Major Link Soccer: The entire Juventus Board resigned

MLS/USL

The New England Revolution have signed 17-year-old defender Santiago Suárez to a multi-year, multi-layered contract, the club announced Monday. New England Revolution sign US youth international Santiago Suárez | MLSSoccer.com

Lionel Messi has not agreed a deal to join Inter Miami despite reports suggesting he is close to doing so, sources have told ESPN. Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi has not agreed Inter Miami deal - sources

Another day, another rumor. Messi’s camp respond to Inter Miami transfer talk - Barca Blaugranes

The Black & Gold have identified their top target and looking to finalize a deal. Sources: The Columbus Crew closing in on Wilfred Nancy as next head coach - Massive Report

One could also be the veteran leader signed to Defiance in the Estrada, Mueller, Mendoza role. 13 Players USL Championship clubs could target in free agency

Gotham FC announced the signing of goalkeeper Abby Smith to a three-year contact through the 2025 NWSL season. Gotham FC Gets a New Keeper, Signs Free Agent Abby Smith - Nets Republic

Win and you’re into the Round of 16. Lose/draw and you’re out. It’s as simple as that! Who starts? USMNT lineup prediction for World Cup game vs. Iran | MLSSoccer.com

The U.S. knows it’s into the last 16 with a win, but its prep has been derailed by social media controversy and a press conference that veered into the surreal. USMNT’s World Cup task is simple; Iran prelude is anything but - Sports Illustrated

The US men’s national team must win, but will they? USA vs. Iran: World Cup predictions from the experts | MLSSoccer.com

Carlos Queiroz was hired to fix American soccer. Now he could oust the United States from World Cup

Reporters questioned USMNT captain Tyler Adams and coach Gregg Berhalter on a host of non-soccer topics ahead of the World Cup game. USMNT-Iran press conference turns surreal at World Cup | Pro Soccer Wire

The USA v Iran match day -1 press conference was one for the ages. From politics to possibility to the god that rules over it. Notes from a wild afternoon. The USA, Iran, & the god of football: a World Cup press conference for the ages

They came almost exclusively from members of the Iranian media, some of whom are state-affiliated, some of whom operate independently but under tight government restrictions on the press. Iran ranks 178th out of 180 countries in the Reporters Without Borders World Press Freedom Index. Gregg Berhalter apologizes for U.S. Soccer’s Iran posts at tense, often absurd, news conference

The U.S. have looked strong but now need to leave nothing on the table to find the goals to beat Iran. Clint Dempsey: Be brave USA. Take risks and go out and play with no fear - The Athletic

This is the story of heartache, betrayal and embarrassment from the players who lived the USA’s loss to Iran at the 1998 World Cup. Oral history of USA-Iran, 1998 World Cup: interviews, photos | ESPN

World Cup

Saudi Arabia’s female fans were out in force for the match against Poland thanks to reforms that are leading to greater equality. ‘The greatest day of my life’: Saudi Arabia’s female fans bring the noise | World Cup 2022 | The Guardian

A protester carrying a pride flag entered the pitch during Portugal’s match with Uruguay on Monday before being led away by security staff. Protester runs onto pitch during Portugal-Uruguay clash at World Cup

There are 37 players from MLS and MLS NEXT Pro representing 12 different countries at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. As third group-stage games get underway, here is how each of those countries – if not already eliminated – can advance to the Round of 16. World Cup clinching scenarios: How MLS players can advance to Round of 16 | MLSSoccer.com

The families of Iran’s World Cup soccer team have been threatened with imprisonment and torture if the players fail to “behave” ahead of the match against the USA on Tuesday, a source involved in the security of the games said. Iran threatened families of World Cup soccer team, according to security source | CNN

The women - anonymous in this story to protect their safety - explain why they fear they are being watched by the Iran government in Qatar. Female Iran fans fear state ‘spotters’ are spying on them at World Cup games - The Athletic

Cameroon coach Rigobert Song suspends Andre Onana after saying the goalkeeper asked not to play their second World Cup group match amid reports of a falling out. World Cup 2022: Coach Song suspends Andre Onana from Cameroon squad for 'disciplinary reasons' - BBC Sport

European nations wanting to wear OneLove captain’s armbands are sending out a “divisive message”, says Qatar World Cup chief Hassan Al-Thawadi. World Cup 2022: OneLove armbands 'divisive', says Qatari chief - BBC Sport

BBC pundits Jermaine Jenas and Danny Gabbidon give their verdict on where Tuesday’s World Cup group match between Wales and England will be won and lost. World Cup 2022: Wales v England: 'Welsh will try to win with emotion, not tactics' - BBC Sport

Fifa is expected to rake in a record £6.3bn from this messiest and most divisive of all World Cups, while the global game spins out of control. Infantino is the nowhere man in this bonfire of greed, vanity and despotic power | World Cup 2022 | The Guardian

Strict media laws, no public data, sources at risk: what it’s like to be a journalist in Qatar | Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism

RMC are speculating that the Frenchman could return and play if he recovers in time for the last few stages in the World Cup. Benzema could return to play in the World Cup if he recovers in time - Managing Madrid

The music of Five, using bribery as a parent and his favourite pub - goalkeeper Danny Ward sits down to chat with Wales’ record cap holder Jess Fishlock. World Cup 2022: Jess Fishlock meets Wales goalkeeper Danny Ward - BBC Sport

World Club Soccer

Chelsea will travel to Manchester City, while Oxford United will host Premier League leaders Arsenal. FA Cup third-round draw: Man City face Chelsea in pick of the ties – as it happened | FA Cup | The Guardian

It will indeed be “Glazers Out.” Especially if multiple billions are in. Glazers want "record price" for Manchester United - ProFootballTalk

Monday night bombshell. Reports: Andrea Agnelli, Juventus’ entire board of directors resign - Black & White & Read All Over

The entire board of Juventus, including president Andrea Agnelli, have announced their resignations. Entire Juventus board including president Andrea Agnelli resigns | Juventus | The Guardian

What’s on TV?

7:00 AM - Netherlands v. Qatar - Men’s World Cup - Fox, Universo

7:00 AM - Ecuador v. Senegal - Men’s World Cup - FS1, Telemundo

11:00 AM - Iran v. USMNT - Men’s World Cup - Fox, Telemundo

11:00 AM - Wales v. England - Men’s World Cup - FS1, Universo