Ted Lasso wrote uplifting letters to every USMNT player

As viral marketing campaigns go, it’s hard to imagine one much better than Ted Lasso’s ahead of the 2022 World Cup. The fictional star of the eponymous AppleTV+ show, which is getting ready to launch its third season, wrote motivational letters to each of the 26 players named to the United States men’s national team and posted them on huge signs in their respective hometowns.

Go get ‘em, boys! https://t.co/quFZ3kPO9U — Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) November 14, 2022

The letters themselves tend to be a little cheesy. Of course, that’s part of Lasso’s charm. Cheesy as they may be, each of them includes some specific details that are commendable.

On Jordan Morris’ — which was posted in SoDo — Lasso makes heavy reference to rain but also the player’s speed and alludes to him overcoming two ACL surgeries.

The billboard on 4th Ave S in SODO from @TedLasso to @JmoSmooth13 about his @USMNT call up is amazing. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IFhwElTPT9 — Julie Popper ️‍⚧️ (@JuliePopper) November 12, 2022

DeAndre Yedlin’s sign appears to be in Pioneer Square and makes reference to his affinity for stylish haircuts.

Cristian’s Roldan’s sign is at the high school he attended in Pico Rivera, Calif.

Hanging on the side of El Rancho High School, Cristian’s alma mater. pic.twitter.com/JH6DjCnCqi — Ignacio Cervantes (@ignaciocerva07) November 13, 2022

Sure, you can argue these are a little cringe, but they’re also another example of American soccer getting closer and closer to mainstream. At the very least, they’re harmless and fun. I don’t see anything wrong with that.