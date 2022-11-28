Major Link Soccer: Messi to Miami

We’ve got World Cup action, some teams getting knocked out and others making statements of intent. We’ve got Leo Messi to Miami rumors, we’ve got UEFA Women’s Champions League, and we’ve got a potential international incident caused by the USMNT twitter account. What more could you want from a holiday weekend?

Billions of people are watching the World Cup this month. But a special soccer club south of Seattle deserves your attention, too. Meet Cultures United. Meet the soccer club bringing South King County together | The Seattle Times

MLS/Domestic men’s soccer

Three USL Championship talking points from the holiday weekend. Three Things: Louisville's midfield, depth for Brendan Burke, Dylan Mares matchmaker

Inter Miami are close to agreeing a deal with Lionel Messi, with the US club confident that the Argentina superstar will sign after the World Cup here in Qatar. Lionel Messi set to agree deal to join Inter Miami next season | World Cup | The Times

What would it mean for Miami, Messi, and MLS? If you thought David Beckham was a box-office smash, get ready for something even bigger if this happens. Lionel Messi set for MLS' richest deal, summer move to Beckham's Miami

Update on Lionel Messi’s proposed move to Inter Miami. Update on Lionel Messi's proposed move to Inter Miami

NWSL/Women’s Soccer

Nineteen-year-old Lexi Missimo is one of the United States’ most exciting young talents and is already on the radar of some top Women’s Super League clubs. Lexi Missimo: The record-breaking USWNT hopeful who has already impressed Man City & Arsenal | Goal.com UK

After scoring the goal which won her injury-ravaged team a crucial point in the UEFA Women’s Champions League away to Juventus last night, Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema implored those in control of the women’s game to take better care of their athletes to prevent more players sustaining injuries. Vivianne Miedema Calls For Better Protection Of Female Soccer Players

After another week of UWCL action, we look at the major talking points, including teams to beat and why so many squads are in transition. Women's Champions League: Barcelona dominance, Madrid falter

Hopefully this is the beginning of Miedema really being back. Three talking points from Arsenal Women’s 1-1 draw against Juventus - The Short Fuse

Men’s World Cup

The much-hyped World Cup face off wasn’t a heroic underdog effort on the part of the Americans. It was a match between equals. U.S. Soccer Matched English Football on the Biggest Possible Stage - The Ringer

Spain head coach Luis Enrique uses Twitch to connect with fans, and his own players, at the World Cup. Spain coach Luis Enrique uses Twitch to connect at World Cup

The scoreline may not suggest it, but Spain vs. Germany was one of the best games of the tournament so far. Spain 1-1 Germany: Super subs Morata and Fullkrug, technical quality and a very high line… - The Athletic

Qatar and the 2022 FIFA World Cup: What is cultural diplomacy without human rights? Qatar is one of the world’s richest nations. A $300 billion World Cup reveals its influence and limits. - Vox

It was a good showing against one of the most talented sides in the world but it did little to help their tournament hopes. USMNT proved themselves against England but need more to make deep run - SBNation.com

Canada’s men’s national team might need a few more years of cooking time to be fully ready for the world stage, but Alphonso Davies has shown that he’s up for the task. Alphonso Davies scores first men’s World Cup goal for Canada

Someone may have sparked a minor international incident here. USMNT changes Iran flag ahead of World Cup match

Global men’s soccer

TEHRAN: Iranian security forces on Thursday arrested ex-national football player Voria Ghafouri over accusations that he spread “propaganda” against the Islamic republic, Fars news agency reported. He was detained after a training session with his club Foolad Khuzestan on charges of having “tarnished the reputation of the national team and spread propaganda against the state,” Iran arrests footballer over ‘anti-state propaganda’: Media | Arab News

The Daily Mail is reporting that private consortiums from two Middle Eastern petrostates are now in talks to purchase Liverpool from FSG. Liverpool Ownership “Enter Talks” With Consortiums From Saudi Arabia And Qatar - The Liverpool Offside

A new update on the pursuit of the latest Brazilian starlet who still can’t even transfer to a European club for almost two years. Barcelona make their project pitch to highly coveted wunderkind Endrick - We Ain't Got No History

Juventus have some promising talents coming up in their midfield, but that development is seemingly at odds with the club’s apparent efforts in the transfer market. With young midfielders producing, it’s time to focus attention elsewhere - Black & White & Read All Over

Culture

Remembering Greg Bear - Terry Brooks

What’s on TV today?

