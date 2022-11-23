Major Link Soccer: Manchester United exploring potential sale

MLS / US men’s club soccer

Ray Serrano sticks with the USL Championship Eastern Conference giants. LouCity announces 16 players under contract for 2023 season - Louisville City FC

The Dynamo traded for midfielder Artur and selected Ifunanyachi Achara in the Re-Entry Draft. Houston Dynamo add to roster with two acquisitions - Dynamo Theory

Progress for the youngster, but was it enough? LA Galaxy 2022 Player Postmortem: Efraín Álvarez - LAG Confidential

NWSL / women’s soccer

Mead sustained the injury during Arsenal’s 3-2 loss at home to Manchester United at the weekend and her World Cup participation is now in doubt. Beth Mead: England and Arsenal star out with ACL injury and could miss World Cup | Sky Sports

Holiday will be inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame in Frisco, Texas next May. At 35, Holiday will be one of the youngest individuals to be inducted. On and off the pitch, passion defines USWNT icon Lauren Cheney Holiday | National Soccer Hall of Fame

Michele Kang and the Washington Spirit are betting that new coach Mark Parsons can lead the team back to prominence in culture and results. Is Mark Parsons the right coach for the Spirit’s rebuild? – JWS

It was a breakout year for well-traveled attacker. Angel City FC 2022 Player Postmortem: Savannah McCaskill - Angels on Parade

USWNT defender Kelley O’Hara signed with Gotham FC as part of the NWSL’s first-ever free agency class, she and the team announced last week. Gotham FC fine likely resulted from O’Hara free agency announcement | JWS

The site is hoping to double the number of articles written about women’s sports from around 900 to about 1800. The Athletic to double women’s sports coverage

Soccer fans around the globe are abuzz with World Cup energy. Canadian women’s team captain Christine Sinclair says she’ll be cheering on the men, but that it feels like the Canadian Soccer Association has forgotten the women’s team has been to seven straight World Cups. Canadian soccer superstar Christine Sinclair says she’s watching World Cup with mixed emotions | CBC Radio

Men’s World Cup

Fox’s World Cup producer said the network wouldn’t cover the issues surrounding Qatar. They were true to that word Monday. World Cup coverage review: Fox avoids Qatar issues, as promised; U.S.-Wales delivers - The Athletic

Even more is on the line at the 2022 World Cup. World Cup 2022: Budweiser will ship all the beer banned from Qatar stadiums to winning country | Yahoo Sports

The Qatar World Cup took another strange twist on Tuesday with the capacity of its eight stadiums officially growing by 12%. As if by magic: Qatar World Cup stadium capacities grow by 12% overnight | The Guardian

Tim Weah was blessed by Pele after scoring a World Cup goal. Tim Weah and Pele had a heartwarming exchange on social media after World Cup goal - SBNation.com

Alphonso Davies has, per Canada coach John Herdman, overcome an injury in time to be available to start their World Cup opener against Belgium. Alphonso Davies is fit to play, per Canada coach Herdman | Pro Soccer Wire

With seven players from Brampton on Canada’s World Cup roster, the diverse city near Toronto has played a big part in the country’s return to the world’s biggest stage. The Suburb That Powers Canada Soccer - The New York Times

Mexico hopes to finally advance beyond the World Cup Round of 16. We asked Mexican fans and journalists to explain why that’s such a big deal. What ‘el quinto partido’ means to Mexican fans - SBNation.com

Argentina’s shock World Cup defeat by Saudi Arabia is “seismic” and “historic”, but what does it mean for both nations? World Cup 2022: Saudi Arabia deliver ‘seismic’ shock but don’t count Argentina out - BBC Sport

King Salman declared a public holiday in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday to mark the national team’s stunning 2-1 upset over Lionel Messi’s Argentina. Saudi Arabia declares public holiday after beating Argentina | ESPN

Olivier Giroud equaled Thierry Henry’s all-time scoring record for France as the holders started the defence of their World Cup crown with an emphatic win over Australia. World Cup 2022: France 4-1 Australia - holders cruise to opening Group D win - BBC Sport

Denmark had to settle for a goalless draw against a spirited Tunisia in their Group D opening game in Qatar. World Cup 2022: Denmark 0-0 Tunisia - toothless Danes held in opener - BBC Sport

England forward Harry Kane needs a scan on his ankle injury after he went down under a heavy challenge against Iran on Monday. England star Kane needs a scan on his ankle injury | Pro Soccer Wire

Stephanie Frappart of France made soccer history Tuesday as the the first woman to officiate a men’s World Cup match when she took the field as the fourth official in the game between Mexico and Poland. Frappart becomes 1st woman ref for men’s World Cup match | AP News

Politician says no one will be allowed to ‘insult our anthem and flag’ as loyalist media vent fury over protests during England game. Fears grow Iran players may face reprisals for not singing national anthem | The Guardian

Ahead of Wales’ draw with USA, fans and journalists reported having clothing featuring rainbow symbols confiscated. FIFA tells Qatar to stop banning fans from bringing rainbow symbols into World Cup stadiums | iNews

Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk has hit back at criticism of European teams for deciding not to wear the OneLove armband at the World Cup. World Cup 2022: Virgil van Dijk hits back at criticism over OneLove armband row - BBC Sport

Federations who had planned to wear the ‘OneLove’ armband during the World Cup were faced with “extreme blackmail,” the German FA said on Tuesday. ‘Extreme blackmail’ forced federations to drop armbands - German FA | ESPN

Move comes after supermarket chain cuts commercial ties with DFB in protest over row at World Cup. German football federation to take legal action over Fifa’s OneLove armband ban | The Guardian

Belgium have decided to cover the word ‘love’ on the inside of their away shirts after FIFA demanded it be removed. Belgium to cover ‘love’ tag on shirts after FIFA demand | ESPN

World men’s club soccer

The Portuguese striker is departing Manchester United immediately by mutual agreement. Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract terminated - The Busby Babe

The Old Trafford club announced that its American owners are exploring financial options that could include an outright sale. Manchester United owners to explore sale as Glazers seek new investment | Sky News

Pep Guardiola has signed a new one-year contract at Manchester City with an option of a further 12 months. Pep Guardiola signs contract extension to stay as Manchester City manager | The Guardian

Youth soccer

Youth soccer games seem to unleash the worst in adult behavior. Parents and coaches yell at refs, the players and each other. Adults’ sideline behavior has resulted in a national referee shortage. What’s being done to stop adults’ misbehavior at youth soccer games : NPR

8:00 AM: Spain vs. Costa Rica (men’s World Cup) — Fox / Telemundo

9:45 AM: PSG vs. KF Vllaznia (UEFA Women’s Champions League) — DAZN YouTube

9:45 AM: Slavia Praha vs. St. Pölten (UEFA Women’s Champions League) — DAZN YouTube

11:00 AM: Belgium vs. Canada (men’s World Cup) — Fox / Telemundo

12:00 PM: Chelsea vs. Real Madrid (UEFA Women’s Champions League) — DAZN YouTube

12:00 PM: Roma vs. Wolfsburg (UEFA Women’s Champions League) — DAZN YouTube

2:00 AM (11/24): Switzerland vs. Cameroon (men’s World Cup) — FS1 / Telemundo

5:00 AM (11/24): Uruguay vs. South Korea (men’s World Cup) — FS1 / Telemundo