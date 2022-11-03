Major Link Soccer: Son Heung-min needs facial surgery

MLS

The best of the best. Major League Soccer on Wednesday unveiled the 2022 MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire, recognizing the league’s top players at each position. 2022 MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire | MLSSoccer.com

Where does the NYCFC-Portland Timbers MLS Cup 2021 showdown rank all time among every Major League Soccer championship game? MLS Cup: Ranking all 26 championship games

The Philadelphia Union and LAFC are in MLS Cup 2022 on Saturday at Banc of California Stadium, and even if your team is not, you may still want to watch this one as a neutral (4 pm ET | FOX, Univision in US; TSN, TVA Sports in Canada). Bandwagon guide to MLS Cup: To root for Philadelphia Union or LAFC? | MLSSoccer.com

The end of the season means impending roster decisions for Nashville SC. Chris Ivey looks at which players could leave the ‘Yotes after 2022. Predicting Nashville SC’s impending roster decisions - Broadway Sports Media

Oakland groups plan to explore bid for NWSL team in 2024-25 expansion

The AASEG and The Town FC have announced plans to bring NWSL and MLS Next Pro franchises to the Oakland/East Bay region. African American Sports & Entertainment Group and The Town FC Announce plans to bring an NWSL Expansion Team to Oakland - 2Cents FC

USA/Canada

Reigning Women’s World Cup champions, the United States, will conduct a January training camp in New Zealand and play two matches against the 2023 tournament co-hosts, U.S. Soccer announced Wednesday. US women to hold camp, play two matches in New Zealand

The USMNT’s got their first post-World Cup matches scheduled in Los Angeles against Serbia and Colombia. USMNT to Play Serbia, Colombia, in January - Stars and Stripes FC

The United States will start preparations for the 2026 World Cup with exhibitions against Serbia and Colombia in the Los Angeles area in January. USMNT to start 2026 World Cup prep vs. Serbia, Colombia

Canada have named an MLS-heavy, 21-player roster for a camp in Bahrain and Nov. 11 friendly vs. that host nation ahead of the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the federation announced Wednesday. Canada name 21-player roster for pre-World Cup friendly vs. Bahrain | MLSSoccer.com

Tyler Adams’ Twitter biography isn’t doing him complete justice on the evidence of his first few months as a Leeds United midfielder. Leeds United’s definitive transfer answer from man not doing himself justice on Twitter | Yorkshire Evening Post

Body camera footage from Hope Solo’s arrest in March 2022 shows the former soccer star refusing to cooperate with police in a Walmart parking lot. Hope Solo DWI arrest shown in new body camera video from March 2022

World

David Wheeler, a 32-year-old Wycombe midfielder, explains his unique research into what he calls football’s ‘hypermasculinity’. Football and mental health: Defying the game's 'hypermasculine' culture of silence - BBC Sport

Female futsal players worldwide have united to condemn Fifa’s ‘discriminatory treatment’ in refusing to make good on a promise to launch a futsal Women’s World Cup. ‘Not right, not fair’: players scold Fifa over lack of women’s futsal World Cup | Futsal | The Guardian

Nigerian football supporters had two reasons to celebrate on Wednesday as Rivers United and Plateau United scored nine goals between them in CAF Confederation Cup play-off triumphs. Nigerian clubs crush Libyan rivals in CAF Cup play-offs

Benfica pip Paris St-Germain to top spot in Group H on away goals thanks to a late sixth goal at Maccabi Haifa. Maccabi Haifa 1-6 Benfica: Joao Mario's late sixth pips PSG to top spot - BBC Sport

The Argentinian coach Gustavo Alfaro has put his faith in youth and Moisés Caicedo is the leader of a vibrant new generation. World Cup 2022 team guides part 1: Ecuador | World Cup | The Guardian

Fifa’s claim that the Qatar World Cup will be carbon neutral is “misleading and dangerous” and the tournament could have a carbon footprint three times higher than stated, environmentalists say. Qatar World Cup: Fifa’s carbon neutrality claim ‘misleading and incredibly dangerous’ - BBC Sport

Human rights groups have questioned the manager’s remarks and say Fifa is yet to commit to compensating workers. Southgate criticised for claiming Qatar workers ‘united’ in wanting World Cup | World Cup 2022 | The Guardian

The Guardian’s Pete Pattisson uses his own first-hand experience to explain the exploitation of migrant workers in Qatar in the lead up to the World Cup. 'Built on exploitation': the real price of the Qatar World Cup – video explainer | Football | The Guardian

In the end, Shakhtar Donetsk lost heavily to RB Leipzig, ending their Champions League campaign. But the result isn’t the story. It’s the journey. Shakhtar Donetsk's Champions League journey amid Ukraine war

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min is to have surgery to stabilise a fracture around his left eye which could rule him out of the World Cup. Son Heung-min: Tottenham & South Korea forward a doubt for World Cup - BBC Sport

Julen Lopetegui rejected a move to Molineux in October because of his father’s ill health but has now reentered talks with Wolves. Wolves confident of finally landing Julen Lopetegui as new manager | Wolverhampton Wanderers | The Guardian

The tourist board of a Swedish coastal province has asked football fans to stop confusing its name with that of Manchester City’s Erling Haaland. We're not Erling Haaland, says Halland tourism director

What’s on TV?

8:30 AM - Two UEFA Europa Conference League Matches - Paramount+

10:45 AM - Real Sociedad v. Manchester United - UEFA Europa League - TUDN, Paramount+

10:45 AM - Seven UEFA Europa League Matches - Paramount+

10:45 AM - Eight UEFA Europa Conference League Matches - Paramount+

1:00 PM - Arsenal v. Zürich - UEFA Europa League - TUDN, UniMas, Paramount+

1:00 PM - Seven UEFA Europa League Matches - Paramount+

1:00 PM - Six UEFA Europa Conference League Matches - Paramount+