Although the Seattle Sounders and San Jose Earthquakes have both been eliminated from contention for the MLS playoffs, there is one thing still on the line aside from pride: The Heritage Cup. Yes, the much-maligned trophy is still being officially contested and today’s game will decide the winner.

In case you’d forgotten, the Earthquakes won the first leg of this mini-competition, 4-3, coming back from 2-0 and 3-1 down to win on a VAR-awarded penalty in stoppage time. The Sounders would either need to win by at least two goals or score at least four in a one-goal victory to win the trophy for the sixth time in seven years.

More importantly, this is the Sounders’ final chance to end a very disappointing regular-season on a high note. Brian Schmetzer has promised to put out a lineup with the express purpose of winning.

Notes

Not only is the first “dead-rubber” match in the Sounders’ MLS history — meaning neither team can qualify for the playoffs — it’s the first time they’re going into the season-finale with nothing to play for since 1983. Although the Sounders missed the playoffs twice during the A-League/USL era of the team, they were still mathematically alive going into the season-finale.

Also technically on the line in this one: SuperDraft position. Depending on this and other results, the Sounders can end up with anywhere from the 6th to 13th SuperDraft pick. Since picking No. 1 in 2009, the Sounders have only picked in the top 10 twice. In 2013 they selected Eriq Zavaleta with the 10th pick and in 2014 they selected Damion Lowe No. 8. Both picks were acquired via trades.

In addition to already clinching their fewest points in an MLS season, the Sounders have already lost more games (17), but they can still improve on their home point total from last year by claiming at least a tie.

The Earthquakes won their previous game and will be attempting to win two straight for the only time this year.

Raúl Ruidíaz leads the Sounders with nine goals. Unless Jordan Morris scores at least a hat trick, this will the fewest goals scored by the team-leader since Eddie Johnson scored nine in 2013.

Absences: Injury, international duty and suspension

Seattle

QUESTIONABLE: Raúl Ruidíaz (R ankle sprain)

OUT: João Paulo (R ACL tear); Andrew Thomas (lower back stress fracture); Obed Vargas (lower back stress fracture)

San Jose

QUESTIONABLE: Will Richmond (nose)

OUT: Ousseni Bouda (left foot); Gilbert Fuentes (personal); Siad Haji (right calf).

Officials

REF: Marcos DeOliveira; AR1: Jeff Hosking; AR2: Chantal Boudreau; 4TH: Ricardo Fierro; VAR: Rosendo Mendoza; AVAR: Mike Kampmeinert

How to Watch

Match date/kickoff time: Sunday, 2:18 PM PT

Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle

Online Streaming: Amazon Prime (affiliate link, in-market), ESPN+ (affiliate link, out of market)

Local English TV: Fox13+ (Costigan, Keller, Zakuani)

Local Radio: 93.3 KJR-FM Seattle, iHeartMedia (Costigan, Keller, Zakuani)

Local Spanish Radio: El Rey 1360 AM (Rodriguez, Maqueda, Tapia)

Local Spanish TV: KUNS-TV Univision-Seattle

International TV:

Australia & New Zealand: beIN Sports Australia

Brazil: DAZN (Brazil)

China: China Sports Media

Germany, Australia, Switzerland, Italy, Spain: DAZN (Europe)

Latin America: ESPN Latin America

Southeast Asia: beIN Sports Asia

Lineups

