Sporting KC vs. Sounders: Highlights, stats and quotes

The Seattle Sounders were officially eliminated from MLS playoff contention with a 1-0 loss to Sporting KC on Sunday. It was their 15th one-goal loss of the season — by far the most in MLS — and closes out their worst-ever road campaign, securing just 11 points in 17 matches.
MATCH SUMMARY
Seattle Sounders FC 0 – Sporting Kansas City 1
Sunday, October 2, 2022
Venue: Children’s Mercy Park
Referee: Ted Unkel
Assistants: Corey Rockwell, Ryan Graves
Fourth Official: Calin Radosav
VAR: Ismir Pekmic
Attendance: 19,439
Weather: 79 degrees and sunny
SCORING SUMMARY
SKC – William Agada (Dániel Sallói, Rémi Walter) 41’
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
SKC – Erik Thommy (caution) 28’
SEA – Xavier Arreaga (caution) 49’
SEA – Josh Atencio (caution) 77’
LINEUPS & STATS
Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan, Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Xavier Arreaga, Nouhou; Danny Leyva (Fredy Montero 46’), Josh Atencio (Léo Chú 81’); Cristian Roldan (Ethan Dobbelaere 76’), Nico Lodeiro, Albert Rusnák; Jordan Morris (Jimmy Medranda 76’)
Substitutes not used: Stefan Cleveland, Jackson Ragen, Will Bruin
Total shots: 10
Shots on goal: 1
Fouls: 13
Offside: 1
Corner-kicks: 3
Saves: 10
Sporting Kansas City – John Pulskamp; Ben Sweat, Andreu Fontàs, Nicolas Isimat-Mirin, Graham Zusi (Kayden Pierre 78’); Erik (Thommy Kortne Ford 78’), Rémi Walter, Roger Espinoza (Felipe Hernández 66’); Dániel Sallói, William Agada, Johnny Russell Khiry Shelton (90’ + 3’)
Substitutes not used: Marinos Tzionis, Kendall McIntosh, Logan Ndenbe, Robert Voloder, Oriol Rosell
Total shots: 16
Shots on goal: 11
Fouls: 7
Offside: 0
Corner-kicks: 5
Saves: 1
