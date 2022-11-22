Garth Lagerwey leaves Sounders

Seattle will need to search for a new General Manager

Shortly after winning an overwhelming vote of confidence from Sounders fans Garth Lagerwey left the organization for Atlanta United. With the Seattle Sounders from February 2015 to November 2022 Lagerwey headed the organization as it won the Concacaf Champions League, two MLS Cups, four Western Conference titles and made the MLS Cup playoffs seven times. The Sounders Academy took three Generation Adidas trophies too.

Lagerwey’s record with the Sounders was 117-87-56 in the MLS regular-season record and a 17-5-3 postseason record.

Garth was the second General Manager since 2002, with now-majority owner Adrian Hanauer being the other. Under Hanauer the club won four US Open Cups and a Supporters Shield from 2009 to 2014.

Whoever is the next head of the soccer side of the Sounders they’ll be taking over a club that wins a major trophy at least once a year and is coming off the biggest trophy in the history of MLS.