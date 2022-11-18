Mercer Island teachers send well wishes to Jordan Morris at Men’s World Cup

Jordan Morris going to the men’s World Cup is a great story. Morris is still regaining some of the form he lost after recovering from his second ACL injury. He’s a world-class athlete with Type 1 diabetes. Jordan chose an unconventional path to go to school rather than turn professional immediately.

He’s in Qatar now, ready for the event of his lifetime.

That event is surrounded by controversy and sportswashing. But it is also a soccer player’s dream, and the dream of his hometown.

Morris spent elementary, middle and high school on Mercer Island. Many of his teachers are still there. They’re absolutely thrilled to see one of their students reach for greatness.

MISD alumnus Jordan Morris is playing for the @USMNT at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



Jordan’s former teachers have messages of support and good luck for @JmoSmooth13 and #TeamUSA .



Good Luck Jordan! Mercer Island Is With You! #WorldCup2022 #OnlyForward pic.twitter.com/sERkhGsy1Z — Mercer Island School District (@mercerislandsd) November 18, 2022

This is the best of sports — community that supports one of their own on their hero’s journey. It is moments like a third-grade teacher (or former barista) remembering the now-famous.

The Seattle Sounders have four players who are at the men’s World Cup. People in Pico Rivera, California; Douala, Cameroon; and Santiago de Guayaquil, Ecuador are all sharing these feelings.

One of their own is achieving one of the greatest dreams possible.

Jordan, from one more person who knew you as a Mercer Island Middle School kid, “I’m rooting for you.”