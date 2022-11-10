Major Link Soccer: USMNT releases their 26-man World Cup roster

Seattle

Wales forward Jess Fishlock says homophobic comments made by a Qatar World Cup ambassador are “very sad and disappointing”. Jess Fishlock 'sad and disappointed' by World Cup homophobic comments - BBC Sport

MLS

Nashville SC trades four international slots for $725k combined GAM – Club and Country

The Dynamo get up to $250,000 GAM for the winger. Houston Dynamo trade Fafa Picault to Nashville SC - Dynamo Theory

Soccer is no different to life: it evolves, sometimes for the better and sometimes for the worse. NWSL tactical and technical trends: What changed in 2022? – Equalizer Soccer

Tobin Heath to ACFC? The league’s first-ever free agency period could be chaotic joy. 3 NWSL free agency signings we’d love to see - The Gaming Society

Men’s World Cup

The U.S.’s 26-man World Cup squad is set, and its manager elaborated on some late curveballs in the roster-setting process. Berhalter explains USMNT’s most pressing World Cup roster calls - Sports Illustrated

11 USL Alumni named in United States’ 2022 FIFA World Cup Squad

They might not have reached the level of past World Cup shocks like John Harkes in 1998 or Landon Donovan in 2014. Yet several of Gregg Berhalter’s most pivotal decisions about the US men’s national team’s 26-man roster for Qatar 2022 did indeed raise eyebrows. Gregg Berhalter explains key USMNT World Cup roster decisions | MLSSoccer.com

So now that Gregg Berhalter has chosen his side for the World Cup, what is the ideal starting XI? And, what about those who didn’t make the cut? USMNT World Cup squad: Who should Berhalter start in Qatar?

On Wednesday, Gregg Berhalter released his 26-man United States men’s national team roster for the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar. USMNT World Cup snubs: Vazquez, Arriola, Steffen & more denied roster spot | MLSSoccer.com

The wait is almost over: Qatar 2022 World Cup is nearly upon us, and the 32 participating nations have already begun announcing their final rosters for the quadrennial event. World Cup rosters: Which MLS players are going to Qatar 2022? | MLSSoccer.com

Son Heung-min has declared he will be part of South Korea’s World Cup squad but Sadio Mané’s presence in Qatar is in doubt because of a fibula injury. Son going to World Cup with South Korea but Senegal wait on Mané tests | World Cup 2022 | The Guardian

Bayern Munich and Germany midfielder Leon Goretzka has said anti-gay comments made by a Qatar World Cup ambassador are “from another millenium.” Bayern Munich's Leon Goretzka hits out at Qatar's anti-gay comments

A longstanding whistleblower allegation that Qatar offered cash to voters during its winning bid to host the World Cup was denied again by officials in a Netflix documentary released Wednesday. Qatar again denies claim of cash offers to World Cup voters

England’s largest LGBTQ+ supporters’ group, Three Lions Pride, said they no longer consider David Beckham an ally. England LGBTQ+ fans’ group criticises David Beckham over World Cup role | David Beckham | The Guardian

Photos of the $203 a night accommodation in ‘fan villages’ is... yeah. Qatar is housing World Cup fans in shipping containers in the middle of the desert - SBNation.com

USA

Even with all the big leagues and events from the Premier League to the NFL, world cricket and the Olympics tied up in long term deals, the streamer remains on the hunt. Netflix Eyeing Live Sports, Quietly Bidding on Leagues and Rights – Sportico.com

Yes, they’re just friendlies, but October was a disastrous start. What the USWNT needs to get right vs. Germany - The Gaming Society

The 64-team tournament drew its teams on Monday into four regional sections, with the first games kicking off Nov. 11, and running through the beginning of December. NCAA Women’s College Cup: Who are the favorites, and who can make a shocking run? – Equalizer Soccer

World League Soccer

Nick Pope saves three penalties as Newcastle United beat Crystal Palace in a penalty shootout to reach the Carabao Cup last 16. Carabao Cup: Newcastle United 0-0 Crystal Palace (3-2 pens) - Nick Pope saves three penalties in shootout - BBC Sport

Premier League leaders Arsenal are knocked out of the EFL Cup as Brighton gain a shock away victory. Carabao Cup: Arsenal 1-3 Brighton - Seagulls move into last 16 with win at Emirates Stadium - BBC Sport

Antonio Conte revealed that Harry Kane’s fatigue has affected him in training after Tottenham’s 2-0 Carabao Cup loss at the City Ground. Conte fears for ‘really tired’ Kane after Nottingham Forest sink Tottenham | Carabao Cup | The Guardian

Nigerian club Plateau United crashed out of the CAF Confederation Cup on Wednesday with a late collapse in Libya costing them a group place. Nigerian club Plateau collapse in Libya to lose CAF Cup play-off

Libra, one of Brazil’s two newly founded soccer leagues, has agreed to sell 20% of the league’s commercial rights to Abu Dhabi based Mubadala Capital Ventures. Brazil’s Libra Chooses Mubadala Capital as Its Financial Backer – Sportico.com

The three-year deal will see LEGO Australia become the first official partner of Football Australia’s Legacy ’23 programs which look to inspire and develop the footballers of tomorrow through inclusive play. Football Australia partners with LEGO Australia to build a more inclusive future for football | Football Australia

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he is committed to the club no matter what happens with the current ownership. Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool manager says he is committed to the club despite ownership uncertainty - BBC Sport

What’s on TV?

9:30 AM - Hellas Verona v. Juventus - Serie A - Paramount+

10:00 AM - Rayo Vallecano v. Celta de Vigo - La Liga - ESPN+

11:00 AM - Valencia v. Real Betis - La Liga - ESPN+

11:00 AM - Feyenoord v. Cambuur - Eredivisie - ESPN+

11:45 AM - Lazio v. Monza - Serie A - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Manchester United v. Aston Villa - League Cup - ESPN+

12:30 PM - Real Madrid v. Cadiz - La Liga - ESPN+

3:00 PM - Atlético Mineiro v. Cuiabá - Brasileirão - Paramount+

3:00 PM - Botafogo v. Santos - Brasileirão - Paramount+

4:00 PM - USWNT v. Germany - International Friendly - FS1

6:00 PM - Washington v. Oregon St. - Pac-12 Men’s Soccer - Pac-12 Network

9:00 AM to 4:00 PM NCAA Men’s Soccer on ESPN+.