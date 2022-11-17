Major Link Soccer: Kelley O’Hara to Gotham FC

Seattle

Here are some matchups, key players and predictions for all 16 of Thursday’s contests. Men's NCAA Tournament First Round Preview | College Soccer

Misinformation is everywhere, and it gets more sophisticated all the time: doctored photos, made-up news stories, fake videos... Ph.D. students work on the misinformation puzzle | Information School | University of Washington

MLS/USL

The mayor and other dignitaries announced that New York City FC’s 25,000-seat stadium will open in Willets Point in 2027. NYCFC to build a stadium in Queens, Mayor Eric Adams confirms Willets Point - Hudson River Blue

Mayor Eric Adams declared himself “the finisher” when he announced the $780 million soccer stadium, but he finished his press conference without answering these questions. Four Big Unanswered Questions About NYCFC’s Ginormous Queens Soccer Complex - Hell Gate

New York City is getting its first-ever soccer-specific stadium. NYCFC strike deal for soccer-specific stadium in Queens | MLSSoccer.com

The New York City Football Club will pay roughly $780 million to build the stadium in Willets Point in Queens as part of a project that will include housing and a hotel. New York City Reaches Deal to Build Soccer Stadium in Queens - The New York Times

The capacity, look and feel of the club’s current stadium at Wild Horse Pass will be transferred to the new, more centrally located site in Phoenix during the offseason. Rising intends to host its 2023 home opener and season at the new site beginning in March of 2023. Phoenix City Council Unanimously Approves Lease for Phoenix Rising FC to Relocate its Stadium to 38th Street and Washington - Phoenix Rising FC

Watch every MLS match with no blackouts on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass. MLS Season Pass on Apple TV | MLSsoccer.com

2023 expansion club St. Louis CITY SC today unveiled their home jersey – the “CITY Kit” – for the club’s inaugural season and provided the first look at the Apple TV sleeve patch. St. Louis CITY SC reveal inaugural "CITY Kit" primary jersey | MLSSoccer.com

Herculez Gomez: The USL has surpassed Liga de Expansión MX

A current player, 6 former ones and a former staff member detail accounts of alleged emotional, physical and verbal abuse experienced during the inaugural season. Former Louisville Racing FC players allege variety of abuses | whas11.com

Kelley O’Hara’s free-agency signing instantly shakes up Gotham FC, which has win-now talent but needs to rebuild after a last-place finish. What Kelley O'Hara's signing means for new-look Gotham FC | Just Women's Sports

USA

By breaking through at Dortmund as a teenager, Pulisic paved a path that several of his USMNT teammates credit for inspiring and enabling their burgeoning careers. How Christian Pulisic became American Soccer’s reticent and resilient trailblazer

Just three of Gregg Berhalter’s roster for Qatar have Latino roots. But many inside the game believe the coach should be given the benefit of the doubt. US Latinos are soccer-mad. Why isn’t that reflected in the World Cup squad? | USA | The Guardian

Men’s World Cup

As anti-government protests continue to rage in Iran, the country’s football team will soon have a global stage for their voice. World Cup 2022: Iran's turbulent build-up amid violent anti-government protests - BBC Sport

Scorching heat, lack of shade, £12.50 pints and huge screens - this is what it’s like inside a World Cup fan park in Qatar. World Cup 2022: Inside a World Cup fan park in Qatar - scorching heat & £12.50 pints - BBC Sport

The team’s opulent surroundings give them the best chance of success, but can’t disguise some of the uneasy questions around Qatar’s tournament. The Socceroos’ $1.3bn Qatar training base is beyond luxurious, but also a symbol of World Cup’s wider issues | World Cup 2022 | The Guardian

Everything you need to know (and a bit more) about every squad member in Qatar. Click on the circular player pictures for a full profile. World Cup 2022: complete guide to all 831 players | World Cup 2022 | The Guardian

Whew, this will be a wild group. FIFA 2022 World Cup: Group E Preview - Stars and Stripes FC

Son Heung-min wore a mask at training with the South Korea team on Wednesday ahead of World Cup in Qatar and later expressed doubt about his availability for the start of the tournament because of his facial injury. Son wears mask at World Cup training, unsure when can play

