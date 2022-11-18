Major Link Soccer: Congratulations to Roker Report!

If you mostly found Sounder at Heart through Twitter I would suggest following us on Instagram, Facebook or signing up for the email newsletter (my personal blog also has email signup ;) ). Or just pulling up SaH every couple of hours and commenting more.

MLS

MLS rejected $5m Lokomotiv Moscow bid for Cristian Casseres Jr.

Red Bulls midfielder Cristian Casseres Jr. was the center of a significant transfer offer from Lokomotiv Moscow this past summer.

Paxten Aaronson transfer to Eintracht Frankfurt announced - Brotherly Game

For the first time since 2018, there will not be an Aaronson on the first team roster in 2023

World Cup: 7 MLS players who could be transferred after Qatar 2022 | MLSSoccer.com

The World Cup is here. It's the sport’s biggest stage.

LAFC re-sign defender Ryan Hollingshead - Angels on Parade

The new arrival has decided to stay in Los Angeles a bit longer after Cup-winning first season

other men’s club soccer

Thank you all so much! - Roker Report

Last night we received the Best Club Content Creator award at the 2022 Football Content Awards in Manchester - thanks to every single one of our contributors, readers and listeners. This is for all of us!

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Now Co-Owners of an Italian Soccer Team

The pair announced they invested in two Italian soccer teams, Ascoli FC and Compobasso 1919, and will take on a co-ownership role with Compobasso 1919

Amazon Prime Video to distribute Barcelona docuseries | SportBusiness

The Amazon Prime Video streaming service has secured exclusive distribution rights to a new documentary series focusing on Spanish LaLiga club FC Barcelona.

New Tigres UANL head coach: “If a player performs, I don’t care about his age” - FMF State Of Mind

The coach was formally introduced yesterday in a presser.

Ten Huskies Tabbed Pac-12 Postseason Honorees - University of Washington Athletics

Two of the ten came through the Sounders Academy, though Lucas Meek was drafted by Inter Miami last year.

That d20 in my pocket | Full Moon Storytelling

There's been a d20 in my pocket for quite some time. I don't remember why it started or how. The meaning then is probably not the meaning now. Maybe by putting a die in my pocket I feel I control chance. Maybe it was to remind me that once I hid my nerd and now I do not.

Kelley O’Hara, 7 other players, leave Washington Spirit, signaling an overhaul for the 2023 season - Black And Red United

Only 13 players remain under contract with the team

other women’s club soccer

In the ECNL, girls' soccer's top league, male coaches have the power - The Washington Post

As women’s soccer embraces gender equity, elite girls' soccer is still largely controlled by men. The results, women say, are toxic for coaches and players alike.

Men’s World Cup 2022

Quiz: Which World Cup Team Should I Root For?

How your sports’ fandom will inform your World Cup rooting interests.

The Bandwagon Fan’s Guide to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar - The Ringer

For all the people out there who mainly ignore soccer except for that glorious month in the summer—er, winter—every four years, here is the refresher you need.

Preparing for the 2022 World Cup - Stars and Stripes FC

We get you ready for the big tournament.

Qatar World Cup: Beer to be banned from all stadiums - except for corporate spectators | World News | Sky News

The sale of alcohol is strictly controlled in Qatar, and it had to relax its restrictions to allow FIFA sponsor Budweiser to sell its products outside World Cup match venues and fan zones. Now, fans have been told they cannot buy beer at any games during the tournament.

Ex-FIFA vice president Warner loses appeal against extradition from Trinidad | Reuters

Former FIFA vice-president Jack Warner can be extradited from his homeland of Trinidad to the United States to face corruption charges, a London court said on Thursday.

Mexico continue the “curse of the final friendly” - FMF State Of Mind

While Mexico have enjoyed a great streak of qualifying to the Round of 16, they’ve constantly gone to the World Cup on the back of a bad result.

More Than A Game: A father’s perspective on the CANMNT at the World Cup - Waking The Red

As the World Cup approaches, what does it mean to our footballing future?

Ream: I made peace about not making World Cup before call-up

Tim Ream said he had "made peace" with the fact that he probably wouldn't be going to Qatar before getting to call to represent the U.S in Qatar.

Puget Sound culture

A 2022 board game gift guide - by Matt Montgomery

It’s time for my favorite November tradition at Don’t Eat the Meeples! Here are 15 games for your consideration.

What to Watch

Friday

Noon PT — Portsmouth men vs Derby County on ESPN+

Saturday

7:00 AM PT — Everton women vs Manchester City on CBS Sports Network

7:00 AM PT — Burton Albion men vs Plymouth Argyle on ESPN+

9:30 AM PT — Arsenal women vs Manchester United on Paramount+

Sunday

7:00 AM PT — Olympique Lyonnais women vs Le Havre Feminine on Fanatiz USA

8:00 AM PT — Qatar men vs Ecuador (Xavi hive) on Telemundo and FS1

5:00 PM PT — Washington men vs Creighton at Husky Soccer stadium in the NCAA tournament.