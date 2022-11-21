Major Link Soccer: Winter World Cups are weird

It’s the Men’s World Cup, so that’s going to obviously occupy a lot of space here, but there’s still soccer happening and moves being made elsewhere. The NCAA tournament is rocking and rolling, but for UW the journey has ended at the hands of Creighton. The rumor mill will really start cooking as we get further along in the World Cup, but already Weston McKennie’s looking like he’ll be in the shop window for Juve, and Borussia Dortmund has yet another highly sought after youngster.

Seattle

Cristian Roldan’s success and place at the World Cup is the result of an immigrant dream come true. Immigrant World Cup dreams come true for Cristian Roldán - Los Angeles Times

J O R S T I A N M O R D A N "We're brothers": Seattle Sounders roots run deep on USMNT | MLSSoccer.com

An incredible season for the Huskies comes to an end in the second round of the NCAA tournament as Creighton slam the door with a couple of late goals. Creighton knocks out No. 2 Washington with back-to-back late goals | NCAA.com

MLS/Domestic men’s soccer

USL Nola asks New Orleanians what they want their soccer club to look like, and how they want their game day experiences to feel. What should New Orleans professional soccer look like? | Sports | nola.com

San Franciscans have heard the reasons why major league teams are passing up on the city before, but the history is telling. Why Doesn’t San Francisco Have a Major League Soccer Team?

FC Cincinnati being competent is just not the kind of thing I’ve signed up for. Unsubscribe. Sources: FC Cincinnati sign rising Ecuador international midfielder | MLSSoccer.com

Cole Bassett’s loan move didn’t work out. Neither did the loan away from that loan, so now he’s back home. Colorado Rapids recall Cole Bassett from Fortuna Sittard loan | MLSSoccer.com

Getting Shanice Van De Sadden fully back from injury could be just what Liverpool need. Digging Deeper Into The Liverpool FC Women’s Thrilling Draw With Brighton - The Liverpool Offside

Mark Skinner is making art, finally, but who knows how long it will last. Arsenal 2-3 Manchester United: Russo seals comeback with stoppage time winner at Emirates - The Busby Babe

Doniak back. Makenzy Doniak re-signs with San Diego Wave FC - LAG Confidential

Club America look to rebound in 2023 after a frustrating loosen the Liguilla final against Tigres. Liga MX Femenil: Club America looks towards Clausura 2023 after ending their Apertura season without a trophy - FMF State Of Mind

Men’s World Cup

You almost certainly couldn’t do worse than some of the actual designs. World Cup 2022 jerseys: Design your own kits for your favorite team

The decision to take the World Cup to Qatar has upturned a small nation, battered the reputation of global soccer’s governing body and altered the fabric of the sport. Qatar 2022: The World Cup That Changed Everything - The New York Times

Former USMNT manager Jurgen Klinsmann said there is a lot more respect abroad for American players and coaches than in the past. Ex-USMNT boss Klinsmann sees more respect for U.S. players

World Cup kicks off with Qatar vs. Ecuador on Sunday after Western criticism of Qatar’s government without reflection on similar actions by U.S., China, Russia. World Cup 2022 Qatar schedule marred by Western anger

A group of Arab friends living in Qatar’s capital Doha met up over cocktails and snacks last week, exchanging opinions as they flicked through profiles of gay men on dating apps Tinder and Grindr. Gay people living under radar in Qatar prepare warily for World Cup | Reuters

The offside call that disallowed the first goal appears to have been right but it was handled all wrong. FIFA blew its first big chance to make this World Cup feel normal - SBNation.com

FIFA Men’s World Cup Qatar 2022

U.S. State Department Travel Guide for the men's World Cup

Harry Kane must decide whether to wear the ‘OneLove’ rainbow captain’s armband against Iran amid fears the gesture could earn an instant booking. England’s Harry Kane may abandon ‘OneLove’ armband over booking fear | World Cup 2022 | The Guardian

Ahead of Iran’s game against England in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the captain has spoken out in an apparent show of support for anti-government protests. Football captain Ehsan Hajsafi speaks out against Iran's regime amid protests | SBS News

Footballer Jess Fishlock explains why she will go to Qatar, despite homosexuality being banned. World Cup: Gay Welsh footballers on why they're going to Qatar - BBC News

Fans who have travelled to Qatar as part of a controversial paid-for supporters programme have been told by Qatari authorities that their cash has been cut. Fans paid to attend World Cup by Qatar have daily allowance cancelled | World Cup 2022 | The Guardian

Do it for Lodeiro. Meet the Gatekeepers of World Cup Success - The Ringer

Weston McKenzie could be on the way out at Juventus. Report: Weston McKennie ‘could be expendable’ in January transfer window - Black & White & Read All Over

Youssoufa Moukoko is the global men’s football new hotness. Barcelona join race to sign Dortmund’s Youssoufa Moukoko - report - Barca Blaugranes

Culture

The Department of Justice is reportedly investigating Ticketmaster parent company Live Nation Entertainment over antitrust concerns. Live Nation and Ticketmaster merged in 2010 but have since come under scrutiny for largely dominating the live event ticket sales market. The DOJ has reportedly opened an antitrust investigation into Ticketmaster’s owner - The Verge

Greg Bear, a Seattle science-fiction author who helped define how global audiences saw future final frontiers, has died at the age of 71. Greg Bear, 1951-2022: Writer influenced the science fiction world

What’s on TV today?

5:00 AM - England vs. Iran (Men’s World Cup) - FS1, Telemundo

8:00 AM - Senegal vs. The Netherlands (Men’s World Cup) - FOX, Telemundo

11:00 AM - USA vs. Wales (Men’s World Cup) - FOX, Telemundo