FIFA and the global soccer players union have launched a moderation service aimed at protecting World Cup players from abuse on social media during the tournament. FIFA said Wednesday that the more than 830 players in Qatar can access a ‘’dedicated monitoring, reporting and moderation service’’ that aims to filter hate speech targeted at them. World Cup players get protection from social media abuse

Qatar’s Supreme Committee said it has apologised to a Danish film crew who were threatened by security staff as they broadcast in the capital Doha. Qatar authorities apologises for threatening Danish film crew at World Cup

Organisers have apologised to TV2, whose live broadcast from a street in Doha was interrupted by Qatari officials who threatened to break their equipment. Qatar World Cup organisers apologise after threats to a Danish television crew | World Cup 2022 | The Guardian

To tackle discrimination and to protect the mental health and well-being of players, FIFA and FIFPRO – the worldwide representative organisation for professional footballers – are launching a social media protection service (SMPS). FIFA and FIFPRO launch social media protection service at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

La cantante se niega a estar en la presentación oficial de Qatar. World Cup Qatar 2022: Shakira refuses to appear and will not be at the opening

A Champions League winner with Bayern Munich, rated by some as the best left back at this tournament, Davies’ vocation goes well beyond the football. Canada star Alphonso Davies takes stand against treatment of migrants and refugees | Daily Mail Online

Welsh government mounts defence of controversial trip amid calls for ministers to stay at home. World Cup chance to show world Wales is distinct nation, say ministers - BBC News

Kathryn Nesbitt, who left her analytical chemistry position to pursue officiating full time, is one of six women in FIFA’s pool of referees for the World Cup. How Kathryn Nesbitt became one of the World Cup’s first female refs - The Washington Post

The big five leagues in Europe lead the pack as expected, but MLS also has a strong showing. World Cup 2022 by the numbers: Premier League leads the way, Bayern Munich top represented club team - CBSSports.com

What to expect from The Athletic’s team on the football, and so much more, at a World Cup like no other over the next month. How The Athletic will be covering the World Cup – and navigating the moral issues - The Athletic

CBC Sports: ‘Nervous period of time’ as coach Herdman, Canada’s men’s soccer team make final preparations for World Cup. CBC Sports: 'Nervous period of time' as coach Herdman, Canada's men's soccer team make final preparations for World Cup

World

Costa Rica cancelled its World Cup warmup against Iraq due to an issue with the passports stamps at the border between Kuwait and Iraq. Costa Rica cancels Iraq friendly over passport issue

James Maddison has described the fallout from his infamous casino visit in 2019 as “ridiculous” and insisted it did not impact his England career. England's James Maddison: Casino visit fallout 'ridiculous'

Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski will serve an extended three-game ban for his reaction to being sent off in his side’s 2-1 win at Osasuna. Robert Lewandowski in three-game ban for offensive gesture

Cristiano Ronaldo says he was close to joining Manchester City before following his “heart” by re-joining Manchester United. Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United forward says he was close to joining rivals City - BBC Sport

The Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been charged over 232 alleged breaches of betting rules and could face a lengthy ban. Brentford’s Ivan Toney charged with 232 alleged breaches of betting rules | Brentford | The Guardian

Sisu Capital, the owners of Coventry City, have agreed a deal to sell a majority stake to local businessman Doug King. Coventry City agree sale that will leave club debt-free and plan CBS Arena bid | Coventry City | The Guardian

What’s on TV?

8:30 AM - Romania v. Slovenia - International Friendly - ESPN+

9:00 AM - Montenegro v. Slovakia - International Friendly - ESPN+

9:00 AM - North Macedonia v. Finland - International Friendly - ESPN+

9:00 AM - Malta v. Greece - International Friendly - ESPN+

10:00 AM - Israel v. Zambia - International Friendly - ESPN+

10:45 AM - Portugal v. Nigeria - International Friendly - ESPN+, TUDN

11:00 AM - Luxembourg v. Hungary - International Friendly - ESPN+

11:00 AM - BYU v. Stanford - NCAA Women’s Soccer - ESPN+

11:45 AM - Ireland v. Norway - International Friendly - ESPN+

2:00 PM - North Carolina v. Georgia - NCAA Women’s Soccer - ESPN+

9:00 AM through 7:00 PM - NCAA Men’s Soccer on ESPN+