Major Link Soccer: Gotham FC and USWNT keeper Ashlyn Harris retires

Three top-10 seeds headline four Pac-12 Men’s Soccer teams in 2022 NCAA Tournament. Three top-10 seeds headline four Pac-12 Men's Soccer teams in 2022 NCAA Tournament | Pac-12

This is the Huskies’ seventh straight NCAA Tournament appearance and 10th overall under head coach Jamie Clark. It is the 29th appearance in program history. Washington Earns No. 2 Seed In NCAA Tournament - University of Washington Athletics

After rallying to eke out a 2–1 win against Germany on Sunday at Red Bull Arena, the relief felt by U.S. women’s national team players was evident. After closing 2022 with a win, USWNT players stress for trusting the process – Equalizer Soccer

Harris was with the senior national team for eight years and was on the 2015 and 2019 World Cup winning squads. USWNT goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris announces retirement - The Athletic

Tigres has continued their dominance in Liga MX Femenil. On Monday night, Tigres wrapped up their two-legged Liga MX Femenil 2022 Apertura campaign with a 2-0 win over Club América. Tigres wins record-fifth Liga MX Femenil Apertura title; first win for Carmelina Moscato – Equalizer Soccer

The 2022 group honors those blazing a trail in athletics. Adweek's 2022 Most Powerful Women in Sports

USMNT

As the United States’ complete 26-man roster arrives in Qatar, one of the program’s most in-form strikers – who wasn’t selected by manager Gregg Berhalter for the FIFA 2022 World Cup – keeps producing for his club team in Holland. USMNT: Ricardo Pepi responds to "disappointing" World Cup roster omission | MLSSoccer.com

The US men’s team are showing their support for the LGBTQ community by way of a rainbow-themed logo at their training facility in Qatar. US use rainbow logo at Qatar World Cup in support of LGBTQ community | USA | The Guardian

The USMNT will use a rainbow logo at all team-managed facilities as a symbol of inclusion for the world to see.

The U.S. men’s national team is hoping to use its participation in the World Cup to raise awareness about many of the social issues that exist in Qatar. USMNT embracing 'Be the Change' mantra ahead of Qatar World Cup - Los Angeles Times

“Gregg’s guys.” If you’ve been following the US men’s national team for any length of time during the current World Cup cycle, you’ve seen some variation on this concept – that head coach Gregg Berhalter has his favored players and they get the benefit of the doubt when it’s time. Culture & loyalty: How they impacted USMNT's World Cup roster choices | MLSSoccer.com

Fifteen years ago, after diagnosing American soccer’s developmental ills, U.S. Soccer launched its Development Academy. Many believe, that solution is beginning to bear fruit. How a controversial youth soccer overhaul put the USMNT on a path toward World Cup contention

Not many surprises here. USMNT roster numbers announced - Stars and Stripes FC

Jorstian Mordan are 16 and 17. World Cup Numbers: Exploring USMNT Tournament History Though the Digits Players Wore on the Biggest Stage

United States coach Gregg Berhalter said that he and his team will continue to push the team’s “Be the Change” slogan while in Qatar, USMNT to push 'Be the Change' message in Qatar - Berhalter

Few conjure the feel-good vibes of Ted Lasso, so who better to send off the U.S. men’s national team ahead of the World Cup in Qatar? Right? Ted Lasso sends off USMNT with billboards written to players

Tim Ream has been sensational for Fulham this season and could the center back be the surprise hero for the USMNT at the World Cup? Could Tim Ream be the surprise hero for the USMNT at the World Cup?

Men’s World Cup

Budweiser beer stands at the eight World Cup stadiums are being moved aside to less prominent spots just days before the games start. World Cup organizers move beer sales to less prominent areas

A week before the opening game, tournament organizers are scrambling to balance late changes ordered by powerful Qatari officials with the interests of a major FIFA sponsor, Budweiser.

BBC Sport’s World Cup injury watch provides an at-a-glance guide to who’s in and who’s out for the tournament this month. World Cup 2022: Who's in and who's out? - BBC Sport

The Wales captain has only played 28 minutes since the end of September, but insists he’s ‘fully fit and ready to go’. Gareth Bale ready to play ‘three 90s’ for Wales at World Cup despite fitness fears | World Cup 2022 | The Guardian

Players, supporters and the media are arriving in Qatar this week, but the facts and figures behind workers’ rights and human rights in the country remain hard to uncover.Stadiums of shame: the numbers World Cup hosts Qatar don’t want to be seen | World Cup 2022 | The Guardian

We continue by previewing a group that could be intriguing. 2022 FIFA World Cup: Group C preview - Stars and Stripes FC

Brothers, teammates and, now, World Cup rivals. Athletic Bilbao forwards Inaki and Nico Williams are set to become the latest brothers to play for different countries in a World Cup. Williams brothers in World Cup with different teams

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will see many referees on the pitch over the next month, including three women referees – Stephanie Frappart of France, Yoshimi Yamashita of Japan and Salima Mukasanga of Rwanda. How many women refs are at the 2022 FIFA World Cup? - NBC Sports Bay Area

Historic parallels of exploitation, propaganda and moral compromise are clear ahead of Qatar, writes Miguel Delaney. A political World Cup is nothing new | The Independent

Rocker said he was asked to perform in the country 15 months ago. Rod Stewart turned down more than $1m to play in Qatar: ‘It’s not right to go’ | The Independent

The company has announced that its free ad-supported TV (FAST) channel dedicated to World Cup content will feature full-length game replays in 4K ultra-high-definition. Tubi to Air World Cup Game Replays in 4K on Free Streaming Channel, On-Demand – The Streamable

World

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo says the club’s owners, the Glazer family, “don’t care about the club” on the sporting side. Cristiano Ronaldo says Glazers don't care about Manchester United - BBC Sport

After saying that he feels betrayed by Manchester United, what comes next for Cristiano Ronaldo?

Non-league side ‘want to help by keeping Erling fit’ as the Manchester City striker will not play at the World Cup because Norway failed to qualify. ‘It just makes sense’: Ashton United make cheeky Erling Haaland loan bid | Erling Haaland | The Guardian

The distinctive characteristic of this stadium is represented by the forest concept, in which trees and abundant vegetation surround the pitch and the stands, integrating nature and the urban landscape into the football experience. Stefano Boeri Architetti Reveals Design for the International Forest Stadium in Milan, Italy | ArchDaily

