Major Link Soccer: US drops points late, draws Wales

MLS/Canada

Carolina Core FC Based in High Point, NC Becomes Second Independent Club in MLS NEXT Pro. New Independent Club led by soccer legend Eddie Pope to join MLS NEXT Pro in 2024 | MLSNEXTPro.com

The only thing certain in North American soccer is that lower division clubs come and go. Canadian Premier League terminates Fath Sports’ right to operate FC Edmonton – Canadian Premier League

[]Crew2 could have been here[] Cleveland to launch MLS NEXT Pro Team in 2025 | MLSNEXTPro.com

Jamaica international was released by Philadelphia earlier this month. Red Bulls finalize Cory Burke deal as ex-Union forward signs three-year contract - Once A Metro

D.C. United have officially signed free agent defender Pedro Santos, the club announced Monday. Santos joins the Black-and-Red on a two-year contract through 2024 after spending the previous six seasons with the Columbus Crew. Official: DC United sign free agent Pedro Santos | MLSSoccer.com

The Washington Spirit have hired former Portland Thorns and Netherlands manager Mark Parsons as their new head coach. Washington Spirit name Mark Parsons head coach | Pro Soccer Wire

At the end of 2022, it’s time to take stock of where the U.S. women’s squad stands ahead of next year’s World Cup. USWNT 2023 World Cup roster prediction 3.0 - The Athletic

The first game at a World Cup is so important, something I’ve experienced twice with the US men’s national team. USMNT Player Ratings: Weah's goal, Zimmerman's mistake define World Cup draw | MLSSoccer.com

The US men’s national team, on Monday night just outside of Doha, made their return to the FIFA World Cup for the first time in eight years, earning a 1-1 draw with Wales. It was a promising, frustrating, heartening and infuriating return. Three takeaways as USMNT learn a tough World Cup lesson in draw with Wales | MLSSoccer.com

Is the young USMNT star healthy enough to play? It depends on who you ask. Why was USMNT star Gio Reyna held out of World Cup opener? He 'felt 100%' but Gregg Berhalter felt otherwise

A 1-1 draw with Wales wasn’t the best way for the US men’s national team to begin their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign, but it did serve its purpose. World Cup clinching scenarios: How USMNT can reach the Round of 16 | MLSSoccer.com

The USA should play like it did in the first 45 minutes from now on forever and never do what it did in the second half again. 2022 World Cup: USA 1-1 Wales - A flat second half spoils a promising start - Stars and Stripes FC

Men’s World Cup

Gay Australian footballer Josh Cavallo savaged FIFA Tuesday over its threat to discipline teams at the World Cup who wear rainbow-themed armbands, saying it proved the sport was not for everyone. Gay Australian footballer Cavallo ‘lost respect’ for FIFA

An authentic football match appeared after the opening’s cold theatre but its most important moment was Iran’s defiant stand against singing the national anthem. Iran’s brave and powerful gesture is a small wonder from a World Cup of woe | World Cup 2022 | The Guardian

Iran players decided not to sing their national anthem at the World Cup on Monday vs. England in a perceived show of support for protesters in Iran. Queiroz on Iran boos: 'Stay at home' if you can't support team

Iran keeper Alireza Beiranvand playing on after a clash of heads at the World Cup is “unacceptable”, says ex-England midfielder Jermaine Jenas. World Cup 2022: Iran’s Alireza Beiranvand continuing after head clash ‘a joke’ - Jenas - BBC Sport

The four matches at the World Cup so far have had much more stoppage time added on at the end of games than usual, but why? World Cup 2022: Why is there so much stoppage time being added on? - BBC Sport

The web of scandals includes everything from allegations of corruption, to accusations of “sportswashing” and dangerous working conditions for migrant laborers. All the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup controversies, explained - Vox

FIFA has denied Belgium’s request to wear team jerseys with a ‘’Love’’ label at the World Cup in Qatar because of a commercial link to a rave festival. Multi-color detail on the white shirt was described as a ‘’symbol for mutual values on diversity, equality and inclusivity’’ at the September launch by Belgium’s signature electronic music event Tomorrowland. FIFA blocks 'Love' detail on Belgium's World Cup jersey

Two American journalists have been told to remove rainbow-patterned articles of clothing by authorities at World Cup venues in Qatar in recent days. World Cup 2022: American journalist ‘detained’ over rainbow shirt ahead of U.S.-Wales match | Yahoo Sports

There’s still opportunity for good to come from Qatar 2022. If you invite the world, expect the world to come

After a celebratory opening ceremony that was years in the making, Qatar and its fans wound up with little to cheer in a one-sided defeat. How Ecuador Spoiled Qatar’s Party in World Cup Opener - The New York Times

Lionel Messi has dismissed “rumours” about his fitness and said he is ready to lead Argentina at the World Cup in Qatar. Messi dismisses fitness ‘rumours,’ ready to start World Cup

World Club Soccer

From trips abroad to giving their stadiums a lick of paint, this is how Premier League clubs are spending their Qatar-enforced holiday. How Premier League clubs are spending their break - BBC Sport

Culture

Dungeons & Dragons’ new Dragonlance campaign is a lot of work for Dungeon Masters. We’ve been through the first act, and these are our tips on getting your party up and running — including how to prepare for the companion board game. Warning: D&D’s new Dragonlance campaign is a tough one for DMs - Polygon

What’s on TV?

2:00 AM - Argentina v. Saudi Arabia - Men’s World Cup - FS1, Telemundo - Replay on Tubi

5:00 AM - Denmark v. Tunisia - Men’s World Cup - FS1, Telemundo - Replay on Tubi

8:00 AM - Mexico v. Poland - Men’s World Cup - Fox, Telemundo - Replay on Tubi

11:00 AM - France v. Australia - Men’s World Cup - Fox, Telemundo - Replay on Tubi