Major Link Soccer: US Soccer Synergy

A 2-1 win over Germany, thanks to goals from Mallory Pugh and Sophia Smith and a great performance from Alyssa Naeher, kept the USWNT and Vlatko Andonovski from the potential embarrassment of losing four consecutive games. Now Vlatko can go to Qatar with the USMNT in an unclear capacity with a free and open mind. St. Louis CITY SC continues to have a very clunky name, and they just did what we can all hope and pray is the last MLS Expansion Draft in the league’s history. With the Men’s World Cup a week away, club soccer has now been wrapped up around the globe with some interesting results and surprising places in the standings at the break.

MLS/Domestic men’s soccer

The former Defiance player is a stalwart in USL. Collin Fernandez returns for second stint in Tulsa

Ratings roundup: the MLS Cup delivered its largest audience in a quarter-century; viewers continue to watch one of the NBA’s worst teams. Ratings: MLS Cup, Lakers and more - Sports Media Watch

Five picks, two trades, and five new players for St. Louis CITY SC. What we learned from St. Louis CITY's Expansion Draft & what's next | MLSSoccer.com

Tim Parker will serve as the hopeful anchor for St. Louis’s backline, cutting his time in Houston off at just one season. Houston Dynamo trade Tim Parker to St. Louis CITY SC - Dynamo Theory

Rumors are only worth so much, but this one suggests that at the very least DC United don’t see Brad Smith as their left back of the future. Report: D.C. United acquiring Mohanad Jeahze from Hammarby - Black And Red United

Lucas Meek is the lone UW representative, with Sam Fowler receiving an honorable mention. We picked a best starting XI for DI men's soccer in 2022 | NCAA.com

NWSL/Women’s soccer

The Orlando Pride have named Seb Hines as their head coach, removing his interim tag amid restructuring of their soccer operations. Orlando Pride name Seb Hines head coach

America will have to overcome a deficit on the road against Mia Fishel and Tigres. Liguilla: América fall at home but nothing is lost... yet - FMF State Of Mind

USA

Mallory Pugh, Sophia Smith and Alyssa Naeher saved a lot of people their blushes as they prevented a fourth-straight loss for the USWNT. USWNT comes back in 2-1 win vs Germany in Morgan’s 200th cap

Vlatko Andonovski will be helping Gregg Berhalter and the USMNT at the Men’s World Cup by doing “some work.” USWNT coach Andonovski to work for USMNT at World Cup

Global men’s soccer

Jesse Marsch bemoaned an individual error and a VAR decision after Leeds United let the lead slip three times to lose 4-3 at Tottenham Hotspur. Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch points to error rather than tactics and blasts VAR after Spurs loss | Yorkshire Evening Post

Les Rouges’ MLS contingent came from behind to salvage a draw in Isa Town. Recap: Canada, Bahrain play out stalemate in friendly affair - Waking The Red

Carlos Queiroz speaks to ESPN about his second spell as Iran head coach and being pitted against England and the U.S. in Qatar. Iran coach Carlos Queiroz on World Cup, USMNT, England

The hosts, the AFCON Champions, Xavier Arreaga, and Virgil Van Dijk. 2022 FIFA World Cup: Group A preview - Stars and Stripes FC

The days of worrying if Darwin Nuñez is up to the challenge of Premier League football may finally be in the past. Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s Victory Over Southampton - The Liverpool Offside

A new potential buyer for Liverpool has entered the picture. Indian Billionaire Mukesh Ambani Reportedly Interested In Liverpool Takeover - The Liverpool Offside

Tata Martino and El Tri will have a serious challenge as they strive to stay healthy and make noise in Qatar, but that’s no different from any other team at the Men’s World Cup. Player exhuastion is a big problem ‘Tata’ Martino and Mexico will have to fix - FMF State Of Mind

World Cups anoint and crown new stars, if they don’t birth them outright, so who will be the newest crowned this time ‘round? Who Will Be The 2022 World Cup’s Supernova? - The Ringer

Manchester United have got a real one in Alejandro Garnacho. Fulham 1-2 Manchester United: Garnacho nets last-gasp winner at Craven Cottage - The Busby Babe

The future is unknowable and malleable, and whether Arsenal are still in the race at the end of the season or not, they’re in a title race right now. Whether in a title race or not, Arsenal fans should enjoy this season - The Short Fuse

Moise Kean’s brace paved the way as Juventus closed out the pre-World Cup portion of the season out with a win. Juventus 3 - Lazio 0: Initial reaction and random observations - Black & White & Read All Over

Culture

Roleplaying and tabletop gaming as therapy. Dungeons and Dragons and Therapy: An Interview With Dr. Megan Connell

What’s on TV today?

6:00 PM - Tigres UANL vs. America (Liga MX Femenil Liguilla Final) - ViX