Major Link Soccer: NWSL clubs make initial changes

NWSL

The Board of Directors of the Chicago Red Stars voted this morning to remove Arnim Whisler as Chairman of the Board, to transition him out of his board seat immediately with the Chicago Red Stars (Chicago Women’s Soccer Academy, LLC) and to codify his removal from any further participation with either club or board operations. Statement from the Chicago Red Stars Board of Directors

Following revelations in the Yates investigation of NWSL, the board of the Chicago Red Stars has voted to remove Arnim Whisler as chairman. Chicago Red Stars board strips owner Arnim Whisler of power | Pro Soccer Wire

The Red Stars board is comprised of Dean Egerter, Abel Lezcano, Colleen Mares (Advisory Board Co-Chair), Kim Vender Moffat, Brian Walsh, Kevin Willer doesn’t intend to stop there. Red Stars Board of Directors wants to facilitate sale of Arnim Whisler’s shares - Chicago Sun-Times

Wilkinson spent 18 years in the organization as a player, coach and executive. Golub led the business side of the organization. Gavin Wilkinson, Mike Golub fired by Portland Thorns, Timbers in wake of U.S. Soccer report - oregonlive.com

The only respectable way to save professional soccer in Portland is for the leaders of the MLS and NWSL to compel Paulson to sell the Timbers and Thorns. Bill Oram: Merritt Paulson’s feeble attempts to save himself are far too little, way too late - oregonlive.com

United States player Crystal Dunn tells BBC Sport it is ‘hard to find the joy in playing’ after findings of “systemic” abuse and misconduct in the National Women’s Soccer League. National Women's Soccer League: Crystal Dunn says it is 'hard to find joy in playing' after report - BBC Sport

‘It’s not just the NWSL, this is women’s football in general,’ warned the US international after the Sally Yates report revealed emotional abuse and sexual misconduct across multiple teams. Lindsey Horan: NWSL report must not be end point to abuse investigation | Women's football | The Guardian

The report dropped on October 3rd and since then, there have been ramifications that have stemmed from it. The Sally Yates investigation and the recent fall out from it - All For XI

Paul Riley was accused of sexual harassment and coercion. Merritt Mathias details how she fought to make women’s soccer safer and more equitable. NWSL's Merritt Mathias reflects on Riley abuse | ESPN

England international Lucy Bronze has said every member of the England Women’s team is in “solidarity” with the players who gave evidence to an independent investigation into allegations of abusive behaviour and sexual misconduct in America’s National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL). Lucy Bronze pledges England Women ‘solidarity’ after NWSL investigation findings published - The Athletic

Sponsors largely struggle with response to misconduct in the NWSL. Why Brand Sponsors Are Silent on NWSL Abuse | AdWeek

MLS

Going into the 2022 season, not much was expected of Inter Miami CF as they readied for their third MLS campaign. From turmoil to playoffs: Inter Miami dream of “something really special” | MLSSoccer.com

With a few extra minutes, perhaps Charlotte FC’s once-improbable Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs dream would have lived on. Charlotte FC's miracle playoff bid falls short: "We just ran out of time" | MLSSoccer.com

Put simply, after shortcomings Wednesday night, Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs hopes for both Eastern Conference clubs hang in the balance. Opportunity missed: Columbus, Orlando create more drama for Decision Day showdown | MLSSoccer.com

It is actually pretty simple for FC Dallas going into Decision Sunday. How FC Dallas can secure 3rd place this Sunday - Big D Soccer

The CRA has stripped a foundation run by a Vancouver Whitecaps owner of its charitable status after an audit found “non-compliance of a serious nature.” Vancouver Whitecaps owner’s foundation loses charity status | CityNews Vancouver

As part of the plan, the Philadelphia Union Academy and YSC Academy school are relocating to Chester. Philadelphia Union announces $55 million multi-sport complex for Chester waterfront - Brotherly Game

USA

The USWNT takes on the reigning European champions. 2022 USWNT Friendly: Scouting England - Stars and Stripes FC

World

Former Liverpool and Spain midfielder has been given a contract until June 2024 with the club who sit second from bottom in the Bundesliga. Xabi Alonso handed Bayer Leverkusen manager role after Seoane sacking | Bayer Leverkusen | The Guardian

Uefa offers “unconditional support” as Ukraine joins Spain and Portugal in their bid to host the 2030 Fifa World Cup. World Cup: Ukraine joins Spain and Portugal’s bid to host 2030 tournament - BBC Sport

Bangladesh are basking in the glory of South Asian Championship success – and drawing envious glances from Pakistan. Bangladesh are blazing a trail for female footballers in south Asia | Soccer | The Guardian

Homeless Richards Bay added another victory on Wednesday in a fairytale first season among the South African elite, snatching a 1-0 win at AmaZulu to go second in the Premiership. Homeless rookies Richards Bay grab win to go second in South Africa

Qatar is spending heavily to keep physical threats at bay during the World Cup, but its focus in the run-up to the tournament is cybersecurity. Qatar World Cup Security Spending Emphasizes Cyber Threats – Sportico.com

Man City boss Pep Guardiola dismissed reports that Erling Haaland has a clause in his contract allowing him to join Real Madrid for a lower fee. Man City star Erling Haaland doesn't have Real Madrid clause in contract - Pep Guardiola

Sevilla have sacked head coach Julen Lopetegui after just one win in 10 games this season, the LaLiga club announced. Sevilla sack head coach Julen Lopetegui after poor start to season

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez says he has found adapting to English football difficult but the Uruguayan accepts that has been partly self-inflicted. Liverpool: Darwin Nunez has found it 'difficult to adapt' but accepts it has been partly self-inflicted - BBC Sport

When you have too much money. Saudi set to host Asian Winter Games at Neom "in the heart of the desert"

Atletico Madrid have agreed a deal with Barcelona to sign Antoine Griezmann on a permanent basis, multiple sources have told ESPN. Atletico Madrid and Barcelona to end Antoine Griezmann standoff - sources

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says Cristiano Ronaldo is unhappy at not playing regularly. Manchester United: Cristiano Ronaldo is unhappy at not playing regularly - Ten Hag - BBC Sport

What’s on TV?

9:45 AM - Omonia Nicosia vs Manchester United - UEFA Europa League - Paramount+, TUDN

9:45 AM - 7 UEFA Europa League Matches - Paramount+

9:45 AM - 8 UEFA Conference League Matches - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Arsenal vs Bodø / Glimt - UEFA Europa League - Paramount+, TUDN, UniMas

12:00 PM - 7 UEFA Europa League Matches - Paramount+

12:00 PM - 8 UEFA Conference League Matches - Paramount+

1:00 PM - 7:00 PM - NCAA Men’s and Women’s Soccer on ESPN+.

3:00 PM - Lanús vs Argentinos Juniors - Argentine Primera División - Paramount+

3:00 PM - Huracán vs Talleres Córdoba - Argentine Primera División - Paramount+

3:00 PM - Palmeiras vs Coritiba - Brasileirão - Paramount+

4:00 PM - América Mineiro vs São Paulo - Brasileirão - Paramount+

4:00 PM - Avaí vs Botafogo - Brasileirão - Paramount+

5:30 PM - Gimnasia La Plata vs Boca Juniors - Argentine Primera División - Paramount+

7:30 PM - Stanford vs Washington - NCAA Women’s Soccer - Pac12 Network