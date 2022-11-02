Major Link Soccer: Hany Mukhtar named MLS MVP

MLS / US men’s club soccer

Having learned the hard lessons in 2019, this version of LAFC is far more focused on the bigger picture. With MLS Cup in sight, LAFC keeping their minds right this time around - Angels on Parade

With USC homecoming happening this weekend, there’s a no parking zone at The Banc for the Cup Final, so fans attending MLS Cup will need to make alternate transportation arrangements. LAFC announce MLS Cup transportation plan - Angels on Parade

Add another trophy to Hany Mukhtar’s incredible season: Nashville SC’s star attacker has been named the 2022 Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player. Nashville SC’s Hany Mukhtar named 2022 Landon Donovan MLS MVP | MLSSoccer.com

During his healthy prime, Atlanta United’s Josef Martinez was like a cannonball, ripping through opposing defenses with the hyper-focused goal of putting the ball in their net. Why Josef Martinez is no longer in Atlanta United’s plans | AJC ($)

Hudson River Blue’s panel of experts discuss the disappointing loss to Philadelphia Union, what what wrong, what went right, and if Nick Cushing is their guy. Reactions to NYCFC loss to Philadelphia Union in the Eastern Conference Finals - Hudson River Blue

USL Championship Announces 2022 All-League Teams

NWSL / women’s club soccer

NJ/NY Gotham FC officially announced former Houston Dash coach Juan Carlos Amorós as the club’s new head coach on a multi-year deal. Juan Carlos Amorós named Gotham FC Head Coach - Nets Republic

Scott, the former USWNT high performance director for nearly a decade, will oversee build-out of a new Spirit Performance Department. Washington Spirit Names Dawn Scott Senior Director of Performance, Medical and Innovation » Washington Spirit

The NWSL championship game on October 29 secured a record 915,000 average audience on CBS, up 71% from a year prior. It was the most viewed soccer game in the United States this past weekend. NWSL title game secures record 915,000 audience on CBS | SportBusiness

The NWSL broke viewership and attendance records this year with partners like CBS, Nationwide and Ally “overinvesting.” Fortune 500s overinvest in NWSL: ‘If this scares a partner, they’re not the right partner’ | USA Today

NWSL Championship final analysis on how the Portland Thorns defeated the Kansas City Current 2-0. NWSL Championship: How the Portland Thorns bested the KC Current | Pro Soccer Wire

Speaking to fans at the NWSL Championship, one thing was crystal clear — they were there for the players. Without the players, there is no league. Fans flock to NWSL Championship carrying weight of past trauma, but with renewed hope for change – Equalizer Soccer

FIFA’s benchmarking report covering women’s soccer found that the amount of women’s leagues with title sponsors has risen 11%. Women’s Soccer Continues to Grow, Drawing More Investors | Front Office Sports

Following the release of the Yates report, North Carolina Rep. Deborah Ross and her colleagues are keeping pressure on the USSF. Members of Congress write open letter to U.S. Soccer on handling of NWSL abuse investigations - The Athletic

International soccer

FIFA has sold more tickets in the past month for next year’s Women’s World Cup than what it sold in the first four months of the 2019 tournament. FIFA admits it was caught off guard by ‘unprecedented’ 2023 Women’s World Cup ticket demand as Aussie fans are left empty-handed - ABC News

Concerns over cultural misunderstandings prompted the move in the hope that British officers can act as a buffer between supporters and local law enforcement. UK police will be at Qatar World Cup to ‘deconflict’ situations with England fans | The Guardian

The organisers of the World Cup in Qatar are paying groups of fans to travel to the tournament in exchange for positive comments on social media. Qatar World Cup pays fans’ flights and hotels for good PR | ESPN

World men’s club soccer

Jurgen Klopp’s agent has insisted the Liverpool boss has “no intention” of resigning despite his side’s difficult start to the season. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has ‘no intention’ of resigning | ESPN

Liverpool ended Napoli’s flawless Champions League record with victory at Anfield but still had to settle for second place in Group A. Liverpool 2-0 Napoli: Jurgen Klopp’s side finish second in group despite win at Anfield - BBC Sport

Tottenham go through as Champions League Group D winners after coming from behind in stoppage time to beat Marseille on a dramatic and frantic evening in France. Marseille 1-2 Tottenham: Spurs win Champions League group after last-gasp goal sinks Marseille - BBC Sport

Celtic complete their European campaign against a Real Madrid side who have flown under the radar so far despite being reigning European champions. Real Madrid v Celtic: European champions shift towards youth in thrilling reinvention - BBC Sport

Erling Haaland “feels better” and could be back to face Fulham on Saturday, according to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. Erling Haaland could return against Fulham, says manager Pep Guardiola - BBC Sport

An MP has called on the Premier League to help stamp out chants about the Hillsborough disaster, saying it has a ‘duty of care’ to the survivors of the 1989 tragedy. Premier League urged to tackle chants about Hillsborough that ‘shame’ football | The Guardian

“The architecture disappears into nature.” China’s new sports stadium in Quzhou doubles as land art

The magisterial football commentator opens up about his long, strange American trip and the steady rise of soccer in the United States. Ray Hudson: ‘I was in love with America before I even came to the United States’ | The Guardian

10:45 AM: Real Madrid vs. Celtic (UEFA men’s Champions League) — Paramount+ / TUDN

10:45 AM: Shakhtar Donetsk vs. RB Leipzig (UEFA men’s Champions League) — Paramount+ / ViX

12:45 PM: Norwich City vs. QPR (English Championship) — ESPN+

1:00 PM: Chelsea vs. Dinamo Zagreb (UEFA men’s Champions League) — Paramount+

1:00 PM: Milan vs. Salzburg (UEFA men’s Champions League) — Paramount+

1:00 PM: Manchester City vs. Sevilla (UEFA men’s Champions League) — Paramount+ / ViX

1:00 PM: København vs. Borussia Dortmund (UEFA men’s Champions League) — Paramount+

1:00 PM: Juventus vs. PSG (UEFA men’s Champions League) — Paramount+ / TUDN

1:00 PM: Maccabi Haifa vs. Benfica (UEFA men’s Champions League) — Paramount+

6:00 PM: Alajuelense vs. Olimpia (CONCACAF League) — TUDN

Plus several dozen NCAA women’s and men’s soccer games kicking off between 8 AM and 7 PM, mostly on ESPN+.