A guide for watching the World Cup in Seattle

The 2022 men’s World Cup kicked off on Sunday with Ecuador beating Qatar, 2-0. That was the first of what will be 64 games that run from now until Dec. 18.

In a normal World Cup year, there would be bars and restaurants all over the area showing all or at least most of the games. But with Qatar 11 hours ahead of Seattle, kickoffs mostly fall outside normal business hours. Chances are, most people will probably just watch games from home.

But there are quite a few places planning to open specially for some games during the World Cup — and at least one that says it will open for all of them. This is the list we’ve compiled so far, but if you want to add to it feel free to fill out this form.

Open for all games

Doyle’s Pub, Tacoma

Every four years, we’re reminded that one of the most dedicated soccer bars in the region is Doyle’s Public House of Tacoma. Best we can tell, it’s the only bar in the region that is planning to be open for literally every game. That adds up to being open 23 hours a day from Monday through Nov. 28. They have an all-weather tent that will accomodate overflow crowds from its relatively small interior, as well.

When they’re planning to open: For all 64 games

Address: 208 St. Helens Ave, Tacoma, WA

Open for select games in Seattle

George & Dragon Pub

When they’re planning to open: At 4:30 AM most days, 6 AM for others. Check schedule.

Specials: Tents and heaters at outdoor beer garden, food trucks. $10 cover for USMNT and knockout games.

Address: 206 N 36th St, Seattle, WA

Atlantic Crossing

When they’re planning to open: All 11 AM games, plus select earlier games.

Address: 6508 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle, WA

Seattle Center Armory

When they’re planning to open: For the three USMNT group stage games

Specials: Food court will be open and Sounders will be doing giveaways.

Address: 305 Harrison St, Seattle, WA

Flatstick Pub, various locations

When they’re planning to open: They’ll be opening early for the three USMNT group-stage games but normal hours otherwise.

Specials: They’re donating $1 per beer sold to the RAVE Foundation’s Fan-Funded Field initiative during the three USMNT group-stage games.

Address: They’ve got five locations — Kirkland, Pioneer Square, South Lake Union, Spokane and Bellingham.

Columbia City Alehouse

When they’re planning to open: For all USMNT games, but 11:30 AM otherwise.

Specials: Serving a full English breakfast during USMNT matches.

Address: 4914 Rainier Ave S, Seattle, WA

Reuben’s Brews

When they’re planning to open: They’ll open early for USMNT matches, but open at 11 AM otherwise.

Specials: Halftime raffles with free tickets for anyone who shows up wearing Ballard FC gear.

Address: 5010 14th Ave NW, Seattle, WA

Die Bierstube

When they’re planning to open: They’ll be opening early for all USMNT and Germany games.

Address: 6106 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle, WA

Prost

When they’re planning to open: They’ll be opening early for all US and Germany games

Address: 7311 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, WA

The Westy West Seattle

When they’re planning to open: All 11 AM games. Opening at 10 AM for USMNT matches.

Address: 7908 35th Ave SW, Seattle, WA

The Westy Roosevelt

When they’re planning to open: They’ll be opening for all USMNT games.

Address: 1215 NE 65th St, Seattle, WA

Open for select games outside Seattle

Berliner Pub

When they’re planning to open: They’ll be opening early for all USMNT and Germany games and all knockout stage games

Address: 221 Main Ave S, Renton, WA

Three Magnets Brewing Co.

When they’re planning to open: All games that start at 8 AM or later

Specials: Coffee, beer and scones for 8 AM matches. Full lunch menu for 11 AM and later matches.

Address: 600 Franklin St SE, Suite 105, Olympia, WA

Toss Taps

When they’re planning to open: USMNT games only

Specials: All-day happy hour and you can bring in whatever food you’d like.

Address: 400 Cooper Point Rd SW, Suite 8, Olympia, WA

Camp Colvos Brewing

When they’re planning to open: USMNT games only

Address: 2104 Commerce St, Tacoma, WA