Major Link Soccer: An Egyptian team is spending big on USL’s best talent

MLS

Final playoff spots, seeding, Golden Boot: What’s at stake on Decision Day? | MLSSoccer.com

Charles wrote a summation of the exciting action to expect on Sunday

“We don’t need DPs”: St. Louis CITY's roster-building strategy for 2023 | MLSSoccer.com

“We’re not really on the hunt any more for DPs. … We don’t need DPs. In my world, there are no Designated Players,” Pfannenstiel told MLSsoccer.com. “The only reason our two DPs are DPs is because of the transfer fees, otherwise we wouldn’t have DPs. We believe in DT – Designated Team! Eleven players must make a difference, not one or two.” -- Wut?

Kids chant FREE in 2023.

A portion of Children's Mercy Park will have season tickets where kids are free

United Soccer Coaches to Present Schellas Hyndman with Honor Award | United Soccer Coaches

The FC Dallas and college legend is now among the greats.

Ian Watches Soccer with a Computer - A Weekly Goals Added Roundup — American Soccer Analysis

Soccer, when viewed through a lens pulled back wide enough is basically an exercise in futility. There are so many ways that players are prevented from accomplishing their most basic directive of kicking the ball over that goal line. Some of these are personal failings. Some are systemic. Some are manufactured. Some, of course, are just your no frills varietal of lousy luck.

other men’s club soccer

Hadji Barry’s record transfer shows growing international respect for USL stars - Backheeled

Earlier this week, the Colorado Springs Switchbacks announced the sale of Hadji Barry to Future FC in Egypt for a USL-record outgoing transfer fee.

Inside Crypto.com's marketing meltdown—from layoffs to cuts in sponsorship deals | Ad Age ($)

Cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com has been dramatically downsizing its marketing deals and headcount in the wake of crypto winter, including withholding payments and reneging on their deal with Angel City FC.

Premier League: Players will take the knee before next two weekend's fixtures - BBC Sport

Premier League players will take the knee before the next two weekend matches to show their unity against all forms of racism.

women’s club soccer

Whitecaps FC hire Stephanie Labbé as general manager of women's soccer | Vancouver Whitecaps

Stephanie Labbé will work closely with the women’s technical staff led by Emma Humphries

United States national teams

Lionesses v USA the fastest-selling England game at new Wembley | England women's football team | The Guardian

The 2020s will be known as the rise of the women’s game. The regular beating of records is becoming common.

USWNT's Megan Rapinoe criticizes Paul Riley over Sally Yates report on abuse allegations

Rapinoe took aim at Riley and two other coaches ahead of the U.S. women's national team's much-anticipated game against England on Friday at sold-out Wembley Stadium.

SSFC Spotlight: Kobi Henry in great place for development at Reims - Stars and Stripes FC

The center back has heaps of potential.

other international soccer

Women's World Cup play-offs: Jess Fishlock hails 'best and most important goal' - BBC Sport

Wales' match-winner Jess Fishlock says her goal against Bosnia-Herzegovina is the best and more important of her international career.

This holiday season, the @FIFAWorldCup will be the most wonderful time of the year pic.twitter.com/YK6xUFm0RH — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) October 7, 2022

Puget Sound soccer

ANALYSIS: Jordyn Huitema's growth helping fuel CanWNT's tactical evolution

There is no better example of player growth through change as of late than Jordyn Huitema's new role for Canada.

OL Reign NWSL Semis Tickets | Ticketmaster

Fill the bowl

The @opencup is coming to @bellevuewa at @BellevueCollege! Join us FOR FREE as we bring Open Cup Qualifying to our City! pic.twitter.com/SH4aFrfFWF — Bellevue Athletic FC (@BelAthleticFC) October 6, 2022

stuff

2022: Chart - Lookout Landing

There's Seattle love for the Mariners this playoffs. They play at 1:07 PM PT on Friday and Saturday. Sunday’s game of the series against the Blue Jays is at 11:07 AM PT. All games are on ESPN.

Five games for fall - by Matt Montgomery

Five board game recommendations and ten games I'm looking forward to playing

What to Watch

Friday

12:00 PM PT — England vs USWNT on FOX Soccer and FoxSports.com. Two giants of the game meet up in a friendly that should be fun.

Saturday

7:15 AM PT — Atlético Madrid vs Girona on ESPN Deportes. This is a 5 v 13 matchup, the best of three ESPN-D games on Saturday.

9:30 AM PT — Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur on NBC, Universo and actually on Peacock. It’s not the best game, but it is the most widely available.

10:30 AM PT — Columbus Crew II vs St. Louis City II on MLSNextPro.com. This is the final, and it lacks Defiance. :(

6:00 PM PT — Northern Colorado Hailstorm vs FC Tucson on ESPN+. This is the penultimate match for Defiance loanee Eric Kinzner with Tucson. The Hailstorm have former Sounder Danny Robles.

7:00 PM PT — Seattle U women vs Utah Valley on ESPN+. Fun for the Redhawks to get on a streaming platform.

Sunday (MLS Decision Day)

8:30 AM PT — Arsenal vs Liverpool on USA Network and Telemundo. Two giants face off.

11:30 AM PT — Orlando City SC vs Columbus Crew on FOX Sports 1. This is the timeslot for all Eastern Conference games.

2:00 PM PT — Real Salt Lake vs Portland Timbers on ESPN2. This is the timeslot for all of the Western Conference games.