Major Link Soccer: ten Hag says Ronaldo shouldn’t play for United again

Puget Sound

Your favorite band is not okay. Your favorite club is struggling to maintain staff, sell tickets, and reliably fill their calendar every month. Seattle’s Music Scene Is Broken: Here’s How We Can Begin to Fix It - The Stranger

T20 pro cricket is coming to Seattle in July. MAJOR LEAGUE CRICKET SET FOR HISTORY-MAKING LAUNCH IN 2023 - Major League Cricket

Husky Ilijah Paul wins the Offensive Player of the Year award. Paul is a former Phoenix Rising and RSL Academy player. Pac-12 announces 2022 men’s soccer postseason awards | Pac-12

MLS / US men’s club soccer

It’s also the end of the Ugo Okoli era at OCSC. EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW BEFORE ORANGE COUNTY SC HOSTS HAMBURGER SV - Orange County SC

NWSL / women’s soccer

In her new role, the goalkeeper-turned-creative advisor is set to have a huge impact on Gotham FC in one of the largest markets in the league. Ashlyn Harris announces retirement from soccer and a new role at Gotham FC - All For XI

The first big move in NWSL free agency history sees the two-time World Cup champ return to her first NWSL team. Kelley O’Hara makes history signing with Gotham FC – Equalizer Soccer

The NWSL revealed that the 2023 draft will be held in January, as well as sharing all the latest rules for eligibility. 2023 NWSL draft heads to Philadelphia, adds new U18 mechanism | The Striker

Mia Fishel helped deliver a championship for UANL Tigres, adding to her impressive rookie season and raising questions about USWNT inclusion. As Mia Fishel makes rookie history, pressure mounts on USWNT | Just Women’s Sports

The USWNT beat Germany by a 2-1 scoreline on Sunday, snapping their three-game losing streak. Despite the win, the USWNT isn’t out of the woods. What’s the plan? 3 questions the USWNT must answer before the World Cup - Backheeled

England’s team photographer at Euro 2022, Lynne Cameron, tells BBC Sport about her favourite memories and photos from the summer. England’s Euro 2022 victory through lens of team photographer - BBC Sport

Men’s world cup

Players, supporters and the media are arriving in Qatar this week, but the facts and figures behind workers’ rights and human rights in the country remain hard to uncover. Stadiums of shame: the numbers World Cup hosts Qatar don’t want to be seen | The Guardian

Is Qatar hosting the World Cup all about sportswashing, or are there more subtle and layered reasons for its hosting FIFA’s flagship competition? Qatar World Cup 2022 Sportswashing, security and soccer | ESPN

Migrant workers have endured exploitative, even deadly, conditions as Qatar prepared for the World Cup. The ‘beautiful game’ has blood on its hands. This World Cup is about much more than football. I’ve seen the coffins | The Guardian

There is no way to offset the fact that a gigantic dose of hydrocarbon wealth is being used to stage an immensely carbon-intensive spectacle. David Goldblatt · How to Get on TV: World Cup Misgivings · LRB 17 November 2022

Iran’s players are free to join in the protests over women’s rights while they are playing at the World Cup in Qatar, coach Carlos Queiroz said. Iran players can protest at World Cup, says coach Queiroz | ESPN

Ed Ball, a Seattle-based aerospace salesman, began curating the Qatar Alcohol Map after he and his wife confirmed their trip to the World Cup. Now people around the world are thanking him. The underground map helping thirsty World Cup fans find alcohol in Qatar

Manchester City have 16 players in Qatar, but for teams with fewer representatives, this winter offers vital rebuilding time. Premier League clubs face mixed risks of sending players to the World Cup | The Guardian

Gareth Bale, who hasn’t played 90 minutes back-to-back since March with Wales, claims he’s able to go back-to-back-to-back with Wales. Bale says he’s fit for Wales World Cup opener vs. USMNT | Pro Soccer Wire

Kellyn Acosta said he and his United States teammates will need to get physical to stop his LAFC colleague Bale in their World Cup opener. USMNT’s Acosta: We need to kick Bale to stop him and Wales | ESPN

Team unity has underpinned the modern history of the USMNT. Here’s how Gregg Berhalter got it back. World Cup 2022: How the USMNT restored its culture | FOX Sports

Only one team is younger than the USMNT. World Cup Players, Young and Old | Tableau Public

Sadio Mane will miss Senegal’s “first games” at the World Cup because of a leg injury, an official from the country’s football federation has said. World Cup 2022: Senegal’s Sadio Mane out of ‘first games’ in Qatar - BBC Sport

Modern football is about possession and pressing, but how did we get here? Advanced stats tell the story of how soccer evolved at every World Cup. How soccer changed between World Cups | ESPN

World men’s club soccer

An American enigma. Christian Pulisic’s Confounding Chelsea Career - We Ain’t Got No History

Erik ten Hag has told Manchester United bosses that Cristiano Ronaldo should not play for the club again, sources have told ESPN. Ronaldo shouldn’t play for Man Utd again says Ten Hag | ESPN

Former Tottenham winger Aaron Lennon, who won 21 caps for England, says “the time is right to hang my boots up”. Aaron Lennon retires: Former England winger says ‘the time is right’ - BBC Sport

