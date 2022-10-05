Major Link Soccer: Ukraine to join Iberian 2030 World Cup bid

Puget Sound

UW Men are ranked first in the nation after a successful road trip. TDS Men’s Division I Top 25: October 3 | College Soccer

Let’s hope we can find it within ourselves as supporters to honor these men who dared greatly, who risked the failure that we saw these last few months against a chance at immortality. The Men in the Arena - Sounder At Heart

OL Reign are the 2022 Shield Champions after downing the Orlando Pride 3-0 on Sunday afternoon. OL Reign lifts the Shield as NSWL gets ready for playoffs | Concacaf

MLS / US men’s club soccer

The 33-year-old has been trying to regain his fitness in the run-up to the World Cup, but he is yet to complete a full 90 minutes for LAFC. Gareth Bale has been little more than a guest star in his MLS career so far | The Guardian

Sometimes things just seem to move slowly… and when you’re watching these MLS players, things really are moving slowly. Slow and steady wins the race? Unearthing the slowest MLS player in every position - Backheeled

As long as sporting director Zoran Krneta has his way, Karol Swiderski is staying with Charlotte FC for the foreseeable future. Karol Swiderski “absolutely untouchable” says Charlotte FC sporting director amid rumors | MLSSoccer.com

MLS regional broadcast crews are set for their last weekend in charge before Apple takes over. They deserve a proper sendoff for their work. MLS killed the TV star: A farewell to MLS regional broadcast crews

Oalex Anderson turned into a defensive master? USL League One Team of the Week – Week 27

Supporters groups call for change in club leadership: “It’s time to build a bonfire.” 107IST, Timbers Army, Rose City Riveters call for sale of teams, suspend communication with club leadership - Stumptown Footy

There will be no drumming or chanting from The Coopers during Louisville City’s match against Detroit after sexual assault allegations against Christy Holly surfaced Monday. Fans to protest handling of ex-Racing coach Christy Holly allegations | Courier Journal

NWSL / women’s club soccer

Following the Sally Yates investigation into the NWSL, PTFC owner Merritt Paulson, President of Soccer Gavin Wilkinson, and President of Business Operations Mike Golub have stepped aside from decision-making duties on the Thorns side, but not the Timbers side. Paulson temporarily steps away from Portland Thorns duties | Pro Soccer Wire

Former NWSL commissioner Lisa Baird said during her time running the league, she acted appropriately and didn’t ignore allegations of misconduct. Former NWSL commissioner Lisa Baird stands by decisions during turbulent tenure | ESPN

That cultural problem is pervasive. Everyone, including NWSL players, deserves dignity at work - Angels on Parade

USWNT and Portland Thorns defender Becky Sauerbrunn said owners who failed players “need to be gone” after the Yates report was released. Sauerbrunn demands NWSL owners and execs step aside | Pro Soccer Wire

Fans from across the world can vote for their favourite from the five-player shortlist of Sam Kerr, Beth Mead, Alexandra Popp, Alexia Putellas and Wendie Renard. BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year 2022: Winner announced on 9 November - BBC Sport

International Soccer

Ukraine will join Spain’s and Portugal’s bid to co-host the 2030 World Cup in a move sanctioned by the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Ukraine to bid for 2030 men’s football World Cup with Spain and Portugal | The Guardian

Local authorities around France will not broadcast matches in protest at human rights and environmental abuses in Qatar. Paris joins other French cities in World Cup TV boycott | The Guardian

England will be without captain Leah Williamson for Friday’s clash against the USWNT at Wembley. England captain Leah Williamson to miss USWNT clash due to injury | ESPN

Fox will employ a 25-member team of announcers, analysts and reporters for the upcoming World Cup. FOX Sports Reveals Star-Studded Broadcast Team for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Fox Sports Press Pass

Each week, ESPN takes a look at the World Cup favourites to see how they are shaping up and also check in with other nations as the finals draw near. World Cup Stock Watch: Foden on the rise; Ronaldo, Rashford, Reyna struggle | ESPN

World men’s club soccer

Chelsea boss Graham Potter praises the way forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang dealt with a violent robbery in his home in the summer. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Graham Potter praises ‘perfect’ Chelsea striker after burglary - BBC Sport

The Football Association has said it is investigating ‘as a matter of urgency’ an assault on a referee by a player in an amateur match in Lancashire last weekend. FA investigates after referee sustains ‘significant injuries’ in on-pitch assault | The Guardian

Bayer Leverkusen are considering sacking manager Gerardo Seoane and are looking at appointing Xabi Alonso to replace him, sources have told ESPN. Bayer Leverkusen consider Xabi Alonso as manager | ESPN

Manchester United are braced for Cristiano Ronaldo to attempt to leave the club again in January, sources have told ESPN. Cristiano Ronaldo future: Man United braced for forward to seek January departure | ESPN

Bayern Munich continued their perfect start to Champions League Group C with a routine win over Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday night. Bayern Munich 5-0 Viktoria Plzen: Bundesliga champions continue perfect European start - BBC Sport

Tottenham were left to rue a number of missed chances as they were held to a goalless draw in Germany by Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League. Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur: Spurs unable to take their chances in goalless draw - BBC Sport

Liverpool cruised to a confidence-building victory in the Champions League as Rangers were comfortably dismissed at Anfield. Liverpool 2-0 Rangers: Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah on target for hosts in Champions League - BBC Sport

Inter Milan edged out Barcelona to leave the Spanish club at risk of a second successive group-stage elimination in the Champions League. Inter Milan 1-0 Barcelona: Spanish giants suffer Champions League blow - BBC Sport

Crewe Alexandra head into Saturday’s game against Carlisle on the back foot after their top scorer injured himself while playing Xbox. Xbox agony: English League Two striker ruled out following bizarre injury | ESPN

9:45 AM: Salzburg vs. Dinamo Zagreb (UEFA Champions League) — Paramount+

9:45 AM: RB Leipzig vs. Celtic (UEFA Champions League) — Paramount+ / TUDN

12:00 PM: Chelsea vs. Milan (UEFA Champions League) — Paramount+

12:00 PM: Real Madrid vs. Shakhtar Donetsk (UEFA Champions League) — Paramount+

12:00 PM: Manchester City vs. København (UEFA Champions League) — Paramount+

12:00 PM: Sevilla vs. Borussia Dortmund (UEFA Champions League) — Paramount+

12:00 PM: Juventus vs. Maccabi Haifa (UEFA Champions League) — Paramount+

12:00 PM: Benfica vs. PSG (UEFA Champions League) — Paramount+ / TUDN

12:00 PM: Preston North End vs. West Bromwich Albion (English Championship) — ESPN+

4:00 PM: Charlotte FC vs. Columbus Crew (MLS) — ESPN+

5:00 PM: Inter Miami vs. Orlando City (MLS) — ESPN+

6:00 PM: Motagua vs. Olimpia (CONCACAF League) — TUDN

Plus several dozen NCAA women’s and men’s soccer games kicking off from 10 AM through 7 PM on ESPN+.