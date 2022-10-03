In yet another must-win match (the last one, promise), the passive-as-ever Sounders showed up and had soccer visited upon them. I’m sure I’m just being a pessimistic grump, but this didn’t look like a team playing with the intensity you would expect when their season (along with their impressive streak of postseason appearances) was on the line. Instead, this looked like a team exhausted from playing (and winning!) a bunch of extra matches. They looked ready to be done, and now for all intents they are.

Here is a direct link to the form; we hope this allows everyone to submit a response.

Here’s the scale:

(Substitutes can be left blank if the player did not play enough to judge)

1 - not a pro (USL/NASL/MLS) quality performance

4 - average USL starter

6 - average MLS starter

9 - MLS All Star

10 - MLS MVP-quality performance