Major Link Soccer: Revolutionary World Cup activity and the USA game

Welcome to the Black Friday edition of Major Link Soccer. There are a couple gift guides, lots talk about the players’ attempts to speak out in support of LGBTQ+ rights at the World and some previews of the USMNT v. England match.

MLS

D.C. United fills goalkeeper void with MLS veteran Tyler Miller - The Washington Post

United turned to the former Minnesota United, Los Angeles FC and Sounders goalkeeper after talks with David Ochoa broke down.

other men’s club soccer

David Beckham ‘open to talks’ about Manchester United sale | Financial Times

Prospective buyers could seek to enlist former Old Trafford star to boost chances of taking over club

Cristiano Ronaldo banned for two matches over phone incident with fan - BBC Sport

Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo is suspended for two domestic matches for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand.

Racing hires Bev Yanez as new assistant coach - Racing Louisville FC

Will Merritt Paulson Prune the Thorns? | Willamette Week

The man who brought big league soccer to Portland hopes to keep one of his two teams.

other women’s club soccer

‘Each player can be a Wonder Woman’: How Tigres UANL grew their fanbase | Sport | The Guardian

The Monterrey club won the Mexican title while expanding their brand internationally and plan to become bigger

Tigres Femenil wins the most-watched Final in the history of North America

The First Leg Final between the Amazon and América Femenil had 2.88 million reach through Canal NUEVE and 701,899 impressions on Facebook Live.

Sexist Science in Soccer Harms Women in an Epic Own Goal - Scientific American

In a new study published this week in Sports Engineering, a team of researchers in England has identified 10 areas where a lack of research could be holding female players back. These range from the fact that soccer boots are designed for men to strict uniform standards that limit women’s comfort and performance.

Katie Meyer’s family files wrongful death suit against Stanford | ESPN

The parents of Katie Meyer, a star soccer goalkeeper who died by suicide last spring, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Stanford on Wednesday.

World Cup

USA vs. England, 2022 FIFA World Cup: What to watch for - Stars and Stripes FC

The big one’s here.

Clint Dempsey advised Christian Pulisic on how to get through tough times | FOX Sports

In his book, Christian Pulisic talked about dealing with depression during tough times in his career and seeking advice from former USMNT star Clint Dempsey.

FIFA opens disciplinary hearings against Mexico and Ecuador over homophobic chants at World Cup - The Athletic

Belgium’s Vertonghen: I’m afraid to speak out at World Cup

Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen has said he’s afraid to fully talk about his experience at the World Cup for fear of repercussions.

Germany players cover mouths amid row with FIFA - BBC Sport

Germany players covered their mouths for the team photograph before their World Cup opener against Japan amid the row with FIFA over the OneLove armband.

European teams considering legal options in 'OneLove' armband dispute | Reuters

The seven countries that were prevented by FIFA from wearing 'OneLove' armbands during the World Cup in Qatar are jointly considering their legal options, the Dutch football association (KNVB) said on Wednesday.

Sky News: FIFA to allow rainbow hats and flags at Qatar World Cup stadiums in U-turn

But for Wales fans only

FIFA’s World Cup armband issue is threatening to turn into a full-scale revolt - Cartilage Free Captain

European federations are furious, players are speaking out, and some countries are discussing leaving FIFA altogether.

World Cup teams wanting to wear ‘OneLove’ armbands were threatened by FIFA - SBNation.com

Germany is now threatening to take the case to international court.

Off Topic

‘They were in tears’: Unruly fans force California high schools to take action

Target has deep Black Friday discounts on board games and the D&D starter set - Polygon

Black Friday sales on board games and Dungeons & Dragons include Disney Villainous and Exploding Kittens, plus old favorites like Scene It? and Clue, for up to 50 percent off.

Amazon is selling last year’s Apple TV 4K for $80, and that’s practically a steal - The Verge

A strong purchase for MLS fans who want the simplest integration for their older TV that doesn’t have an Apple TV app already.

Deck of Many Gifts: A Holiday Shopping Guide | Full Moon Storytelling

Don't know what to get for your D&D playing friends? Here's advice broken down by the style of D&D fan they are. This is last year’s guide. Here is my 2022 gift guide.

What to Watch

Saturday and Sunday World Cup matches are not on FOX, just FS1 in English.

Friday

8:00 am PT — Netherlands men vs Ecuador on FOX and Telemundo.

11:00 am PT — England men vs USA on FOX and Telemundo.

Saturday

2:00 am PT — Tunisia men vs Australia on Fox Sports 1 and Telemundo.

5:00 am PT — Poland men vs Saudi Arabia on Fox Sports 1 and Telemundo.

7:15 am PT — Wrexham men vs Farnborough in FA Cup action on ESPN+.

8:00 am PT — France men vs Denmark on Fox Sports 1 and Telemundo.

11:00 am PT — Argentina men vs Mexico on Fox Sports 1 and Telemundo.

Sunday

2:00 am PT — Japan men vs Costa Rica on Fox Sports 1 and Telemundo.

5:00 am PT — Belgium men vs Morocco on Fox Sports 1 and Telemundo.

8:00 am PT — Croatia men vs Canada on Fox Sports 1 and Telemundo.

11:00 am PT — Spain men vs Germany on Fox Sports 1 and Telemundo.