest Host Country Qatar | GQ
Tragedy struck in Indonesia after an attempt to stop fan violence caused a crush. 125 die as tear gas triggers crush at Indonesia soccer match | AP News
When the moment is bad and the past isn’t better, all we have left is hope for the future. Diggin Deeper Into Liverpool’s draw with Brighton & Hove Albion - The Liverpool Offside
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the latest attempt at answering Chelsea’s striker question, is off the mark! Delight and ‘huge relief’ for Aubameyang with first Chelsea goal - We Ain't Got No History
Erling Haaland is having none of the troubles with adjusting to the Premier League that some suspected he would. Erling Haaland is the world's best player, and Man City are unbeatable
Ansu Fati makes his first start in over a year as Barcelona finish the weekend on top of the table. Five talking points from Real Mallorca 0-1 Barcelona - Barca Blaugranes
Real Madrid have a promising present and future for their midfield all in hand. Real Madrid’s squad building in midfield and attack has a long-term vision - Managing Madrid
Arsenal hammered their stake in as the top team in London. Arsenal 3 - Tottenham 1: Gunners dominate rival Spurs in comprehensive victory to stay atop the Premier League table - The Short Fuse
What’s on TV today?
11:45 AM - Hellas Verona vs. Udinese (Serie A) - Paramount+
12:00 PM - Leicester City vs. Nottingham Forest (Premier League) - USA Network
12:00 PM - Rayo Vallecano vs. Elche (La Liga) - ESPN+
3:00 PM - São Paulo vs. Cortiba (Brasileirão) - Paramount+
4:00 PM - Rosario Central vs. Unión Santa Fe (Primera División) - Paramount+
4:00 PM - Botafogo vs. Palmeiras (Brasileirão) - Paramount+
