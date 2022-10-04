Major Link Soccer: Calls mount for ownership changes following release of NWSL report

Seattle

Yes, it was worth it. The Sounders made history in 2022 by becoming kings of Concacaf, booking a FIFA Club World Cup spot as well. Their run to the final, and absolutely through Liga MX’s Pumas UNAM over two legs, is forever etched in folklore now. Three big questions following Seattle Sounders FC's 2022 season | MLSSoccer.com

MLS/USL

Inter Miami CF and former Argentina international forward Gonzalo Higuain announced his retirement on Monday. Inter Miami's Gonzalo Higuain announces retirement

One day earlier this season, Inter Miami CF head coach Phil Neville was searching for ways to galvanize and challenge the locker room. He told everyone to go around and say how many titles they’ve won in their careers. Gonzalo Higuain: Remember me “as a human,” not just a striker | MLSSoccer.com

Sure, it’s natural to pay more attention to the rapidly-dwindling list of teams that still have a chance to make the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in these final weeks of the 2022 campaign. Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Week 33? | MLSSoccer.com

Here’s how the final push is taking shape, and it’s looking like a two-horse race between presumed frontrunners for the 2022 Landon Donovan MLS MVP. Who will win? 2022 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi tracker | MLSSoccer.com

Colorado Springs Transfer Hadji Barry to Egyptian Premier League's Future FC

Letter From U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone - Oct. 3, 2022

U.S. Soccer will act to thoroughly address the report’s recommendations, including by launching a new player-driven Participant Safety Taskforce to convene leaders at all levels of soccer to work to ensure a safe and respectful playing environment for all athletes. U.S. Soccer Releases Full Findings And Recommendations Of Sally Q. Yates’ Independent Investigation And Commits To Meaningful Changes And Immediate Actions

The U.S. Soccer Federation and the NWSL failed to provide a safe environment for players and repeatedly ignored players’ allegations of abuse and inappropriate behavior by coaches over many years, according to an independent investigation commissioned by the federation. U.S. Soccer, NWSL failed to provide safe environment for players, Sally Yates investigation finds - The Athletic

With the first of two investigations into NWSL abuse allegations now released, we answer some frequently asked questions. NWSL investigations: Everything you need to know from Sally Yates’ report and what’s next - The Athletic

U.S. Soccer has released an investigation by Sally Q. Yates into allegations of abusive behavior and sexual misconduct in women’s soccer. Yates report details ‘systemic’ abuse in women’s soccer

The U.S. Soccer Federation on Monday released a damning account of the Paul Riley scandal after a yearlong investigation into alleged misconduct and abuses across the National Women’s Soccer League. U.S. Soccer investigation: Merritt Paulson knew of alleged abuses by Paul Riley; Gavin Wilkinson blamed victim; Thorns interfered with process - oregonlive.com

The revelation comes in a lengthy report from U.S. Soccer on abuses and misconduct in NWSL. U.S. Soccer investigation: Mike Golub made sexual remark to Cindy Parlow Cone - oregonlive.com

Yearlong investigation by former Attorney General finds systemic abuse in NWSL and that league, US Soccer failed to respond appropriately to complaints. Thorns, Red Stars owners need to go in light of damning report on abuse in NWSL | Opinion

There needs to be actual accountability and consequences. NWSL owners should pay price for their indifference to player abuse | USA Today

Bill Oram: Merritt Paulson must sell - oregonlive.com

On Monday, the U.S. Soccer Federation released the full findings and recommendations of Sally Yates’ independent investigation into allegations of abuse in the NWSL, which followed The Athletic’s reporting on the subject last year. Here we will compile reactions, statements and all the latest news related to this investigation. Reactions, statements following Sally Yates investigation into U.S. Soccer, NWSL: Live updates - The Athletic

Predatory coaches and officials who fail athletes should face prosecution, not just shame. Yates report on women’s soccer is just the latest sports abuse scandal - The Washington Post

An investigation by Sally Q. Yates, the former acting attorney general, found that officials failed to respond “when confronted with player reports and evidence of abuse.” Report finds NWSL abuses were more widespread than believed - The Washington Post

A yearlong investigation found U.S. Soccer executives, NWSL owners and coaches at all levels of American soccer had turned a blind eye toward years of reports of abuse from players. Report Details ‘Systemic’ Abuse of Players in Women’s Soccer - The New York Times

USA

Carla Tejas, Women’s soccer coach for the University of Texas Permian Basin, has been suspended amid allegations made by an anonymous group of people claiming to be team members, alleging a number of shocking violations of university and NCAA policies. UTPB women’s soccer coach suspended amid investigation | Yourbasin

In Norway, Sam Rogers returned from injury to play the second half for Rosenborg against Kristiansund. He entered with his team trailing 3-1 and they rallied to take a 4-3 lead. Unfortunately for the American defender, he scored an own goal which gave Kristiansund a 4-4 draw. ASN article: Americans abroad: Pulisic & McKennie notch big assists in an uneven weekend in Europe

World

Arsenal meet eight-time winners and holders Lyon in the Women’s Champions League group stage, while Chelsea face Paris St-Germain. Women’s Champions League draw: Arsenal to face eight-time winners Lyon, while Chelsea meet Paris St-Germain - BBC Sport

Hamraoui’s former PSG team-mate Aminata Diallo has been charged and a police investigation is ongoing. Shock, disgust and arrests 11 months after PSG’s Kheira Hamraoui was beaten with an iron bar - The Athletic

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez called for Lionel Messi to be left in peace as the PSG forward continues to be linked with a return to Camp Nou. Barcelona's Xavi on Lionel Messi returning to club: 'Leave him in peace'

The Premier League footballer under investigation for two alleged rape offences has had his bail further extended by the Metropolitan police. Premier League footballer arrested over alleged rapes has bail extended | Soccer | The Guardian

Werder’s bustling No 9 is enjoying a late-career high but last season’s surprise package, Anthony Modeste, continues to struggle. Füllkrug tops the charts and gets tongues wagging as World Cup nears | Bundesliga | The Guardian

The depreciating pound is unlikely to draw a host of new American buyers to U.K.-based teams because in most cases the savings is “going to be a rounding error.” Depreciating Pound Unlikely to Contribute to Americanization of English Football – Sportico.com

An Indonesian police chief and nine officers were removed and 18 others were being investigated for firing tear gas that started a crush of people. Indonesian government launches probe into tear gas firing at football match, removes police chief

What’s on TV?

9:45 AM - Bayern Munich v. Viktoria Plzen - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+, TUDN, UniMas

9:45 AM - Olympique Marseille v. Sporting CP - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+

10:00 AM - Aldosivi v. Barracas Central - Argentine Primera División - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Liverpool v. Rangers - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Ajax v. Napoli - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Porto v. Bayer Leverkusen - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Club Brugge v. Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Inter Milan v. Barcelona - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+, TUDN, Univision

12:00 PM - Eintracht Frankfurt v. Tottenham - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Cardiff City v. Blackburn Rovers - EFL Championship - ESPN+

12:30 PM - Godoy Cruz v. San Lorenzo - Argentine Primera División - Paramount+

12:30 PM - Newell’s Old Boys v. Arsenal - Argentine Primera División - Paramount+

3:00 PM - Sarmiento v. Tigre - Argentine Primera División - Paramount+

3:00 - 4:15 PM - NCAA Men’s and Women’s Soccer on ESPN+

5:30 PM - Vélez Sarsfield v. Banfield - Argentine Primera División - Paramount+

5:30 PM - Juventude v. Corinthians - Brasileirão - Paramount+

6:00 PM - Real España v. Alajuelense - CONCACAF League - TUDN