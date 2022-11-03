Obed Vargas featured in upcoming documentary about USA-Mexico rivalry

Just after the start of the Qatar World Cup, Amazon will be releasing a documentary about the United States-Mexico soccer rivalry. Among the impressive list of players, coaches and journalists interviewed is Seattle Sounders midfielder Obed Vargas, who is even featured prominently in the trailer.

This rivalry is bigger than soccer. #GoodRivals is coming November 24. pic.twitter.com/pPjmmqmemO — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) November 3, 2022

Aside from showing Vargas lifting the Concacaf Champions League trophy and footage of him training with the United States U20 team, he’s quoted as saying, “Mexico is on half of my heart and the U.S. is on the other half.”

A Sounders spokesperson confirmed that the producers spent several days with Vargas and his family during the summer.

Earlier this year, Vargas spoke to local reporters about his dual loyalties between Mexico and the United States. Both of Vargas’ parents are from Mexico and he spent much of his childhood rooting for El Tri, but has only represented the United States at the youth national team level; he was also due to compete in U20 World Cup qualifying before suffering a season-ending injury.

Although Vargas missed the second half of the Sounders’ season due to a back injury, the 17-year-old had established himself as a regular starter before that. Vargas logged nearly 1,300 minutes across all competitions, including seven appearances in CCL play.