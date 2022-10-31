Major Link Soccer: Sophia Smith is a star

It brings me absolutely no joy to say this, but the Portland Thorns are the 2022 NWSL Champions, beating Kansas City Current 2-0 at Audi Field in the Final. The MLS Cup Final will be played in Los Angeles, contested by LAFC and the Philadelphia Union as both teams topped their Conference Finals opponents by scoring 3 goals (LAFC 3 - 0 Austin FC, Philadelphia Union 3 - 1 NYCFC). Liverpool are in a bad way over in the Premier League, and Jesse Marsch is the primary beneficiary this time around. Union Berlin continue to surprise and delight, and the Liga MX Liguilla is looking a little lopsided.

Seattle

In a year where the Mariners ended the drought, the Sounders ended the streak, the Reign pipped the shield, and UW men’s soccer is undefeated and ranked no. 1, somehow the Seahawks being good might be the most surprising thing in Seattle sports. The Seattle Seahawks Are Surprisingly Good. Will It Last? - The Ringer

Quinn’s new contract guarantees they won’t be leaving any time soon OL Reign Re-Signs Midfielder Quinn Through 2024 Season — OL REIGN: WE ARE THE BOLD

Sota Kitahara, the 20th Homegrown Player signing in Sounders history, is about as local as they come and has risen through every step of the club’s development system. Five things to know about new signing Sota Kitahara | Seattle Sounders

A 3-3 draw at home against Stanford keeps the Huskies’ undefeated season intact. Top-5 Battle Ends In Draw - University of Washington Athletics

MLS/Domestic men’s soccer

That’s a Sounders powered win. Adeniran with a goal and an assist. Dhillon with an assist and an uncounted secondary assist. Early strike sets San Antonio on way past Oakland

LAFC beat Austin FC 3-0 in the Western Conference final of the MLS playoffs, ensuring that the MLS Cup final will be in Los Angeles. MLS playoffs: LAFC crush Austin FC to book spot in MLS Cup

A huge shutout win at home punches the ticket to the team’s first-ever MLS Finals appearance. We’re going to the ‘ship!: LAFC 3, Austin FC 0 - Angels on Parade

One more game to glory. LAFC to host 2022 MLS Cup next Saturday - Angels on Parade

NWSL/Women’s soccer

Before the NWSL championship, Kansas City Current players Desiree Scott, Kristen Edmonds, and Addie McCain spoke on the club’s improvements. KC Current investment keys push for NWSL championship

When Serena Williams stepped onto the court at the U.S. Open this summer, the atmosphere was electric. It was her final professional match – and a punctuation mark on an era of growing interest in women’s sports. News | National Research Group - Leveling the Playing Field

The interim Houston Dash head coach is set to leave the NWSL club after a successful spell during the second half of 2022. It’s already been reported that he’s lined up to be the new NJ/NY Gotham FC head coach. Sources: Juan Carlos Amorós to leave the Houston Dash | The Striker

Liga MX Femenil columnists Melina Gaspar, Melissa Castro, and Eugene Rupinski weigh in on what should be a fun Liguilla. Liga MX Femenil 2022 Apertura Liguilla roundtable discussion - FMF State Of Mind

She was the regular season MVP and the final MVP, but her ceiling is much higher. Sophia Smith has her big moment in NWSL Championship, but it's only the beginning of potential greatness - CBSSports.com

Semifinal win, NWSL Awards and the Championship are all topics in the latest episode. Keeping Current with Kansas City podcast: On to the Championship - The Blue Testament

Portland Thorns and Kansas City Current players open up about their communication styles and recipes for success in the NWSL Championship. The secrets behind on-field communication in NWSL title game

Once the ball got rolling, it was going to take no less than a perfect game from Kansas City to top this Thorns team. Thorns put all the pieces together for NWSL Championship magic

You can watch them all starting at the 2 hour and 37 minute mark of the broadcast. Utah State and San Diego State went 22 rounds of penalties

USA

Not great timing here. USMNT midfielder Luca de la Torre to be out for three weeks with muscle injury - Stars and Stripes FC

Weston McKennie will be out for at least two weeks, as well. Add Weston McKennie, Samuel Iling-Junior to Juventus’ lengthy injury list - Black & White & Read All Over

Global men’s soccer

Jesse Marsch lives to coach another day as his team lifts themselves out of the relegation spots. Leeds beat Liverpool at Anfield after late Summerville goal

Pachuca spread the joy around as four different players scored on the way to all but ending the Liguilla final halfway through. Toluca 1, Pachuca 5: consummated title - FMF State Of Mind

Something is downright rotten in Liverpool. Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s Loss to Leeds United - The Liverpool Offside

Brighton & Hove Albion took retribution upon Chelsea for stealing their manager. How Brighton’s left side dominated Chelsea by passing backwards to go forwards - The Athletic

Union Berlin are back atop the Bundesliga table. European roundup: Union Berlin back on top of Bundesliga after late drama | European club football | The Guardian

History be damned, the Men’s World Cup in Qatar is a bridge too far for some principled fans. ‘I don’t want any part of it’: the Wales fans shunning Qatar’s World Cup | Wales | The Guardian

Culture

Transformers meet d20s? Hasbro Reveals Dicelings, New Toys That Transform From Dice to Dungeons & Dragons' Monsters

For those of you who missed it…



(Part 1 of 2) pic.twitter.com/Zc3ZRgkieP — Johnny Stanton (@johnnystantoniv) October 30, 2022

What’s on TV today?

10:30 AM - Hellas Verona vs. Roma (Serie A) - Paramount+

11:10 AM - Norrköping vs. Djurgården (Allsvenskan) - ESPN+

12:45 PM - Monza vs. Bologna (Serie A) - Paramount+

1:00 PM - Elche vs. Getafe (La Liga) - ESPN+