Major Link Soccer: Pogba will miss the World Cup

Seattle

Gio played in the Sounders Academy. Pac-12 Men’s Soccer Player of the Week - Oct. 31, 2022 | Pac-12

MLS

The league said Monday that the allegation against the D.C. United player was “credible” but it could not “independently verify” it. MLS can’t verify Taxi Fountas used slur; calls allegation ‘credible’ - The Washington Post

Luis Suarez thanked Nacional and their fans after scoring twice in a final game for his boyhood club who beat fellow Montevideo side Liverpool 4-1. Luis Suarez bids Uruguay's Nacional goodbye amid MLS links

“Go west, young man” was a phrase that was first uttered at the beginning of America’s westward... MLS Club Inter Miami FC Is "Increasingly Confident" That It'll Be Able to Sign Lionel Messi

Another offseason, another game of MLS manager musical chairs is underway. MLS coaching carousel: Latest on all vacancies & updates for 2023 | MLSSoccer.com

Philadelphia Union will have an opportunity to put the finishing touch on an already unbelievable season when they face LAFC in the MLS Cup Final. Philadelphia Union MLS Cup final-bound after second half comeback to beat NYCFC - Brotherly Game

Don’t fight it. The Union are fun and good. Just get on board. Time to Unionize, Flyers fans! (And steal some good ideas) - Broad Street Hockey

The MLS side are ‘increasingly confident’ of signing the GOAT. Inter Miami tipped to win race to land Lionel Messi on free transfer - Barca Blaugranes

Ally makes a statement in the timing of extending its partnership with the NWSL. Amidst NWSL turmoil, league’s second biggest sponsor makes big statement with extension - The Athletic

USA/Canada

Mana Shim’s revelations of sexual abuse by her coach helped drive a reckoning in women’s soccer. Her new job at U.S. Soccer should position her to direct change from inside the federation. Mana Shim Will Lead US Soccer Task Force on Abuse Reforms - The New York Times

USSF’s new safety hub launches. Participant Safety Hub | U.S. Soccer

Former NWSL player Mana Shim, one of the players who shared her experiences of abuse and misconduct during her time in the league, will serve as chair of U.S. Soccer’s newly created participant safety task force, she announced Monday. Mana Shim to chair U.S. Soccer participant safety task force - The Athletic

United States head coach Vlatko Andonovski has named his 24-player roster to face Germany in a pair of friendlies next month. Alex Morgan eyes 200th USWNT cap, named in roster vs. Germany

Most have already reported to training camp in Florida. 24 players called into USWNT roster ahead of November friendlies against Germany - Stars and Stripes FC

USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski offered updates on 10 players who are sidelined with injury or after giving birth. USWNT injury updates: Andonovski speaks on Macario, Ertz and others | Pro Soccer Wire

We’re about three weeks away from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and Canada’s pre-tournament friendlies against Bahrain (Nov. 11) and Japan (Nov. 17) are rapidly approaching. World Cup 2022: Good, bad & in between with Canada’s roster | MLSSoccer.com

GOOD EEEEEVENING... World Cup 2022: Good, bad & in between with USMNT's core roster | MLSSoccer.com

Josh Sargent, Matt Turner, and Chris Richards have been out recently. Weston McKennie out two weeks with a hamstring injury and other USMNT health updates - Stars and Stripes FC

New York Jets punter Braden Mann attempted a kick in an NFL game on Sunday that would have made former Tottenham star Erik Lamela proud. New York Jets' Braden Mann stuns NFL world with rabona kick

World

BBC Sport looks at who needs what in the final round of Champions League group games, and who is already through. Champions League: Who needs what in final round of group games, and who is through - BBC Sport

Proceedings against Bristol Rovers manager stayed as prosecutors decline to call Georgia Barton to give evidence. Joey Barton cleared of assaulting wife after court hears she is ‘not a credible witness’ | Joey Barton | The Guardian

Hannah Hampton, a member of England’s victorious Euro 2022 squad, has been dropped by Sarina Wiegman because of her behaviour and attitude. Euros winner Hannah Hampton dropped by England over attitude | England women's football team | The Guardian

The Ukrainian soccer federation urged FIFA on Monday to remove Iran from the World Cup next month, alleging human rights violations and supplying the Russian military with weapons. The call was made three weeks before Iran is due to face England in the first Group B game in Qatar. The Ukrainian federation’s executive committee did not ask for Iran to be replaced at the tournament by the Ukraine team which lost to Wales in a European playoff final in June. Ukraine soccer body asks FIFA to remove Iran from World Cup

Inter Milan condemned on Monday hardcore fans enforcing the mass exit of an entire section of the San Siro to honour a notorious supporter murdered just before their win over Sampdoria this weekend. Inter condemn fan-enforced stadium exit in honour of murdered ultra

The quiet Russian town of Bronnitsy was the scene of one of the most tense moments the Argentina team experienced during the 2018 World Cup when Lionel Messi stood up to the then-coach Jorge Sampaoli and yelled: “We don’t get what you’re saying. We no longer trust you. We want to have an opinion.” Scaloni: The inexperienced coach who broke Argentina's curse

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba will miss France’s World Cup defence in Qatar as he recovers from a knee operation. Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba will miss France's World Cup defence in Qatar - BBC Sport

Luis Suarez helped his boyhood club Nacional to win their 49th Uruguayan championship by scoring twice against Liverpool. Luis Suarez scores twice as Nacional win Uruguayan championship against Liverpool - BBC Sport

The players union has renewed calls for the introduction of temporary concussion substitutions, saying current rules are “jeopardising player safety”. PFA warns current rules are 'jeopardising player safety' as it renews calls for temporary concussion substitutions - BBC Sport

Wales’ national football teams could change their name to Cymru - the Welsh name for Wales - after this year’s World Cup in Qatar. Wales football: FAW considers Cymru team name change after World Cup - BBC Sport

What’s on TV?

10:30 AM - Las Palmas v. Burgos - Segunda Division - ESPN+

10:45 AM - Porto v. Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League - TUDN, UniMas, Paramount+

10:45 AM - Bayer Leverkusen v. Club Brugge - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+

1:00 PM - Liverpool v. Napoli - UEFA Champions League - TUDN, UniMas, Paramount+

1:00 PM - Rangers v. Ajax - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+

1:00 PM - Bayern Munich v. Inter - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+

1:00 PM - Viktoria Plzen v. Barcelona - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+

1:00 PM - Sporting CP v. Eintracht Frankfurt - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+

1:00 PM - Olympique Marseille v. Tottenham - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+

1:00 PM - Bristol City v. Sheffield United - EFL Championship - ESPN+

3:00 PM - Botafogo v. Cuiabá - Brasileirão - Paramount+

5:30 Pm - São Paulo v. Atlético Mineiro - Brasileirão - Paramount+

NCAA Men’s Soccer from 3:00 PM - 4:15 PM (10 games) on ESPN+.