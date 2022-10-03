 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Sporting KC vs. Sounders: Highlights, stats and quotes

Sounders lose their 17th game of the season, 15th by one goal.

By Sounder at Heart staff
The Seattle Sounders were officially eliminated from MLS playoff contention with a 1-0 loss to Sporting KC on Sunday. It was their 15th one-goal loss of the season — by far the most in MLS — and closes out their worst-ever road campaign, securing just 11 points in 17 matches.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 0 – Sporting Kansas City 1

Sunday, October 2, 2022

Venue: Children’s Mercy Park

Referee: Ted Unkel

Assistants: Corey Rockwell, Ryan Graves

Fourth Official: Calin Radosav

VAR: Ismir Pekmic

Attendance: 19,439

Weather: 79 degrees and sunny

SCORING SUMMARY

SKC – William Agada (Dániel Sallói, Rémi Walter) 41’

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

SKC – Erik Thommy (caution) 28’

SEA – Xavier Arreaga (caution) 49’

SEA – Josh Atencio (caution) 77’

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan, Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Xavier Arreaga, Nouhou; Danny Leyva (Fredy Montero 46’), Josh Atencio (Léo Chú 81’); Cristian Roldan (Ethan Dobbelaere 76’), Nico Lodeiro, Albert Rusnák; Jordan Morris (Jimmy Medranda 76’)

Substitutes not used: Stefan Cleveland, Jackson Ragen, Will Bruin

Total shots: 10

Shots on goal: 1

Fouls: 13

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 3

Saves: 10

Sporting Kansas City – John Pulskamp; Ben Sweat, Andreu Fontàs, Nicolas Isimat-Mirin, Graham Zusi (Kayden Pierre 78’); Erik (Thommy Kortne Ford 78’), Rémi Walter, Roger Espinoza (Felipe Hernández 66’); Dániel Sallói, William Agada, Johnny Russell Khiry Shelton (90’ + 3’)

Substitutes not used: Marinos Tzionis, Kendall McIntosh, Logan Ndenbe, Robert Voloder, Oriol Rosell

Total shots: 16

Shots on goal: 11

Fouls: 7

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 5

Saves: 1

