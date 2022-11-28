Major Link Soccer: Messi to Miami

We’ve got World Cup action, some teams getting knocked out and others making statements of intent. We’ve got Leo Messi to Miami rumors, we’ve got UEFA Women’s Champions League, and we’ve got a potential international incident caused by the USMNT twitter account. What more could you want from a holiday weekend?
MLS/Domestic men’s soccer
Three USL Championship talking points from the holiday weekend. Three Things: Louisville's midfield, depth for Brendan Burke, Dylan Mares matchmaker
Inter Miami are close to agreeing a deal with Lionel Messi, with the US club confident that the Argentina superstar will sign after the World Cup here in Qatar. Lionel Messi set to agree deal to join Inter Miami next season | World Cup | The Times
What would it mean for Miami, Messi, and MLS? If you thought David Beckham was a box-office smash, get ready for something even bigger if this happens. Lionel Messi set for MLS' richest deal, summer move to Beckham's Miami
NWSL/Women’s Soccer
Nineteen-year-old Lexi Missimo is one of the United States’ most exciting young talents and is already on the radar of some top Women’s Super League clubs. Lexi Missimo: The record-breaking USWNT hopeful who has already impressed Man City & Arsenal | Goal.com UK
After scoring the goal which won her injury-ravaged team a crucial point in the UEFA Women’s Champions League away to Juventus last night, Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema implored those in control of the women’s game to take better care of their athletes to prevent more players sustaining injuries. Vivianne Miedema Calls For Better Protection Of Female Soccer Players
After another week of UWCL action, we look at the major talking points, including teams to beat and why so many squads are in transition. Women's Champions League: Barcelona dominance, Madrid falter
Hopefully this is the beginning of Miedema really being back. Three talking points from Arsenal Women’s 1-1 draw against Juventus - The Short Fuse
Men’s World Cup
The much-hyped World Cup face off wasn’t a heroic underdog effort on the part of the Americans. It was a match between equals. U.S. Soccer Matched English Football on the Biggest Possible Stage - The Ringer
Spain head coach Luis Enrique uses Twitch to connect with fans, and his own players, at the World Cup. Spain coach Luis Enrique uses Twitch to connect at World Cup
The scoreline may not suggest it, but Spain vs. Germany was one of the best games of the tournament so far. Spain 1-1 Germany: Super subs Morata and Fullkrug, technical quality and a very high line… - The Athletic
Qatar and the 2022 FIFA World Cup: What is cultural diplomacy without human rights? Qatar is one of the world’s richest nations. A $300 billion World Cup reveals its influence and limits. - Vox
It was a good showing against one of the most talented sides in the world but it did little to help their tournament hopes. USMNT proved themselves against England but need more to make deep run - SBNation.com
Canada’s men’s national team might need a few more years of cooking time to be fully ready for the world stage, but Alphonso Davies has shown that he’s up for the task. Alphonso Davies scores first men’s World Cup goal for Canada
Someone may have sparked a minor international incident here. USMNT changes Iran flag ahead of World Cup match
Global men’s soccer
TEHRAN: Iranian security forces on Thursday arrested ex-national football player Voria Ghafouri over accusations that he spread “propaganda” against the Islamic republic, Fars news agency reported. He was detained after a training session with his club Foolad Khuzestan on charges of having “tarnished the reputation of the national team and spread propaganda against the state,” Iran arrests footballer over ‘anti-state propaganda’: Media | Arab News
The Daily Mail is reporting that private consortiums from two Middle Eastern petrostates are now in talks to purchase Liverpool from FSG. Liverpool Ownership “Enter Talks” With Consortiums From Saudi Arabia And Qatar - The Liverpool Offside
A new update on the pursuit of the latest Brazilian starlet who still can’t even transfer to a European club for almost two years. Barcelona make their project pitch to highly coveted wunderkind Endrick - We Ain't Got No History
Juventus have some promising talents coming up in their midfield, but that development is seemingly at odds with the club’s apparent efforts in the transfer market. With young midfielders producing, it’s time to focus attention elsewhere - Black & White & Read All Over
Culture
Remembering Greg Bear - Terry Brooks
What’s on TV today?
2:00 AM - Cameroon vs. Serbia (Men’s World Cup) - FS1
5:00 AM - Korea Republic vs. Ghana (Men’s World Cup) - FS1
8:00 AM - Brazil vs. Switzerland (Men’s World Cup) - Fox
11:00 AM - Portugal vs. Uruguay (Men’s World Cup) - Fox
